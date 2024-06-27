All New Pals Added in the Palworld Sakurajima Update & Where to Find Them

It’s no secret that one of the most exciting aspects of Palworld’s Sakurajima update, in the eyes of players everywhere, is the addition of more new Pals to collect and wield in battle. Thankfully there are quite a few to find in the new region of the game, and if you’re wondering what all they include, here is our handy guide to all new Pals added in the Palworld Sakurajima update.

All New Pals Found in Sakurajima Region of Palworld

While the exact number of new Pals expected in Palworld’s Sakurajima update fluctuated with speculation, we now know that a total of 23 New Pals have been added, including eight elemental variants of existing ones. All of them can be found wandering various areas of the new Sakurajima island region, including the new Sakura dungeons.

Below we’ve listed all of the Pals added in the Sakurajima update, that we’ve found so far, along with their stats, the loot they drop, and work suitability.

Gorirat Terra

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

Paldeck No. #49b

Element: Ground

Possible Drops: Ore, Bone

Work Suitability: Handiwork Lvl 1, Mining Lvl 2, Transporting Lvl 3

This Ground version of Gorirat is found in the Northern rocky area of Sakurajima, often in pairs.

Description: “It communicates with its friends through rhythmic tapping on the ground. Stronger than Gorirat. If every Goririat Terra hit the ground at the same time, the island would sink in 1 second.”

Chillet Ignis

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

Paldeck No. #55b

Elements: Fire, Dragon

Possible Drops: Leather, Flame Organ

Work Suitability: Kindling Lvl 2, Gathering Lvl 1

This fiery variant of Chillet is found in the grassy mountain areas of the Sakurajima region, often in pairs or groups.

Description: “When curled up it spins so fast that sparks fly. Sparks also fly when it feels excited. If you stroke it too much, sparks fly!“

Bushi Noct

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

Paldeck No. #72b

Elements: Fire, Dark

Possible Drops: Flame Organ, Ingot, Medium Pal Soul

Work Suitability: Kindling Lvl 2, Handiwork Lvl 1, Lumbering Lvl 3, Transporting Lvl 2, Gathering Lvl 1

A dark variant of Bushi that is found in the wooded areas of the Sakurajima region.

Description: “Its body becomes a blade upon death, to be taken up by the next generation. If the Bushi who inherits it has a weak heart, the voices of the dead will drive it mad. The madness turns it into Bushi Noct that endlessly wanders.“

Katress Ignis

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

Paldeck No. #75b

Elements: Fire, Dark

Possible Drops: Flame Organ, Katress Hair, High Grade Technical Manual

Work Suitability: Kindling Lvl 2, Handiwork Lvl 2, Medicine Production Lvl 2, Transporting Lvl 2

A fiery variant of Katress that’s usually found wandering the grassy areas of the Sakurajima region.

Description: “Due to its upbringing, it no longer cares about whether its food is raw enough. This Pal stopped worrying about those details and just prefers its food to be as spicy as possible. Not on good terms with Wixen Noct.“

Wixen Noct

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

Paldeck No: #76b

Elements: Fire, Dark

Possible Drops: Medium Pal Soul, High Grade Technical Manual

Work Suitability: Kindling Lvl 2, Handiwork Lvl 3, Transporting Lvl 2

This dark variant of Wixen is found wandering in certain regions of Sakurajima, typically in close proximity to Katress Ignis.

Description: “Due to its upbringing, it no longer cares about whether its food is cooked enough. This Pal stopped worrying about those details and just prefers its food to be as sweet as possible. Not on good terms with Katress Ignis.“

Quivern Botan

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

Paldeck No: #95b

Elements: Dragon, Grass

Possible Drops: High Quality Pal Oil, Beautiful Flower, Red Berries

Work Suitability: Planting Lvl 2, Handiwork Lvl 1, Transporting Lvl 3, Gathering Lvl 2, Mining Lvl 2

This grassy variant of Quivern is found in the grassy hill areas of the Sakurajima region. A saddle to ride them can be built at a Pal Gear Bench.

Description: “When you hug Quivern Botan, if it smells like sunshine and meadows tomorrow will be sunny. If it smells damp, tomorrow will be wet and miserable.”

Blazamut Ryu

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

Paldeck No: #96b

Elements: Fire, Dragon

Possible Drops: TBD

Work Suitability: TBD

Encountered only as a Raid Boss that must be summoned via a Summoning Circle with a Blazamut Ryu Slab. Incredibly powerful and relentless with attacks, not to be taken lightly.

Description: TBD

Helzephyr Lux

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

Paldeck No. #97b

Elements: Dark, Electric

Possible Drops: Electric Organ, Medium Pal Soul

Work Suitability: Transporting Lvl 3, Generating Electricity Lvl 3

This electric variant of Helzephyr is found flying around the sandy areas of the Sakurajima region.

Description: “It calls forth lightning from the depths of hell. While considered a subspecies of Helzephyr, there’s a theory that suggests Helzephyr Lux, struck by lightning from hell, will transform into Helzephyr.“

Menasting Terra

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

Paldeck No: #99b

Element: Ground

Possible Drops: Crude Oil, Flame Organ

Work Suitability: Lumbering Lvl 2, Mining Lvl 3

Menasting Terra is a unique Level 54 Alpha Pal that’s found wandering the sandy area of Sakurajima’s Northern rocky area. It will be near a giant stone statue of Anubis.

Description: “The main body is an entity made of energy, with nothing inside. It stuffs earth and minerals into its outer shell, achieving overwhelming mass. Those who are struck by it can only let out hellish groans.“

Selyne

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

Paldeck No: #113

Element: Dark

Possible Drops: N/A

Work Suitability: TBD

Selyne is encountered as the Moonflower Tower Boss in the Sakurajima region alongside its trainer Saya. It can also be encountered during the random meteorite event, but it’s unconfirmed if it can be caught in this instance due to it being swarmed by aggressive NPCs and likely killed before the player can reach it.

Description: TBC

Croajiro

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

Paldeck No: #114

Element: Water

Possible Drops: Pal Fluids, Cloth

Work Suitability: Handiwork Lvl 1, Transporting Lvl 1, Watering Lvl 1, Gathering Lvl 1

Croajiro is encountered in the swampland area of the Sakurajima region and utilizes ranged water attacks.

Description: “Those who disgrace the honor of the herd are forced to take their own life. By piercing their inflated vocal sac with a tree branch, they are blown away into the atmosphere and return to the afterlife.“

Lullu

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

Paldeck No: #115

Element: Grass

Possible Drops: Beautiful Flower, Red Berries

Work Suitability: Planting Lvl 2, Handiwork Lvl 2, Medicine Production Lvl 2, Gathering Lvl 1

Encountered in the grassy hill areas of the Sakurajima region, often in groups.

Description: “In early spring, pollen floats on the wind throughout the island. Flopie’s hay fever is Lullu’s fault.“

Shroomer

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

Paldeck No: #116

Element: Grass

Possible Drops: Mushroom, Red Berries

Work Suitability: Planting Lvl 2, Handiwork Lvl 1, Lumbering Lvl 2, Gathering Lvl 2

Shroomer is found in the swampland areas of the Sakurajima region, often in pairs or small groups.

Description: “Inhaling large amounts of its spores will put you in a trance. Sometimes, if Shroomer appears motionless, it’s not because it’s mimicking a mushroom, but rather because it’s high off its own spores.“

Shroomer Noct

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

Paldeck No: #116b

Elements: Grass, Dark

Possible Drops: Venom Gland, Mysterious Mushroom

Work Suitability: Planting Lvl 2, Handiwork Lvl 1, Lumbering Lvl 2, Gathering Lvl 2

This dark variant of Shroomer is encountered only during the night in the swamplands of the Sakurajima region, also in pairs or small groups.

Description: “The abundance of spores released by this Pal blocks out sunlight. Sometimes, if Shroomer Noct appears motionless, it’s not because it’s mimicking a mushroom, but rather because its own spores don’t let it see anything.”

Kikit

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

Paldeck No. #117

Element: Ground

Possible Drops: Leather, Bone, Crude Oil

Work Suitability: Mining Lvl 1

Kikit is found in the sandy areas of the Sakurajima region, often in small groups of three or four. They are notably skiddish and will curl up into a ball and roll away quickly if you don’t engage them in time.

Description: “A decade ago, Kikit soccer was popular. However, it quickly fell out of favor due to fierce opposition from the Free Pal Alliance. Nevertheless, the Kikits themselves didn’t mind because it helped shed their old carapace.“

Sootseer

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

Paldeck No: #118

Element: Dark, Fire

Possible Drops: Medium Pal Soul, Bone, Crude Oil

Work Suitability: Kindling Lvl 3, Handiwork Lvl 2, Gathering Lvl 1, Mining Lvl 2, Farming Lvl 1

Sootseers are found exclusively at night in various areas around the Sakurajima region. They can also be hatched from large dark eggs.

Description: “It was once believed that as the world approached its end, the flame would weaken. Doomsayers would repeatedly rejoice when the flame began to weaken, but in the end, it turned out to be a prank by Sootseer. At least, for now.“

Prixter

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

Paldeck No. #119

Element: Dark, Ground

Possible Drops: Venom Gland

Work Suitability: Lumbering Lvl 3, Medicine Production Lvl 1, Gathering Lvl 1

Prixter is found in groups around the sandy areas of the Sakurajima region. They’re quick to aggression from a longer distance, so be aware while exploring the area.

Description: “It has about 5,000 types of poison. Some of them are deadly enough to cause instant death, but all of them are too weak to have any effect.”

Knocklem

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

Paldeck No. #120

Element: Ground

Possible Drops: Ore

Work Suitability: Transporting Lvl 4, Gathering Lvl 3, Mining Lvl 3

Knocklem is a unique Alpha Pal found down in the river canyon area of the Sakurajima region.

Description: “Can be disassembled into 215 parts, and even if the parts are scattered, it will reassemble itself and start moving again. If parts from different individuals are mixed it will malfunction due to mistaken identity.”

Yakumo

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

Paldeck No. #121

Element: Neutral

Possible Drops: Leather

Work Suitability: Gathering Lvl 2

Yakumos are found wandering in pairs around the cherry blossom trees of the shrine area near the Moonflower Boss Tower in the Sakurajima region.

Description: “It has a strong sense of justice and despises evil. In the past, they were faithful and loving companions to the islanders. Nowadays, Yakumos are hostile to humans wherever they spot them.”

Dogen

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

Paldeck No: #122

Element: Neutral

Possible Drops: Bone

Work Suitability: Handiwork Lvl 3, Lumbering Lvl 2, Medicine Production Lvl 1, Transporting Lvl 2, Gathering Lvl 2

Dogens are found wandering the cherry blossom hills and cliffsides of the Sakurajima region.

Description: “Striving for a state of selflessness, it meditates endlessly. After confronting its worldly desires, it eats a meal and reflects. It ate too much today.”

Dazemu

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

Paldeck No. #123

Element: Ground

Possible Drops: Bone

Work Suitability: Gathering Lvl 2

Dazemu is found in small groups mostly in the sandy areas of the Sakurajima region.

Description: “Take one step forward and forget your doubts. Take two steps forward and forget your worries. Take three steps forward and forget your fears. Face any enemy.”

Mimog

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

Paldeck No. #124

Element: TBD

Possible Drops: Money and Dog Coins (when killed)

Work Suitability: TBD

Mimogs function similarly to mimic chests in RPG games, as they’re creatures disguised as treasure chests. If you engage a Mimog it will panic and start zig-zagging around the area at super high speeds, making it exceptionally difficult to catch. If you kill one, it will drop a large amount of money currency and Dog Coins.

