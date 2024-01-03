All Monopoly GO Snowy Creations Rewards and Milestones

Join the Snowy Creations tournament in Monopoly GO to bag some amazing prizes! Find out below what is in store for you during Monopoly GO Snowy Creations including all rewards and milestones.
All Snowy Creations Rewards and Milestones in Monopoly GO
This chilly tournament runs for only 24 hours starting on January 2, 2024. As soon as you land on Bank Heist and Shut Down squares you will start gaining points and earning great rewards. The rewards range from Dice Rolls to Sticker Packs and even time-limited cash boosts! You will also climb the leaderboard rankings and claim even more resources and in-game cash. Remember to use multipliers to boost your chances of ranking up while Snowy Creations is live.
|Milestone
|Points
|Reward
|1
|40
|40 x Dice Rolls
|2
|55
|One-Star Sticker Pack
|3
|90
|70 x Dice Rolls
|4
|110
|5 Minute High Roller
|5
|130
|80 x Dice Rolls
|6
|150
|Cash Prize
|7
|200
|Two-Star Sticker Pack
|8
|225
|15 Minute Mega Heist
|9
|250
|Three-Star Sticker Pack
|10
|275
|175 x Dice Rolls
|11
|300
|Cash Prize
|12
|400
|Four-Star Sticker Pack
|13
|375
|250 x Dice Rolls
|14
|425
|Cash Prize
|15
|500
|20 Minute Rent Frenzy
|16
|600
|375 x Dice Rolls
|17
|550
|Four-Star Sticker Pack
|18
|700
|Cash Prize
|19
|800
|500 x Dice Rolls
|20
|1000
|Cash Prize
|21
|900
|Cash Prize
|22
|1300
|750 x Dice Rolls
|23
|1500
|15 Minute Cash Grab
|24
|1800
|Cash Prize
|25
|2000
|1,200 x Dice Rolls
Tournament Rankings and Rewards
As if that wasn’t enough, you also get to climb the rankings on the tournament leaderboard and gain even more rewards once Snowy Creations ends!
|Tournament Rank
|Reward
|1
|1,500 x Dice Rolls
Cash Prize
Galaxy Sticker Pack
|2
|800 x Dice Rolls
Cash Prize
Galaxy Sticker Pack
|3
|600 x Dice Rolls
Cash Prize
Five-Star Sticker Pack
|4
|500 x Dice Rolls
Cash Prize
Four-Star Sticker Pack
|5
|500 x Dice Rolls
Cash Prize
Four-Star Sticker Pack
|6
|350 x Dice Rolls
Cash Prize
Three-Star Sticker Pack
|7
|300 x Dice Rolls
Cash Prize
Three-Star Sticker Pack
|8
|250 x Dice Rolls
Cash Prize
Two-Star Sticker Pack
|9
|200 x Dice Rolls
Cash Prize
Two-Star Sticker Pack
|10
|200 x Dice Rolls
Cash Prize
Two-Star Sticker Pack
|11+
|50 x Dice Rolls
Cash Prize
|16+
|Cash Prize
Load up Monopoly GO now to be in with a chance of getting points and reaching the top of the Snowy Creations leaderboard. If you need more hints and tips for Monopoly GO, check out our guides below!