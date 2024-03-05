All Power Cards & What They Do in WWE 2K24 MyGM Mode

Being a General Manager means that sometimes, you’ll need to make a tough decision. Other times, a card can do it for you. In WWE 2K24, at least. So, let’s take a look at all Power Cards and what they do in WWE 2K24 MyGM.

What Are Power Cards?

There are many Power Cards to choose from in WWE 2K24, but the gist is that they’re here to help. They’re a way to aid your show while hurting the competition. Well, when you’re using them, that is.

Sometimes, they’ll give your show a ratings boost for the week. Other times, they’ll prohibit another show’s champion from appearing. But be careful! These cards can also be used against you at any time.

GM-Specific Power Cards

WWE 2K has added four more GMs to the mix this year, bringing the total to 12 when you include the Custom Superstar option. Each GM has its calling card, as it were, with each holding a unique ability.

GM Power Card Ability Adam Pearce Instigator Increases the levels of all active Rivalries by 2. (Two per season) Sonya Deville Power Up Power Cards in the Store are free and grant two copies when purchased. (Two per season) Stephanie McMahon The McMahon Presence Earn twice as much money from Arena Attendance. Xavier Woods Cheat Code Select a Superstar from an opposing Brand’s roster. They will permanently join your roster. (The selected Superstar may not be a title-holder; not usable in Weeks 1 or 25) Tyler Breeze Quick Recovery All your Superstars immediately recover 15 Stamina. Eric Bischoff Backstage Booking Double all Show Logistic Bonuses. (Excludes Arena Capacity, Ticket Cost, and Show Quality) Mick Foley Cactus Jacked Select an opposing Brand. Two Superstars who participate in their show next week will be injured. (Selected at random, cannot be used in Week 25) Ted DiBiase Million Dollar Man All Matches are free to book. (Two per season) William Regal Power of the Punch Select an opposing Brand. All Superstars on their roster lose five Popularity. (Cannot be used in Week 25) Paul Heyman Special Council All Promos are free and have their results doubled. (If applicable) Theodore Long Just a Minute Playa’ Remove all Match Bonuses & Quality Boosts, plus set Match XP Gain to Very Low for all opposing Brands next week. (Cannot be used in Week 25) Custom Superstar Legend Whisperer Select a Superstar on your roster to immediately increase their Level to 20 and become Legendary.

Brand-Specific Power Cards

Just as not all GM-specific Power Cards are created equal, the same can be said for the Brand-specific cards too.

Brand Power Card Ability SmackDown Birth of Legends Six Random Superstars on your roster will have their Popularity increased by six. Raw This Is War Select an opposing Brand to have three randomly selected Superstars that cannot be booked in Matches next week. (Cannot be used the week before a PLE – Premium Live Event – or in Week 25) NXT Fighting Champion Title Matches Booked will receive a Large Match Rating Boost. NXT 2.0 Fresh Meat Reduce the price of the next three Superstars you purchase this week by 50%. WCW Classically Trained Extend the duration of all Contracts currently on your roster by three weeks. (Cannot be used in Week 25) ECW Extreme Rules Block all opposing Brands from using three randomly selected Champions next week. (Cannot be used in Week 25; two per season)

So, which brand will you take?

All Power Cards & Their Abilities

Again, there are many power cards to choose from. Some even come with three variations! Before you get too overwhelmed, look no further than the table below.

Power Card Ability A Superstar’s GM I, II, III Raises the selected Superstar’s morale. Bad Advertising Select an opposing Brand that must use a Tier 1 Advertising Logistic during next week’s show. (Cannot be used the week before a PLE or in Week 25) Bad Publicity I, II, III Select a Brand and steal 10% of their fans from next week’s show. (Cannot be used in Week 25) Bad Timing Select an opposing Brand. Reduce the length of one of their Contracts by one week. (Selected randomly, cannot be used on contracts with one week remaining or during Week 25) Beginner’s Luck I, II, III Raise the Popularity of the Superstar with the lowest Popularity on your roster by 5, 10, or 15. Best Friends Forever Select an opposing Brand, and reduce two of their Rivalries by one Level. (Selected randomly, cannot drop a Rivalry below Level 1 and cannot be used the week before a PLE or in Week 25) Coast To Coast A GM Interference booked will provide an additional +2 Show Bonus & be free to book. Contract Negotiation I, II, III Adds 2, 4, or 6 weeks to a Contract’s duration. Double Cost Double the cost of an opposing Brand’s matches for next week’s show. (Cannot be used in Week 25) Fix Match Guarantees that the chosen Superstar will win their match this week. Get Schooled I, II, III Select a Superstar on your roster to immediately gain 5, 15, or 30 Ring XP. Get The Tables One randomly booked Tables Match on your show will be rated higher than normal. Health Spa I, II, III Send the chosen Superstar to a top spa to recover 6, 12, or 18 more Stamina this week. They will be busy this week and be unable to be booked for this week’s show. Home Coming Select a contracted Superstar on your Brand to become a permanent Superstar for your Brand. (Only usable on unbooked Superstars with Contracts) I Know A Guy I, II, III Immediately gain 2, 5, or 10 Talent Scout points. Injury Rehab I, II, III Reduces injury time for one Superstar by one, two, or three weeks. Network Special The number of fans your show gains this week will increase by a large amount. Pre-Match Physio Reduces the probability that a Superstar will be injured in a match. Special Promotion Ensures that you’ll retain most of your Fans this week. The Best Offence Prevent the effects of the first Power Card played on you next week. (Can’t block GM or Brand Power Cards and cannot be used in Week 25) Too Extreme One randomly booked Extreme Rules Match on your show will receive a higher-than-normal rating. To The Moon Only usable on Superstars with less than 60 Popularity. +15 Popularity to a Superstar after their next match. Two Bit Arena Select an opposing Brand who must use a Tier 1 Arena Logistic During next week’s show. (Cannot be used the week before a PLE or in Week 25) Veto Champ Block an opposing Brand from booking one of their current Champions in next week’s show. (Cannot be used the week before a PLE or in Week 25) Veto Star Block an opposing Brand from booking their current most Popular Superstar in next week’s show. (Cannot be used the week before a PLE or in Week 25)

How to Earn Power Cards

There are various ways to earn Power Cards, but it all essentially boils down to the same thing. The better you are, the more you will earn. Players can receive these cards by completing Season Challenges and weekly Commissioner Goals as well as by purchasing them in the Store.

However, only three Power Cards are made available for purchase each week. Additionally, they are selected at random. As for Commissioner Goals, completing them isn’t always going to be worth the reward. Sometimes, you may be asked to keep your most popular Superstar off that week’s show. There will be many instances when you’ve got to weigh the risks and potential rewards.

At the end of the day, it’s all about striking the right balance. You’ll have to mix and match. Time your purchases. But if you play your cards right, you’ll be headed to the Hall of Fame in no time. That’s everything you need to know about Power Cards and what they do in WWE 2K24 MyGM. The rest is up to you.