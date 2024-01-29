Elden Ring offers players a large choice of weapons and various builds you can use in the game. The choice of character types is also rich, including the samurai one. Here is our guide on all Elden Ring Katana locations.

All Katana Locations in Elden Ring

There are 8 Katanas in total in Elden Ring. They are distributed all over the in-game map and some are at more visible places, while for others you’ll have to make an effort to find them.

Meteoric Ore Blade Katana;

Nagakiba;

Moonveil Katana;

Uchigatana;

Serpentbone Blade;

Rivers Of Blood Katana;

Dragonscale Blade;

Hand of Malenia.

Meteoric Ore Blade Katana

Image Source: FromSoftware

Meteoric Ore Blade Katana is located in a chest found southwest of Caelid Waypoint Ruins. When you decide to go there, watch out for Servants of Rot who are all over the place.

With this type of katana, you get an ability where you summon your enemies closer and then inflict a large amount of damage on them. You can upgrade the Meteoric Ore Blade Katana with Somber Smithing Stones. It requires 15 Strength, 14 Dexterity, and 18 Intelligence to wield it.

Nagakiba

Image Source: FromSoftware

This katana is the main weapon of an NPC called Bloody Finger Hunter Yura. It’s a very long blade, which enables ranged attacks and a buildup of blood loss of your enemies. You need 18 Strength and 22 Dexterity to wield it.

Of course, you can always attack and defeat this NPC to obtain the katana, but we recommend against it because you will lose some quests on his line. Instead, follow the quest, wait for Bloody Finger Hunter Yura to be killed by Eleonora at the Second Church of Marika, and then take Nagakiba for yourself. Nagakiba can be upgraded with Smithing Stones.

Moonveil Katana

Image Source: FromSoftware

To obtain Moonveil Katana, you have to defeat the boss called Magma Wyrm. You can find this strange-looking dragon in the Caelid region. Enter the side entrance into Gael Tunnel to find the boss. After you defeat it, you can pick up the blade. Note that you need 12 Strength, 18 Dexterity, and 23 Intelligence to wield it.

In our opinion, Moonveil Katana is one of the most powerful blades in Elden Ring. It has a skill called Transient Moonlight, which allows it to release exploding stars on your enemies, so it’s a melee and ranged weapon at the same time.

Uchigatana

Image Source: FromSoftware

If your choice of character in Elden Ring is samurai, then Uchigatana is your starting main weapon. It is actually a respectably strong weapon for the start of the game, so you should equip it as soon as possible. When it comes to stats, you need 11 Strength and 15 Dexterity to wield this katana.

To find Uchigatana, go to Deathtouched Catacombs in Limgrave. Take the stairs in the Site of Grace until you spot a corridor. Enter the corridor, go left into another corridor, and Uchigatana will be lying on a dead body. Use Smithing Stones to upgrade this katana once you obtain it.

Serpentbone Blade

Image Source: FromSoftware

This poisonous katana is obtained in the Volcano Manor questline. First, you have to gain access to it, and then do a couple of quests for Tanith. She’ll ask you to defeat Old Knight Istvan and Rileigh the Idle. Once that’s done, return to Tanith and she will reward you with the Serpentbone Blade.

Serpentbone Blade is not a demanding katana, and you need only 11 Strength and 22 Dexterity to use this blade. As always, upgrade it with Smithing Stones.

Rivers of Blood Katana

Image Source: FromSoftware

To possess this mighty katana, go to the Mountaintops of the Giants and find the Church of Repose. On your way to the church, Bloody Finger Okina will attack you. Defeat her and she’ll drop the Rivers of Blood Katana.

It is definitely worth the effort because it has a special skill called Corpse Piler, which creates a blade of blood with every swing. To wield it, you need 12 Strength, 18 Dexterity, and 20 Arcane.

Dragonscale Blade

Image Source: FromSoftware

Another katana you get after you defeat a strong enemy. Go to the Lake of Rot area, which is in Nokstella in Eternal City. When you get there, engage in a fight with the Dragonkin Soldier boss. After you defeat him, he will drop the Dragonscale Blade.

This katana has a special skill; Ice Lightning Sword. It enables you to summon lightning to your weapon, slam the Dragonscale Blade to the ground, and send a fast lightning bolt straight at your enemy. To wield this Zeus-style blade, you need 12 Strength and 20 Dexterity.

Hand of Malenia

Image Source: FromSoftware

In the end, we are left with Hand of Malenia, a powerful blade that you get after you defeat one of the hardest bosses in Elden Ring. If you successfully defeat her, which is not a simple task at all, you obtain her Remembrance Rune. Then you can trade the rune in Roundtable Hold for the Hand of Malenia.

This is a very difficult feat, but the reward is well worth it. The Hand of Malenia has a lethal skill called Waterfowl Dance, which initiates ferocious multiple attacks on your enemies.

That’s all you need to know about katana locations in Elden Ring. Choose your blade, upgrade it regularly, and some of them can serve you throughout almost the entire game. Of course, when choosing, pay attention to your playstyle and what suits your in-game character the best.