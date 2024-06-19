All Jujutsu Shenanigans Secret Moves

Want to learn all the secret moves in Jujutsu Shenanigans? This Roblox game has five different characters to choose from, all of which have their own roster of attacks. However, there are a few combinations and hidden traversal abilities that the game doesn’t tell you about. In this guide, we’ll go over them all!

All Secret Moves in Jujutsu Shenanigans

Gojo

Reversal Red (R) – Activate Ultimate then press R. It fires a red rocket with a green laser beam within it. If the green beam hits an enemy, there’s a black flash on the attack that significantly increases damage and sends the enemy flying. If you do this and press the 1 key, it can also augment into an airborne attack.

Repelling Black Flash (2 + R) – When performing Gojo’s regular Repelling move, tap R quickly while the red beam for the move is charging up. If timed properly, this will produce a black flash around the move and send enemies flying backward.

Yuji

Cursed Strikes (1) – Press the 1 key to do the regular Cursed Strikes attack, and this variant can trigger occasionally. If the enemy is within one hit of dying, the black flash visual quirk will appear on-screen during the attack.

Cleave (R) – Using Yuji’s Ultimate, Sukana, press the R key. If you’re close enough to an enemy you’ll grab them and throw them outwards, with a black flash appearing on-screen as you do so.

Feint – You can use this with any of Yuji’s first three base moves. Perform the move and press R the instant it finishes. This produces a white cloud around your character, effectively dummying a move and canceling it.

Restless Gambler

Gachinko Club Bouncer (R) – This counter move repels enemy attacks by spawning in a set of double doors that then open onto an enemy’s head, knocking them off balance.

Ten Shadows

Lurking Shadow (R) – This character is currently in early access, so only those who pay for the premium version of Jujutsu Shenanigans can access it. Walking around the open world, you can store any loose item in the overworld by grabbing it and pressing R. When you emerge it’ll be stored in your inventory, and you can roam around the map and pull it out by pressing R again.

Nue (2) and Toad (3) – With this special move, you can combine two of Ten Shadows’ creature attacks. First press 3 to trigger the Toad attack, and instantly press 2 to trigger Nue after. If timed properly, it’ll spawn a flock of flying toad hybrids to grab a nearby enemy and slam them into the ground.

Flying Attack (2 + R) – If timed properly, with this attack Ten Shadows will jump up and grab a huge bird flying nearby, which then flies directly to an enemy and slams into them.

Those are all the secret, hidden moves you need to know about in Jujutsu Shenanigans! For more on the game, check out the Jujutsu Shenanigans Trello link and the best Gojo combos.

