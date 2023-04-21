Image Source: Dambuster Studios via Twinfinite

Make your weapons the best they can be!

Not only does Dead Island 2 offer a wide assortment of weapons, but it even lets you augment them to fit your playstyle. Mods are found through blueprints and let you add an element to any weapon you want for some extra damage. Finding these can be tricky as the stronger blueprints are always well hidden. Because of that, we have hunted around and found them all to bring you this guide for all mod blueprint locations in Dead Island 2.

Where to Find All Mod Blueprints in Dead Island 2

These are in the order you’ll find them in your Collections menu to better keep track of what you do or don’t have. There are 36 in total, with various ways to find all of them between lockboxes, side quests, and story quests.

Uncommon Melee Liquidator Mod

Image Source: Dambuster Studios via Twinfinite

You’ll find this dropped by the Slobber boss during the Michael Anders and the Holy Grail story quest at Monarch Studios.

Rare Melee Liquidator Mod

Image Source: Dambuster Studios via Twinfinite

Completing The Rav-Ages of Caustic-X side quest at the Halperin Hotel will get you this mod.

Superior Melee Liquidator Mod

Image Source: Dambuster Studios via Twinfinite

You’ll be rewarded with this mod blueprint for finishing Fool’s Gold, the Lost & Found quest at The Pier.

Uncommon Ranged Liquidator Mod

Image Source: Dambuster Studios via Twinfinite

Found in the Brentwood Sewers on top of the first Workbench after the Fury tutorial during The Red Mist story quest.

Rare Ranged Liquidator Mod

Image Source: Dambuster Studios via Twinfinite

Sold by Rodriguez in the Tower Safe Area at Venice Beach.

Superior Ranged Liquidator Mod

Image Source: Dambuster Studios via Twinfinite

Found inside Nikki’s Bounty Reward safe in Beverly Hills, and you’ll need to kill Target Practice the Butcher for the key. This is in the same house where you get your first gun. However, you won’t be able to get it until after the Boardwalking Dead quest that introduces the Butcher special infected.

Rare Melee Puncturator Mod

Image Source: Dambuster Studios via Twinfinite

When you first enter the Blue Crab Grill safe area, this mod will be sitting on the Workbench.

Uncommon Ranged Puncturator Mod

Image Source: Dambuster Studios via Twinfinite

You’ll earn this mod when you get your first gun during the Justifiable Zombicide story quest.

Rare Ranged Puncturator Mod

Image Source: Dambuster Studios via Twinfinite

Sold by Dougie at the Serling Hotel safe zone in the Ocean Avenue zone.

Superior Ranged Punctuator Mod

Image Source: Dambuster Studios via Twinfinite

Found in the Theater Box Office Safe in the Hollywood Boulevard zone. You’ll need to find and kill the randomly spawning Nick the Usher zombie for the Box Office Safe Key. This zombie has a chance to spawn anywhere in the zone, but most likely somewhere along the main stretch.

Uncommon Melee Cremator Mod

Image Source: Dambuster Studios via Twinfinite

After returning to Emma’s Mansion at night after the Halperin Hotel questline, this will be on the Workbench. This can be grabbed at any time, but is recommended you pick it up before leaving on the O Michael, Where Art Thou quest because another mod will take its place later.

Rare Melee Cremator Mod

Image Source: Dambuster Studios via Twinfinite

The reward for finishing the Giant-Slayer story quest in Venice Beach.

Uncommon Ranged Cremator Mod

Image Source: Dambuster Studios via Twinfinite

Toward the end of The Red Mist story quest, this will be sitting on a Workbench.

Rare Ranged Cremator Mod

Image Source: Dambuster Studios via Twinfinite

The reward for finishing the Cremains of the Day side quest at Venice Beach.

Superior Ranged Cremator Mod

Image Source: Dambuster Studios via Twinfinite

You’ll get this mod as a reward for finishing the Art of War side quest in The Metro. This will be given when opening the chest that also gives you the Wildstyle.

Rare Melee Impactor Mod

Image Source: Dambuster Studios via Twinfinite

Found on the Workbench in the Lifeguard HQ safe area in The Pier.

Superior Melee Impactor Mod

Image Source: Dambuster Studios via Twinfinite

Found in the Construction Team’s Safe at the house under construction in Beverly Hills. You can find the key by defeating a mutator that is somewhere around the house. This is the same house where you will find the Uncommon Melee Mutilator Mod. Though, the key can’t be found until after The Search for Truth story quest when Mutators can be found.

Uncommon Ranged Impactor Mod

Image Source: Dambuster Studios via Twinfinite

Found upon returning to Emma’s Mansion near the end of the story during the Rage Quit story quest. It will be in the same on the Workbench spot as the Uncommon Melee Cremator Mod.

Rare Ranged Impactor Mod

Image Source: Dambuster Studios via Twinfinite

Sold by Dougie at the Serling Hotel safe zone in the Ocean Avenue zone.

Uncommon Melee Electrocutor Mod

Image Source: Dambuster Studios via Twinfinite

Sam B gives this mod to you as part of the weapon upgrade tutorial, so it can’t be missed and will be your first mod collected.

Rare Melee Electrocutor Mod

Image Source: Dambuster Studios via Twinfinite

The trader Francesca in Beverly Hills sells this mod. She’s found at the red house in Beverly Hills near the zone entrance. The house will be boarded up until players complete The Giant-Slayer story quest as she requires zombie parts for her Body Art side quests to get the Brutalizer.

Superior Melee Electrocutor Mod

Image Source: Dambuster Studios via Twinfinite

You will be given this mod as a reward for finishing the Dez and the Mother of Satan side quest at Venice Beach.

Uncommon Ranged Electrocutor Mod

Image Source: Dambuster Studios via Twinfinite

After entering the Brentwood Sewers, this will be sitting on the first Workbench you come across.

Rare Ranged Electrocutor Mod

Image Source: Dambuster Studios via Twinfinite

Amanda Styles will give you this reward for finishing the Like and Follow! side quest at The Pier.

Uncommon Melee Mutilator Mod

Image Source: Dambuster Studios via Twinfinite

This mod blueprint will be sitting on a workbench in the house that is under construction that you enter during the Kwon with the Wind story quest in Beverly Hills.

Rare Melee Mutilator Mod

Image Source: Dambuster Studios via Twinfinite

Kai will sell this one in the Blue Crab Grill safe area at Venice Beach.

Superior Melee Mutilator Mod

Image Source: Dambuster Studios via Twinfinite

The Serling Reception Safe behind the Serling Hotel reception desk will give you this mod. To get the key, you will have to find a randomly spawning named zombie out in the Lotusville Mall.

Uncommon Ranged Mutilator Mod

Image Source: Dambuster Studios via Twinfinite

Also sold by Kai in the Blue Crab Grill safe area at Venice Beach.

Rare Ranged Mutilator Mod

Image Source: Dambuster Studios via Twinfinite

The trader Francesca in Beverly Hills sells this mod. Check the entry for the Rare Melee Electrocutor Mod to see when you can buy from her.

This should help you get your hands on every mod blueprint in Dead Island 2 to craft the best arsenal. For more guides on surviving Hell-A, check out our links below.

Related Posts