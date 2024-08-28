Image Credit: Bethesda
Image Source: Massive Entertainment via Twinfinite
All Nix Treats Locations & What They Do in Star Wars Outlaws

Delicious meals for your bestie
Rowan Jones
Published: Aug 28, 2024 11:38 am

In every Star Wars Outlaws system Kay visits, there is a street food vendor selling warm, delicious meals to share with Nix. Not only do these meals keep the pair fed and happy, but they have other benefits too. Find all Nix Treats locations and find out what they do below!

How to Find Street Food Vendors in Star Wars Outlaws

Star Wars Outlaws nix treats locations
Image Source: Massive Entertainment via Twinfinite

There is one street food vendor in each system and they are situated within the major city or town. As Kay and Nix explore, they will notice smells of food nearby, prompting the player to seek out nearby vendors. Look around in the immediate area and find the booth run by a chef droid. Kay and Nix can sit at the vendor’s booth and request a dish.

After sitting at the booth, Kay and Nix will start to eat and a mini-game begins. There is no negative consequence to missing the button prompts, it will just take longer to finish. Tap or move each button and analog stick according to the prompts to allow Kay and Nix to share the dish.

Star Wars Outlaws loadout nix treats
Image Source: Massive Entertainment via Twinfinite

When it’s over, the dish will appear in Nix’s equipment loadout. Once you have collected all four dishes, you can equip any one of them for Nix to boost his abilities.

Nix Treats Locations and What They Do

There are four Nix Treats to collect, one from each of the main locations, and each give him a different ability or boost:

nix treats locations
Image Source: Massive Entertainment via Twinfinite
Nix TreatsLocationsEffect
Che MosskàMarket District,
Mirogana,
Toshara System.		Nix will kick grenades away.
Duradan Soup
Kijimi City,
Kijimi System		Nix distracts multiple enemies within a reduced range.
Sketto Chuga Bazaar,
Mos Eisley,
Tatoo System		Nix distracts enemies for longer.
Kurado FruitMyrra,
Akiva System		Nix attacks now make enemies shoot wildly in all directions.

Those are the locations of Nix Treats in Star Wars Outlaws! You can only visit and eat at each place once but as soon as you finish the treat will be waiting in the loadout menu. Next up, check out where to find Speeder Races and how to increase your rep within each syndicate.

Rowan Jones
Rowan is a writer from Devon, U.K with a BA in Education Studies. The first video game Rowan fell in love with was Treasure Island Dizzy on the ZX Spectrum but has since progressed to bigger and better titles. She has been writing game guides for mobile and console since 2020 within Gamurs Group. Rowan has a love/hate relationship with Dead By Daylight and a completely healthy obsession with Fortnite.