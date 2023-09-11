Guides

All Dribble Move Requirements in NBA 2K24

Who doesn't love a little slickness on the ball?

Dunk Layup Animations NBA 2K24
Image via 2K Games

Similarly to skill moves throughout the FIFA franchise, experimenting with dribble moves in 2K can be a really good way to find an edge against your opponent. Or frustrate and annoy them, either way. Evidently, there is no end in sight when it comes to the collection of such moves this year, which is why we’re going to break down all dribble move requirements in NBA 2K24.

NBA 2K24 Dribble Move Requirements

Generally speaking, you could trip and fall into a different dribble move in NBA 2K24. There are that many to choose from. So many, in fact, that it may be a little overwhelming at first. But that’s why we’ve built enough tables to make your head spin.

Dribble Style Requirements in NBA 2K24

Let’s start simple, shall we? Make sure you’ve got Speed With the Ball in mind while creating your build. Although, it’s important to keep an eye on your player’s height as well.

TypeRequired Traits & Height
BasicN/A
NormalSpeed with Ball 40+
ProN/A
Kobe BryantSpeed with Ball 88+, Height Under 6’10”
Stephen CurrySpeed with Ball 92+, Height Under 6’5″
Kevin DurantSpeed with Ball 75+
James HardenSpeed with Ball 75+, Height Under 6’10”
Kyrie IrvingSpeed with Ball 90+, Height Under 6’5″
LeBron JamesSpeed with Ball 75+, Height Under 6’10
Magic JohnsonSpeed with Ball 75+, Height Under 6’10”
Zach LaVineSpeed with Ball 75+, Height Under 6’10”
Damian LillardSpeed with Ball 90+, Height Under 6’5″
Ja MorantSpeed with Ball 85+, Height Under 6’10”
Steve NashSpeed with Ball 83+, Height Under 6’5″
John StocktonSpeed with Ball 75+, Height Under 6’5″
Trae YoungSpeed with Ball 92+, Height Under 6’5″
Seimone AugustusSpeed with Ball 40+, Height Under 6’10”
Chelsea GreySpeed with Ball 40+, Height Under 6’10”
Arike OgunbowaleSpeed with Ball 40+, Height Under 6’10”
Gabby WilliamsSpeed with Ball 40+, Height Under 6’10”

Signature Size-Up Requirements in NBA 2K24

If you thought that wasn’t enough dribble styles, our next category increases significantly. Keeping that in mind, buckle up! This time around, though, the Ball Handle trait reigns supreme.

TypeRequired Traits & Height
BasicN/A
NormalBall Handle 40+
ProBall Handle 70+
Rafer AlstonBall Handle 80+, Height Under 6’10”
Giannis AntetokounmpoBall Handle 65+
Carmelo AnthonyBall Handle 70+
LaMelo BallBall Handle 85+, Height Under 6’10”
Lonzo BallBall Handle 80+, Height Under 6’10”
Desmond BaneBall Handle 70+, Height Under 6’10”
Mike BibbyBall Handle 80+, Height Under 6’10”
Kobe BryantBall Handle 88+, Height Under 6’10”
Jimmy ButlerBall Handle 70+, Height Under 6’10”
Maite CazorlaBall Handle 60+
J. ColeBall Handle 70+
Cade Cunningham Ball Handle 75+, Height Under 6’10”
Stephen CurryBall Handle 92+, Height Under 6’5″
Baron DavisBall Handle 80+, Height Under 6’5″
DeMar DeRozanBall Handle 75+, Height Under 6’10”
Luka DončićBall Handle 70+
Kevin DurantBall Handle 85+
De’Aaron FoxBall Handle 80+, Height Under 6’10”
Steve FrancisBall Handle 95+, Height Under 6’5″
Darius GarlandBall Handle 80+, Height Under 6’5″
Devonte’ GrahamBall Handle 80+, Height Under 6’5″
Penny HardawayBall Handle 85+, Height Under 6’10”
Tim HardawayBall Handle 80+, Height Under 6’5″
James HardenBall Handle 85+, Height Under 6’10”
Jrue HolidayBall Handle 75+, Height Under 6’5″
Kyrie IrvingBall Handle 90+, Height Under 6’5″
LeBron JamesBall Handle 70+, Height Under 6’10”
Michael JordanBall Handle 70+, Height Under 6’10”
Jason KiddBall Handle 80+, Height Under 6’5″
Zach LaVineBall Handle 75+, Height Under 6’10”
Kawhi LeonardBall Handle 65+
Damian LillardBall Handle 90+, Height Under 6’5″
Jeremy LinBall Handle 70+, Height Under 6’10”
Kyle LowryBall Handle 70+, Height Under 6’5″
Stephon MarburyBall Handle 80+, Height Under 6’5″
CJ McCollumBall Handle 70+, Height Under 6’10”
Tracy McGradyBall Handle 85+, Height Under 6’10”
Ja MorantBall Handle 75+, Height Under 6’10”
Jamal MurrayBall Handle 70+, Height Under 6’10”
Steve NashBall Handle 80+, Height Under 6’5″
Candace ParkerBall Handle 60+
Chris PaulBall Handle 80+, Height Under 6’5″
Rajon RondoBall Handle 70+
Derrick RoseBall Handle 87+, Height Under 6’5″
Terry Rozier IIIBall Handle 80+, Height Under 6’10”
D’Angelo RussellBall Handle 75+, Height Under 6’10”
Breanna StewartBall Handle 60+
Jalen SuggsBall Handle 75+, Height Under 6’10”
Jayson TatumBall Handle 70+, Height Under 6’10”
Isaiah ThomasBall Handle 85+, Height Under 6’5″
Dwyane WadeBall Handle 80+, Height Under 6’10”
Kemba WalkerBall Handle 86+, Height Under 6’5″
John WallBall Handle 85+, Height Under 6’5″
Russell WestbrookBall Handle 70+, Height Under 6’10”
Coby WhiteBall Handle 80+, Height Under 6’5″
Jason WilliamsBall Handle 85+, Height Under 6’5″
Zion WilliamsonBall Handle 70+
Trae YoungBall Handle 92+, Height Under 6’5″

We warned you, didn’t we? Anyway, the fun is far from over. But will these lists get shorter? I suppose there’s only one way to find out.

Every Dribble Animation NBA 2K24
Image Source: 2K Games via Twinfinite

Regular Breakdown Combo Requirements in NBA 2K24

Similarly to our size-ups, there are plenty of dribbling combos to keep an eye out for this year. So if you’re looking to expand your skillset, then you’ve come to the right place.

TypeRequired Traits & Height
BasicN/A
NormalBall Handle 40+
ProBall Handle 70+
Giannis AntetokounmpoBall Handle 65+
LaMelo BallBall Handle 85+, Height Under 6’10”
Lonzo BallBall Handle 80+, Height Under 6’10”
Kobe BryantBall Handle 88+, Height Under 6’10”
Cade Cunningham Ball Handle 75+, Height Under 6’10”
Stephen CurryBall Handle 92+, Height Under 6’5″
DeMar DeRozanBall Handle 75+, Height Under 6’10”
Luka DončićBall Handle 70+
Kevin DurantBall Handle 85+
De’Aaron FoxBall Handle 80+, Height Under 6’10”
Steve FrancisBall Handle 85+, Height Under 6’5″
Darius GarlandBall Handle 80+, Height Under 6’5″
Devonte’ GrahamBall Handle 80+, Height Under 6’5″
Paul GeorgeBall Handle 75+, Height Under 6’10”
Penny HardawayBall Handle 85+, Height Under 6’10”
Tim HardawayBall Handle 80+, Height Under 6’5″
James HardenBall Handle 85+, Height Under 6’10”
Scoot HendersonBall Handle 80+, Height Under 6’5″
Jrue HolidayBall Handle 75+, Height Under 6’5″
Kyrie IrvingBall Handle 90+, Height Under 6’5″
LeBron JamesBall Handle 70+, Height Under 6’10”
Michael JordanBall Handle 70+, Height Under 6’10”
Zach LaVineBall Handle 75+, Height Under 6’10”
Kawhi LeonardBall Handle 65+
Damian LillardBall Handle 90+, Height Under 6’5″
Jeremy LinBall Handle 70+, Height Under 6’10”
Kyle LowryBall Handle 70+, Height Under 6’5″
Stephon MarburyBall Handle 80+, Height Under 6’5″
Tracy McGradyBall Handle 85+, Height Under 6’10”
Ja MorantBall Handle 75+, Height Under 6’10”
Jamal MurrayBall Handle 70+, Height Under 6’10”
Chris PaulBall Handle 80+, Height Under 6’5″
Derrick RoseBall Handle 87+, Height Under 6’5″
Terry Rozier IIIBall Handle 80+, Height Under 6’10”
D’Angelo RussellBall Handle 75+, Height Under 6’10”
Jayson TatumBall Handle 70+, Height Under 6’10”
Isaiah ThomasBall Handle 85+, Height Under 6’5″
Kemba WalkerBall Handle 86+, Height Under 6’5″
John WallBall Handle 85+, Height Under 6’5″
Russell WestbrookBall Handle 70+, Height Under 6’10”
Coby WhiteBall Handle 80+, Height Under 6’5″
Jason WilliamsBall Handle 85+, Height Under 6’5″
Trae YoungBall Handle 92+, Height Under 6’5″

Aggressive Breakdown Combo Requirements in NBA 2K24

There’s nothing wrong with a little simplicity, right? Occasionally, though, you might feel like being more aggressive. We’ve got a table for that.

TypeRequired Traits & Height
BasicN/A
NormalBall Handle 40+
ProBall Handle 70+
Rafer AlstonBall Handle 80+, Height Under 6’10”
LaMelo BallBall Handle 85+, Height Under 6’10”
Lonzo BallBall Handle 80+, Height Under 6’10”
Kobe BryantBall Handle 88+, Height Under 6’10”
Jimmy ButlerBall Handle 70+, Height Under 6’10”
Cade Cunningham Ball Handle 75+, Height Under 6’10”
Stephen CurryBall Handle 92+, Height Under 6’5″
Luka DončićBall Handle 70+
Kevin DurantBall Handle 85+
De’Aaron FoxBall Handle 80+, Height Under 6’10”
Steve FrancisBall Handle 95+, Height Under 6’5″
Darius GarlandBall Handle 80+, Height Under 6’5″
Paul GeorgeBall Handle 75+, Height Under 6’10”
Tim HardawayBall Handle 80+, Height Under 6’5″
James HardenBall Handle 85+, Height Under 6’10”
Scoot HendersonBall Handle 80+, Height Under 6’5″
Jrue HolidayBall Handle 75+, Height Under 6’5″
Kyrie IrvingBall Handle 90+, Height Under 6’5″
LeBron JamesBall Handle 70+, Height Under 6’10”
Michael JordanBall Handle 70+, Height Under 6’10”
Zach LaVineBall Handle 75+, Height Under 6’10”
Kawhi LeonardBall Handle 65+
Damian LillardBall Handle 90+, Height Under 6’5″
Stephon MarburyBall Handle 80+, Height Under 6’5″
Tracy McGradyBall Handle 85+, Height Under 6’10”
Ja MorantBall Handle 75+, Height Under 6’10”
Jamal MurrayBall Handle 70+, Height Under 6’10”
Chris PaulBall Handle 80+, Height Under 6’5″
Derrick RoseBall Handle 87+, Height Under 6’5″
Terry Rozier IIIBall Handle 80+, Height Under 6’10”
D’Angelo RussellBall Handle 75+, Height Under 6’10”
Jayson TatumBall Handle 70+, Height Under 6’10”
Isaiah ThomasBall Handle 85+, Height Under 6’5″
Kemba WalkerBall Handle 86+, Height Under 6’5″
John WallBall Handle 85+, Height Under 6’5″
Russell WestbrookBall Handle 70+, Height Under 6’10”
Coby WhiteBall Handle 80+, Height Under 6’5″
Jason WilliamsBall Handle 85+, Height Under 6’5″
Zion WilliamsonBall Handle 70+
Trae YoungBall Handle 92+, Height Under 6’5″

Any escape room fans here? Well the following table isn’t quite the same thing, but it’s just another way to better your opponent on the court.

Escape Move Dribble NBA 2K24
Image Source: 2K Games via Twinfinite

Escape Move Requirements in NBA 2K24

For what it’s worth, the following will have significantly fewer options to choose from. Nonetheless, it’s important to figure out which style will be best for your build.

TypeRequired Traits & Height
BasicN/A
NormalBall Handle 40+
ProBall Handle 70+
LaMelo BallBall Handle 85+, Height Under 6’10”
Kobe BryantBall Handle 88+
Jimmy ButlerBall Handle 70+, Height Under 6’10”
Luka DončićBall Handle 70+
Kevin DurantBall Handle 85+
Joel EmbiidBall Handle 55+
De’Aaron FoxBall Handle 91+, Height Under 6’10”
Darius GarlandBall Handle 80+, Height Under 6’5″
Paul GeorgeBall Handle 80+
James HardenBall Handle 80+
Kyrie IrvingBall Handle 90+, Height Under 6’5″
LeBron JamesBall Handle 70+
Zach LaVineBall Handle 80+
Damian LillardBall Handle 90+, Height Under 6’5″
Ja MorantBall Handle 75+, Height Under 6’10”
Chris PaulBall Handle 80+, Height Under 6’10”
Jayson TatumBall Handle 70+, Height Under 6’10”
Kemba WalkerBall Handle 86+, Height Under 6’10”
Trae YoungBall Handle 92+, Height Under 6’10”

That’s right, folks, not every table is never-ending. But the combination styles are far from over, so hold onto your butts.

Combo Move Requirements in NBA 2K24

Oh, and before we forget, some of the traits may vary from table to table. Not in an especially annoying way, but more in a way that makes you ask ‘Wait, why?’

TypeRequired Traits & Height
BasicN/A
NormalBall Handle 40+
ProBall Handle 70+
LaMelo BallBall Handle 86+, Height Under 6’10”
Kobe BryantBall Handle 88+
Stephen CurryBall Handle 92+, Height Under 6’5″
De’Aaron FoxBall Handle 80+, Height Under 6’10”
Tim HardawayBall Handle 90+
James HardenBall Handle 80+
Kyrie IrvingBall Handle 90+, Height Under 6’5″
Zach LaVineBall Handle 80+
Damian LillardBall Handle 90+, Height Under 6’5″
Ja MorantBall Handle 84+, Height Under 6’10”
Jayson TatumBall Handle 70+, Height Under 6’10”
Trae YoungBall Handle 92+, Height Under 6’10”

Crossover Requirements in NBA 2K24

Some familiar names return to the fray here, but once more, this list keeps itself mostly in check. And as always, the Ball Handle skill is of the utmost importance. But don’t take our word for it, just make sure you glance at the table below.

TypeRequired Traits & Height
BasicN/A
NormalBall Handle 40+
ProBall Handle 70+
Giannis AntetokounmpoBall Handle 70+
Lonzo BallBall Handle 80+, Height Under 6’10”
LaMelo BallBall Handle 80+, Height Under 6’10”
Kobe BryantBall Handle 88+
Jimmy ButlerBall Handle 70+, Height Under 6’10”
J. ColeBall Handle 80+, Height Under 6’10”
Mike ConleyBall Handle 79+, Height Under 6’10”
Stephen CurryBall Handle 92+, Height Under 6’5″
DeMar DeRozanBall Handle 75+, Height Under 6’10”
Luka DončićBall Handle 70+
Kevin DurantBall Handle 75+
Anthony EdwardsBall Handle 76+,
De’Aaron FoxBall Handle 80+, Height Under 6’10”
Darius GarlandBall Handle 80+, Height Under 6’5″
Josh GiddeyBall Handle 76+, Height Under 6’10”
James HardenBall Handle 80+, Height Under 6’10”
Scoot HendersonBall Handle 80+, Height Under 6’5″
Allen IversonBall Handle 80+, Height Under 6’10”
Michael JordanBall Handle 75+
Zach LaVineBall Handle 75+
Kawhi LeonardBall Handle 70+
Damian LillardBall Handle 90+, Height Under 6’5″
James MoonBall Handle 75+, Height Under 6’10”
Ja MorantBall Handle 75+, Height Under 6’10”
Jamal MurrayBall Handle 70+, Height Under 6’10”
Chris PaulBall Handle 80+
Terry Rozier IIIBall Handle 80+, Height Under 6’10”
D’Angelo RussellBall Handle 75+, Height Under 6’10”
Jayson TatumBall Handle 75+
John WallBall Handle 80+, Height Under 6’10”
Jason WilliamsBall Handle 75+
Zion WilliamsonBall Handle 70+
Trae YoungBall Handle 92+, Height Under 6’10”
Behind the Back Dribble NBA 2K24
Image Source: 2K Games via Twinfinite

Behind the Back Requirements in NBA 2K24

We’re here for you and your dribbling success every step of the way, but we’re also in the home stretch. Maybe. Probably. Nonetheless, let’s press forward with even more slick moves. And once more, previous player types may see their requirements alter ever so slightly. Typically, more skill will be needed to pull of some of these behind the back moves consistently.

TypeRequired Traits & Height
BasicN/A
NormalBall Handle 40+
ProBall Handle 70+
LaMelo BallBall Handle 80+, Height Under 6’10”
Kobe BryantBall Handle 88+
Jimmy ButlerBall Handle 70+, Height Under 6’10”
Stephen CurryBall Handle 92+, Height Under 6’5″
DeMar DeRozanBall Handle 75+, Height Under 6’10”
Luka DončićBall Handle 80+
Kevin DurantBall Handle 75+
De’Aaron FoxBall Handle 80+, Height Under 6’10”
Darius GarlandBall Handle 80+, Height Under 6’5″
James HardenBall Handle 80+, Height Under 6’10”
Kyrie IrvingBall Handle 90+, Height Under 6’5″
LeBron JamesBall Handle 70+
Zach LaVineBall Handle 84+, Height Under 6’10
Kawhi LeonardBall Handle 80+
James MoonBall Handle 75+, Height Under 6’10”
Jamal MurrayBall Handle 83+, Height Under 6’10”
Chris PaulBall Handle 85+
Scottie PippenBall Handle 75+
Jayson TatumBall Handle 75+
Andrew WigginsBall Handle 75+
Trae YoungBall Handle 92+, Height Under 6’10”

Spin Requirements in NBA 2K24

There’s at least one name appearing for the first time on the following list. That’s right, big men can spin too.

TypeRequired Traits & Height
BasicN/A
NormalBall Handle 40+
ProBall Handle 70+
LaMelo BallBall Handle 80+, Height Under 6’10”
Jimmy ButlerBall Handle 75+
Stephen CurryBall Handle 92+, Height Under 6’5″
Anthony DavisBall Handle 70+
DeMar DeRozanBall Handle 75+, Height Under 6’10”
Kevin DurantBall Handle 75+
Anthony EdwardsBall Handle 76+
Darius GarlandBall Handle 80+, Height Under 6’5″
Penny HardawayBall Handle 75+
LeBron JamesBall Handle 80+
Nikola JokićBall Handle 55+
Kawhi LeonardBall Handle 75+
James MoonBall Handle 75+, Height Under 6’10”
Ja MorantBall Handle 75+, Height Under 6’10”
Jamal MurrayBall Handle 70+, Height Under 6’10”
Steve NashBall Handle 80+, Height Under 6’10”
Terry Rozier IIIBall Handle 80+, Height Under 6’10”
Jayson TatumBall Handle 75+
Karl-Anthony TownsBall Handle 70+
John WallBall Handle 80+, Height Under 6’10”
Andrew WigginsBall Handle 70+
Trae YoungBall Handle 92+, Height Under 6’10”

Hesitation Requirements in NBA 2K24

Are you ready for another Hall of Famer? Because that’s exactly who you’re going to get in this next block of dribble moves. Not to mention, plenty of familiar faces as well. And this time, your height matters when it comes to the Kobe Bryant hesitation maneuver. So, yeah, try to keep up! Plus, Luka and KD switch their ball handling requirements for their respective moves. As a treat, I suppose.

TypeRequired Traits & Height
BasicN/A
NormalBall Handle 40+
ProBall Handle 70+
LaMelo BallBall Handle 85+, Height Under 6’10”
Larry BirdBall Handle 70+
Kobe BryantBall Handle 88+, Height Under 6’10”
Jimmy ButlerBall Handle 70+, Height Under 6’10”
Stephen CurryBall Handle 92+, Height Under 6’5″
DeMar DeRozanBall Handle 75+, Height Under 6’10”
Luka DončićBall Handle 75+
Kevin DurantBall Handle 80+
Anthony EdwardsBall Handle 76+
Darius GarlandBall Handle 80+, Height Under 6’5″
Paul GeorgeBall Handle 75+, Height Under 6’10”
James HardenBall Handle 80+, Height Under 6’10”
Kyrie IrvingBall Handle 90+, Height Under 6’5″
James MoonBall Handle 75+, Height Under 6’10”
Ja MorantBall Handle 75+, Height Under 6’10”
Jamal MurrayBall Handle 70+, Height Under 6’10”
Chris PaulBall Handle 85+
Scottie PippenBall Handle 70+
Jayson TatumBall Handle 75+
John WallBall Handle 80+, Height Under 6’10”

Stepback Requirements in NBA 2K24

We understand if you’re ready to hop off this particular ride. But, Giannis is back! Also, our table of contents near the top of this page is a trusty tool as you navigate your way through this vast field of dribble moves. Keep riding along, won’t ya?

TypeRequired Traits & Height
BasicN/A
NormalBall Handle 40+
ProBall Handle 70+
Giannis AntetokounmpoBall Handle 70+
Jimmy ButlerBall Handle 70+
Vince CarterBall Handle 70+
Stephen CurryBall Handle 92+, Height Under 6’5″
Luka DončićBall Handle 80+
Joel EmbiidBall Handle 55+
James HardenBall Handle 80+, Height Under 6’10”
Kyrie IrvingBall Handle 90+, Height Under 6’5″
Zach LaVineBall Handle 75+
Kawhi LeonardBall Handle 70+
Chris PaulBall Handle 75+, Height Under 6’10”
Jayson TatumBall Handle 75+
Kemba WalkerBall Handle 86+
John WallBall Handle 80+, Height Under 6’10”

And there you have it, folks. Ideally, that’s all of the dribble move requirements in NBA 2K24 that you’ll have to worry about. But if more surface, Twinfinite is where you’ll want to be. So while you’re out there mastering those dribble skills, be sure to keep an eye on our 2K coverage.

