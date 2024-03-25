All New Pets in Stardew Valley 1.6 & How to Get Them

Stardew Valley’s monumental 1.6 patch released earlier this week brought countless new features and adjustments to the game, including the addition of new pets for the player to bring home to their farm. If you’re wondering how to acquire this new feature and bring home a new furry friend, here’s our handy guide to all new pets in Stardew Valley 1.6.

How to Unlock New Pets in Stardew Valley 1.6

Image Source: ConcernedApe via Twinfinite

For the many years that Stardew Valley has been around, the one and only pet you could have was the friendly brown dog that wanders onto your farm during your first year. After giving it a name, the dog becomes your best friend and four-legged ranch hand, barking and running around the farm.

You can also track how strong your bond is with your befriended canine via the Pause Menu (as seen above). Scroll over to the bird symbol, and you’ll see your current bonds with every animal on your property, from pets to livestock. The more hearts are filled next to an animal’s name, the stronger their bond is with you. Vice versa, the fewer hearts are filled, the weaker the bond.

As it turns out, this is the key to unlocking the new pets added in Patch 1.6. Your goal is to achieve five full hearts with your default pet (or max gauge), at which point a prompt will pop up when petting your dog that says “(Pet’s name) loves you.”

Image Source: ConcernedApe via Twinfinite

Once a day has passed since achieving that, you’ll then receive a letter in the mail from Marnie. It indicates that since you’ve grown so close with your current pet, she’s opened up the ability to adopt new pets from her shop. To do so, she advises that you must first purchase a new outdoor pet bowl from Robin’s shop up north, which will cost 5,000g and 25 x Hardwood.

Then you can head over to Marnie’s shop, and click on the ‘Adopt Pets’ option. There you’ll see all of the available ‘Licenses’ for every pet. Once you’ve purchased the license and given it a name, the pet will automatically be sent to your home.

All New Pets Added in Stardew Valley 1.6

Image Source: ConcernedApe via Twinfinite

Below, we’ve listed all of the pets you can potentially adopt from Marnie’s shop via Licenses, along with how much they cost. Remember that you can purchase however many licenses you wish, as long as you have enough outdoor pet bowls to accommodate them.

In addition, we’ve also included all of the pet supplies you can bring home and set up for them, and the prices of those as well.

All Available Pet Licenses

Pet Type Cost Cat (All Colors) 40,000g Dog (All Colors) 40,000g Turtle (Green) 60,000g Turtle (Purple) 500,000g

All Pet Supplies

Item Name Cost Doghouse (Brown) 10,000g Dark Doghouse (Black) 10,000g Cat Tree (Pink) 10,000g Dark Cat Tree (Black) 10,000g

That concludes our guide for all new pets in Stardew Valley 1.6 and how to unlock them. We hope you found this helpful and let us know which pet you’re excited to have most on your farm.

