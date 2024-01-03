All Monopoly GO Snowy Creations Rewards and Milestones

Join the Snowy Creations tournament in Monopoly GO to bag some amazing prizes! Find out below what is in store for you during Monopoly GO Snowy Creations including all rewards and milestones.

All Snowy Creations Rewards and Milestones in Monopoly GO

This chilly tournament runs for only 24 hours starting on January 2, 2024. As soon as you land on Bank Heist and Shut Down squares you will start gaining points and earning great rewards. The rewards range from Dice Rolls to Sticker Packs and even time-limited cash boosts! You will also climb the leaderboard rankings and claim even more resources and in-game cash. Remember to use multipliers to boost your chances of ranking up while Snowy Creations is live.

Milestone Points Reward 1 40 40 x Dice Rolls 2 55 One-Star Sticker Pack 3 90 70 x Dice Rolls 4 110 5 Minute High Roller 5 130 80 x Dice Rolls 6 150 Cash Prize 7 200 Two-Star Sticker Pack 8 225 15 Minute Mega Heist 9 250 Three-Star Sticker Pack 10 275 175 x Dice Rolls 11 300 Cash Prize 12 400 Four-Star Sticker Pack 13 375 250 x Dice Rolls 14 425 Cash Prize 15 500 20 Minute Rent Frenzy 16 600 375 x Dice Rolls 17 550 Four-Star Sticker Pack 18 700 Cash Prize 19 800 500 x Dice Rolls 20 1000 Cash Prize 21 900 Cash Prize 22 1300 750 x Dice Rolls 23 1500 15 Minute Cash Grab 24 1800 Cash Prize 25 2000 1,200 x Dice Rolls

Tournament Rankings and Rewards

As if that wasn’t enough, you also get to climb the rankings on the tournament leaderboard and gain even more rewards once Snowy Creations ends!

Tournament Rank Reward 1 1,500 x Dice Rolls

Cash Prize

Galaxy Sticker Pack 2 800 x Dice Rolls

Cash Prize

Galaxy Sticker Pack 3 600 x Dice Rolls

Cash Prize

Five-Star Sticker Pack 4 500 x Dice Rolls

Cash Prize

Four-Star Sticker Pack 5 500 x Dice Rolls

Cash Prize

Four-Star Sticker Pack 6 350 x Dice Rolls

Cash Prize

Three-Star Sticker Pack 7 300 x Dice Rolls

Cash Prize

Three-Star Sticker Pack 8 250 x Dice Rolls

Cash Prize

Two-Star Sticker Pack 9 200 x Dice Rolls

Cash Prize

Two-Star Sticker Pack 10 200 x Dice Rolls

Cash Prize

Two-Star Sticker Pack 11+ 50 x Dice Rolls

Cash Prize 16+ Cash Prize

Load up Monopoly GO now to be in with a chance of getting points and reaching the top of the Snowy Creations leaderboard.