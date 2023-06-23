All Flying Simulator Codes in Roblox (June 2023)

Image Source: Roblox Corporation

You’ve got Roblox games that want you to get stronger or use a sword better, and then there’s Flying Simulator. This time you take to the skies in an effort to gain experience and grow in strength to fly even further than before. With a few Flying Simulator codes in hand, you won’t feel so much like a baby bird learning to fly.

All Working Flying Simulator Codes in Roblox

Tried and validated by us, these free rewards are still available in Flying Simulator as of June 22, 2023:

3500LIKES : Redeeming this code nets you x150 Diamonds

: Redeeming this code nets you x150 Diamonds 3000LIKES : Here’s another code that gives you x150 Diamonds

: Here’s another code that gives you x150 Diamonds discord : This code nets you x50 Diamonds

: This code nets you x50 Diamonds omer_y: Use this code for another x50 Diamonds

Having a nice pocket of Diamonds can come in handy sometimes. I used what I collected from the codes to pick up one of the exclusive pet eggs. It was that or cough up some Roblox, which I’m sure none of you are keen on doing.

Every Expired Roblox Code in Flying Simulator

Unfortunately, I can’t say the same for the following Roblox codes. It won’t be long before another working code makes its way to this list:

2000LIKES

1600LIKES

1500LIKES

1000LIKES

900LIKES

800LIKES

700LIKES

600LIKES

500LIKES

400LIKES

300LIKES

200LIKES

How to Redeem Codes In-Game

Image Source: Roblox Corporation via Twinfinite

In Flying Simulator, the way to redeem free stuff is really easy to miss. Our steps here will help you out:

On the right-hand side, select the Shop icon. In the shop menu, look on the left-hand side. See all the options? The codes menu is at the bottom. Use a working code. They are case-sensitive, so type them exactly how we have them listed.

Now take these Flying Simulator codes and redeem them immediately. When you’re done with that, take a look at our other Roblox codes lists using the links below. If you’re a fan of anime and One Piece, A Piece is always a safe bet!

