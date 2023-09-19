Guides

All Lies of P Achievements & How to Get Them

To lie or not to lie.

Avatar photo
Image Source: Neowiz Games
Image Source: Neowiz Games

As players prepare to dive into the beautiful and gothically barbaric world of Krat in Lies of P, one of the biggest things to look at is, of course, the set of achievements that are available to conquer for full completion. If you count yourself among those eager to find out what they entail, here is our handy guide to all achievements in Lies of P and how to get them.

All Achievements/Trophies in Lies of P (& How to Unlock)

Lies of P what are all the achievements in the game
Image Source: Neowiz

NOTE: There are several story-related spoilers indicated in the list below. Read at your own risk, otherwise we suggest returning to this list later in your playthrough.

Below we’ve included every single achievement/trophy you can unlock during your playthrough(s) of Lies of P on any console. There are 42 in total (43 when counting the Platinum Trophy on Playstation consoles), and given the game’s notoriously challenging genre, some will be exceptionally difficult to obtain.

There are no difficulty-related achievements to be mindful of, as Lies of P has one universal difficulty that cannot be altered. There is, however, more than one ending to the game, which means you need to complete at least two playthroughs to get every achievement.

Also, it’s advised to not ignore sidequests you come across while playing, as while you can technically return to most previous areas after story completion (and without NG+), those sidquests will, at that point, become unavailable. That means there are several missable trophies to make note of, and we have indicated those below.

Trophy NameHow to ObtainMissable?
Lies of PPlatinum trophy obtained for earning all other trophies in the game (PlayStation exclusive)N/A
Real Boy: They all lived happily ever afterReach the ending (secret); Must give Geppetto the heart in the Under the Abyss area; can be unlocked in tandem with either of the two other endings depending on whether you told the truth or lied throughout.Yes
Free from the puppet stringReach the ending (secret); Must tell the truth the entire game, and “Refuse” Geppetto at the end when prompted.Yes
Rise of PReach the ending (secret); Must tell lies the entire game, and “Refuse” Geppetto at the end when prompted.Yes
The First PuppetKill the Nameless Puppet; Must “Refuse” Geppetto at the end of the game at the Under the Abyss area to get this boss fight.Yes
Strongest Normal WeaponStrengthen a normal weapon to its max levelNo
Strongest Special WeaponStrengthen a special weapon to its max level; can be missed if you consume the Ergos of bosses as you then can’t exchange them with Alidoro for special weapons.Yes
Strongest Legion ArmModify a legion arm to its max levelNo
Extreme PotentialActivate P-Organ to Phase 5No
Pianist of KratPlay a perfect tune on the piano at Hotel Krat; this will be missed if you immediately start NG+ after the ending. Instead, press the button to ignore the NG+ prompt and stay on your current run. You’ll spawn back at Hotel Krat where there will be the glowing piano for you to play and get the achievement.Yes
Legion Arm CollectorCollect all Legion arms.No
Special Weapon CollectorCollect all special weapons; can be missed if you consume the Ergos of bosses as you then can’t exchange them with Alidoro for special weapons.Yes
Normal Weapon CollectorCollect all normal weaponsNo
Golden MelodyCollect and play all records; can be missed if you don’t by certain records from Wandering Merchants that only spawn during your NG+ playthrough; 9 records can be obtained during first run, while 7 are available during NG+Yes
Learning About EmotionsLearn all gestures; some are obtained via side quests and reading certain letters, and thus missable.Yes
Veteran ExplorerDecipher all cryptic vessels and claim the rewards; missable if you decide to spare Alidoro at the Relic of Trismegistus Combat FieldYes
End of RiddlesDiscover all Trinity Sanctums; missable if you answer certain riddles the wrong way while obtaining the Trinity Keys need to unlock the game’s 4 Trinity Sanctums.Yes
First LieTell a lie in front of the Hotel Krat EntranceNo
Stargazer’s GuideRepair a StargazerNo
Exploring PossibilitiesTry to assemble a weaponNo
The Ultimate Defense TechniqueDestroy an enemy’s weapon with a perfect guard.No
Fatal BlowDeliver a successful Fatal AttackNo
The Bastards and the SweepersKill a StalkerNo
Parade MasterKill the Parade MasterNo
Scrapped WatchmanKill the Scrapped WatchmanNo
King’s FlameKill the King’s Flame, FuocoNo
Fallen ArchbishopKill the Fallen Archbishop AndreusNo
The Delayed MatchKill the Eldest of the Black Rabbit BrotherhoodNo
King of PuppetsKill Romeo, King of PuppetsNo
The Champion of EvolutionKill Champion VictorNo
Puppet-Devouring Green MonsterKill the Puppet-Devouring Green MonsterNo
Corrupted Parade-MasterKill the Corrupted Parade MasterNo
Revenge of BlackKill the Black Rabbit BrotherhoodNo
The Complete OneKill Laxasia the CompleteNo
The Awakened GodKill the Awakened God Simon ManusNo
Bear Gold Coin FruitHarvest Gold Coin FruitNo
From Across the RiftKill all types of Dimensional ButterfliesNo
The Story of the PrinceFind out about the last story of Venigni; missable if you don’t seek out Venigni at the Venigni Works Control Room stargazer, which is an unmissable, story-related area; only obtainable during “Truth” playthrough, as you must tell Venigni the truth about certain eventsYes
The Story of the Refined Old LadyFind out about the last story of Antonia; missable if you tell Polendina not to administer the cure for Antonia crafted by Giangio.Yes
The Story of the One Who DreamedFind out about the last story of Simon ManusNo
The Story of One FatherFind out about the last story of Geppetto; missable if you “Refuse” to give Geppetto the heart at the end of the game.Yes
The Story of a Stranger GirlFind out about the last story of Eugénie; must be saved for “Truth” playthroughYes
The Story of the Blue ButterflyFind out about the last story of Sophia; missable if you don’t “Give Sophia peace” after defeating Laxasia, and then give Geppetto the heart at the end of the game. Then do NOT start a NG+, instead head back to Hotel Krat and find a letter in Geppetto’s Study on the writing desk. Reading it will unlock the achievement.Yes

That concludes our guide to all achievements/trophies in Lies of P and how to get them. We hope you find this helpful during your journey as Pinocchio through the unforgiving world of Krat, and let us know which of these was the most challenging for you to get.

Be sure to check out all of our other guides for Lies of P, as well as our official review of the game.

Related Posts

About the author

Avatar photo

Stephanie Watel

Stephanie Watel is a freelance writer for Twinfinite. Stephanie has been with the site for a few months, and in the games media industry for about a year. Stephanie typically covers the latest news and a variety of gaming guides for the site, and loves gardening and being the bird lady of the neighborhood. She has a BA in Writing from Pace University in NY.

More Stories by Stephanie Watel

Comments