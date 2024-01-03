Guides

All Monopoly GO Snowy Creations Rewards and Milestones

Grab that cash while you can!

Cover image of Monopoly GO.
Image Source: Scopely

Join the Snowy Creations tournament in Monopoly GO to bag some amazing prizes! Find out below what is in store for you during Monopoly GO Snowy Creations including all rewards and milestones.

All Snowy Creations Rewards and Milestones in Monopoly GO

snowy creations monopoly go cash prize
Image Source: Scopely via Twinfinite

This chilly tournament runs for only 24 hours starting on January 2, 2024. As soon as you land on Bank Heist and Shut Down squares you will start gaining points and earning great rewards. The rewards range from Dice Rolls to Sticker Packs and even time-limited cash boosts! You will also climb the leaderboard rankings and claim even more resources and in-game cash. Remember to use multipliers to boost your chances of ranking up while Snowy Creations is live.

MilestonePointsReward
14040 x Dice Rolls
255One-Star Sticker Pack
39070 x Dice Rolls
41105 Minute High Roller
513080 x Dice Rolls
6150Cash Prize
7200Two-Star Sticker Pack
822515 Minute Mega Heist
9250Three-Star Sticker Pack
10275175 x Dice Rolls
11300Cash Prize
12400Four-Star Sticker Pack
13375250 x Dice Rolls
14425Cash Prize
1550020 Minute Rent Frenzy
16600375 x Dice Rolls
17550Four-Star Sticker Pack
18700Cash Prize
19800500 x Dice Rolls
201000Cash Prize
21900Cash Prize
221300750 x Dice Rolls
23150015 Minute Cash Grab
241800Cash Prize
2520001,200 x Dice Rolls

Tournament Rankings and Rewards

snowy creations monopoly go tournament bank heist
Image Source: Scopely via Twinfinite

As if that wasn’t enough, you also get to climb the rankings on the tournament leaderboard and gain even more rewards once Snowy Creations ends!

Tournament RankReward
11,500 x Dice Rolls
Cash Prize
Galaxy Sticker Pack
2800 x Dice Rolls
Cash Prize
Galaxy Sticker Pack
3600 x Dice Rolls
Cash Prize
Five-Star Sticker Pack
4500 x Dice Rolls
Cash Prize
Four-Star Sticker Pack
5500 x Dice Rolls
Cash Prize
Four-Star Sticker Pack
6350 x Dice Rolls
Cash Prize
Three-Star Sticker Pack
7300 x Dice Rolls
Cash Prize
Three-Star Sticker Pack
8250 x Dice Rolls
Cash Prize
Two-Star Sticker Pack
9200 x Dice Rolls
Cash Prize
Two-Star Sticker Pack
10200 x Dice Rolls
Cash Prize
Two-Star Sticker Pack
11+50 x Dice Rolls
Cash Prize
16+Cash Prize

Load up Monopoly GO now to be in with a chance of getting points and reaching the top of the Snowy Creations leaderboard. If you need more hints and tips for Monopoly GO, check out our guides below!

Related Posts

About the author

Rowan Jones

Rowan is a writer and educator from Devon, U.K. She has been writing about mobile and console games since 2020. Rowan loves puns and dad jokes, and also runs a secret meme page. She has a love/hate relationship with Dead By Daylight and a completely healthy obsession with Fortnite.

More Stories by Rowan Jones

Comments