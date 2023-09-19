All Lies of P Achievements & How to Get Them

As players prepare to dive into the beautiful and gothically barbaric world of Krat in Lies of P, one of the biggest things to look at is, of course, the set of achievements that are available to conquer for full completion. If you count yourself among those eager to find out what they entail, here is our handy guide to all achievements in Lies of P and how to get them.

All Achievements/Trophies in Lies of P (& How to Unlock)

NOTE: There are several story-related spoilers indicated in the list below. Read at your own risk, otherwise we suggest returning to this list later in your playthrough.

Below we’ve included every single achievement/trophy you can unlock during your playthrough(s) of Lies of P on any console. There are 42 in total (43 when counting the Platinum Trophy on Playstation consoles), and given the game’s notoriously challenging genre, some will be exceptionally difficult to obtain.

There are no difficulty-related achievements to be mindful of, as Lies of P has one universal difficulty that cannot be altered. There is, however, more than one ending to the game, which means you need to complete at least two playthroughs to get every achievement.

Also, it’s advised to not ignore sidequests you come across while playing, as while you can technically return to most previous areas after story completion (and without NG+), those sidquests will, at that point, become unavailable. That means there are several missable trophies to make note of, and we have indicated those below.

Trophy Name How to Obtain Missable? Lies of P Platinum trophy obtained for earning all other trophies in the game (PlayStation exclusive) N/A Real Boy: They all lived happily ever after Reach the ending (secret); Must give Geppetto the heart in the Under the Abyss area; can be unlocked in tandem with either of the two other endings depending on whether you told the truth or lied throughout. Yes Free from the puppet string Reach the ending (secret); Must tell the truth the entire game, and “Refuse” Geppetto at the end when prompted. Yes Rise of P Reach the ending (secret); Must tell lies the entire game, and “Refuse” Geppetto at the end when prompted. Yes The First Puppet Kill the Nameless Puppet; Must “Refuse” Geppetto at the end of the game at the Under the Abyss area to get this boss fight. Yes Strongest Normal Weapon Strengthen a normal weapon to its max level No Strongest Special Weapon Strengthen a special weapon to its max level; can be missed if you consume the Ergos of bosses as you then can’t exchange them with Alidoro for special weapons. Yes Strongest Legion Arm Modify a legion arm to its max level No Extreme Potential Activate P-Organ to Phase 5 No Pianist of Krat Play a perfect tune on the piano at Hotel Krat; this will be missed if you immediately start NG+ after the ending. Instead, press the button to ignore the NG+ prompt and stay on your current run. You’ll spawn back at Hotel Krat where there will be the glowing piano for you to play and get the achievement. Yes Legion Arm Collector Collect all Legion arms. No Special Weapon Collector Collect all special weapons; can be missed if you consume the Ergos of bosses as you then can’t exchange them with Alidoro for special weapons. Yes Normal Weapon Collector Collect all normal weapons No Golden Melody Collect and play all records; can be missed if you don’t by certain records from Wandering Merchants that only spawn during your NG+ playthrough; 9 records can be obtained during first run, while 7 are available during NG+ Yes Learning About Emotions Learn all gestures; some are obtained via side quests and reading certain letters, and thus missable. Yes Veteran Explorer Decipher all cryptic vessels and claim the rewards; missable if you decide to spare Alidoro at the Relic of Trismegistus Combat Field Yes End of Riddles Discover all Trinity Sanctums; missable if you answer certain riddles the wrong way while obtaining the Trinity Keys need to unlock the game’s 4 Trinity Sanctums. Yes First Lie Tell a lie in front of the Hotel Krat Entrance No Stargazer’s Guide Repair a Stargazer No Exploring Possibilities Try to assemble a weapon No The Ultimate Defense Technique Destroy an enemy’s weapon with a perfect guard. No Fatal Blow Deliver a successful Fatal Attack No The Bastards and the Sweepers Kill a Stalker No Parade Master Kill the Parade Master No Scrapped Watchman Kill the Scrapped Watchman No King’s Flame Kill the King’s Flame, Fuoco No Fallen Archbishop Kill the Fallen Archbishop Andreus No The Delayed Match Kill the Eldest of the Black Rabbit Brotherhood No King of Puppets Kill Romeo, King of Puppets No The Champion of Evolution Kill Champion Victor No Puppet-Devouring Green Monster Kill the Puppet-Devouring Green Monster No Corrupted Parade-Master Kill the Corrupted Parade Master No Revenge of Black Kill the Black Rabbit Brotherhood No The Complete One Kill Laxasia the Complete No The Awakened God Kill the Awakened God Simon Manus No Bear Gold Coin Fruit Harvest Gold Coin Fruit No From Across the Rift Kill all types of Dimensional Butterflies No The Story of the Prince Find out about the last story of Venigni; missable if you don’t seek out Venigni at the Venigni Works Control Room stargazer, which is an unmissable, story-related area; only obtainable during “Truth” playthrough, as you must tell Venigni the truth about certain events Yes The Story of the Refined Old Lady Find out about the last story of Antonia; missable if you tell Polendina not to administer the cure for Antonia crafted by Giangio. Yes The Story of the One Who Dreamed Find out about the last story of Simon Manus No The Story of One Father Find out about the last story of Geppetto; missable if you “Refuse” to give Geppetto the heart at the end of the game. Yes The Story of a Stranger Girl Find out about the last story of Eugénie; must be saved for “Truth” playthrough Yes The Story of the Blue Butterfly Find out about the last story of Sophia; missable if you don’t “Give Sophia peace” after defeating Laxasia, and then give Geppetto the heart at the end of the game. Then do NOT start a NG+, instead head back to Hotel Krat and find a letter in Geppetto’s Study on the writing desk. Reading it will unlock the achievement. Yes

That concludes our guide to all achievements/trophies in Lies of P and how to get them.

Be sure to check out all of our other guides for Lies of P, as well as our official review of the game.