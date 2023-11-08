All Quizzy Quester Quiz Answers in Like a Dragon Gaiden

It’s pretty much expected at this point that Yakuza and Like a Dragon games will feature some sort of quiz for you to overcome, and Like a Dragon Gaiden doesn’t buck this trend. That’s why we’ve constructed this guide to make sure you have all the Quizzy Quester quiz answers at your disposal.

Like a Dragon Quizzy Quester Quiz Answers in Order

There are a total of six Quizzy Quester quizzes to take on as part of the Quizzy Quester Stroll ‘n Patrol missions in Like a Dragon Gaiden. Each subsequent quiz is unlocked by passing the one that came before it and by progressing the main story until additional Stroll ‘n Patrol missions appear. He always appears in the same place too, residing in the office to the right of the Wild Jackson restaurant off of W Shofukucho.

We’ve listed all of the questions and their answers down below in the order they appear.

Quizzy Quester Question Answer Where can you buy Onmiyaki in Sotenbori? Hiratai. What shape is Ashitaba park from a birds-eye view? A triangle. What is the statue of Bishamon wearing? A helmet. What type of onigiri isn’t sold across all of the Poppo locations in Sotenbori? Plum Onigiri. Which type of alcohol sold in Sotenbori is the most expensive? Black Champagne. What is the woman’s name that makes up part of the name of the karaoke bar in Sotenbori? Momoko.

What Do You Get for Passing every Quiz on the First Try?

While you don’t technically need to pass each Quizzy Quester quiz on the first try in Like a Dragon Gaiden, you are rewarded for doing so.

Every time you guess the right answer for a quiz on the first try, you’ll be rewarded with 10,000 yen. This is in addition to the rewards offered by completing the associated Stroll ‘n Patrol mission, so it’s useful for getting an additional bump of funds to put toward unlocking more skills and abilities or buying better Gear.

and that’s everything we have to share regarding all the answers to the quizzy Quester quizzes in Like a Dragon Gaiden. Be sure to check out our other guides and articles down below if you have any other questions tied to the game.