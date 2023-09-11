Similarly to skill moves throughout the FIFA franchise, experimenting with dribble moves in 2K can be a really good way to find an edge against your opponent. Or frustrate and annoy them, either way. Evidently, there is no end in sight when it comes to the collection of such moves this year, which is why we’re going to break down all dribble move requirements in NBA 2K24.

NBA 2K24 Dribble Move Requirements

Generally speaking, you could trip and fall into a different dribble move in NBA 2K24. There are that many to choose from. So many, in fact, that it may be a little overwhelming at first. But that’s why we’ve built enough tables to make your head spin.

Dribble Style Requirements in NBA 2K24

Let’s start simple, shall we? Make sure you’ve got Speed With the Ball in mind while creating your build. Although, it’s important to keep an eye on your player’s height as well.

Type Required Traits & Height Basic N/A Normal Speed with Ball 40+ Pro N/A Kobe Bryant Speed with Ball 88+, Height Under 6’10” Stephen Curry Speed with Ball 92+, Height Under 6’5″ Kevin Durant Speed with Ball 75+ James Harden Speed with Ball 75+, Height Under 6’10” Kyrie Irving Speed with Ball 90+, Height Under 6’5″ LeBron James Speed with Ball 75+, Height Under 6’10 Magic Johnson Speed with Ball 75+, Height Under 6’10” Zach LaVine Speed with Ball 75+, Height Under 6’10” Damian Lillard Speed with Ball 90+, Height Under 6’5″ Ja Morant Speed with Ball 85+, Height Under 6’10” Steve Nash Speed with Ball 83+, Height Under 6’5″ John Stockton Speed with Ball 75+, Height Under 6’5″ Trae Young Speed with Ball 92+, Height Under 6’5″ Seimone Augustus Speed with Ball 40+, Height Under 6’10” Chelsea Grey Speed with Ball 40+, Height Under 6’10” Arike Ogunbowale Speed with Ball 40+, Height Under 6’10” Gabby Williams Speed with Ball 40+, Height Under 6’10”

Signature Size-Up Requirements in NBA 2K24

If you thought that wasn’t enough dribble styles, our next category increases significantly. Keeping that in mind, buckle up! This time around, though, the Ball Handle trait reigns supreme.

Type Required Traits & Height Basic N/A Normal Ball Handle 40+ Pro Ball Handle 70+ Rafer Alston Ball Handle 80+, Height Under 6’10” Giannis Antetokounmpo Ball Handle 65+ Carmelo Anthony Ball Handle 70+ LaMelo Ball Ball Handle 85+, Height Under 6’10” Lonzo Ball Ball Handle 80+, Height Under 6’10” Desmond Bane Ball Handle 70+, Height Under 6’10” Mike Bibby Ball Handle 80+, Height Under 6’10” Kobe Bryant Ball Handle 88+, Height Under 6’10” Jimmy Butler Ball Handle 70+, Height Under 6’10” Maite Cazorla Ball Handle 60+ J. Cole Ball Handle 70+ Cade Cunningham Ball Handle 75+, Height Under 6’10” Stephen Curry Ball Handle 92+, Height Under 6’5″ Baron Davis Ball Handle 80+, Height Under 6’5″ DeMar DeRozan Ball Handle 75+, Height Under 6’10” Luka Dončić Ball Handle 70+ Kevin Durant Ball Handle 85+ De’Aaron Fox Ball Handle 80+, Height Under 6’10” Steve Francis Ball Handle 95+, Height Under 6’5″ Darius Garland Ball Handle 80+, Height Under 6’5″ Devonte’ Graham Ball Handle 80+, Height Under 6’5″ Penny Hardaway Ball Handle 85+, Height Under 6’10” Tim Hardaway Ball Handle 80+, Height Under 6’5″ James Harden Ball Handle 85+, Height Under 6’10” Jrue Holiday Ball Handle 75+, Height Under 6’5″ Kyrie Irving Ball Handle 90+, Height Under 6’5″ LeBron James Ball Handle 70+, Height Under 6’10” Michael Jordan Ball Handle 70+, Height Under 6’10” Jason Kidd Ball Handle 80+, Height Under 6’5″ Zach LaVine Ball Handle 75+, Height Under 6’10” Kawhi Leonard Ball Handle 65+ Damian Lillard Ball Handle 90+, Height Under 6’5″ Jeremy Lin Ball Handle 70+, Height Under 6’10” Kyle Lowry Ball Handle 70+, Height Under 6’5″ Stephon Marbury Ball Handle 80+, Height Under 6’5″ CJ McCollum Ball Handle 70+, Height Under 6’10” Tracy McGrady Ball Handle 85+, Height Under 6’10” Ja Morant Ball Handle 75+, Height Under 6’10” Jamal Murray Ball Handle 70+, Height Under 6’10” Steve Nash Ball Handle 80+, Height Under 6’5″ Candace Parker Ball Handle 60+ Chris Paul Ball Handle 80+, Height Under 6’5″ Rajon Rondo Ball Handle 70+ Derrick Rose Ball Handle 87+, Height Under 6’5″ Terry Rozier III Ball Handle 80+, Height Under 6’10” D’Angelo Russell Ball Handle 75+, Height Under 6’10” Breanna Stewart Ball Handle 60+ Jalen Suggs Ball Handle 75+, Height Under 6’10” Jayson Tatum Ball Handle 70+, Height Under 6’10” Isaiah Thomas Ball Handle 85+, Height Under 6’5″ Dwyane Wade Ball Handle 80+, Height Under 6’10” Kemba Walker Ball Handle 86+, Height Under 6’5″ John Wall Ball Handle 85+, Height Under 6’5″ Russell Westbrook Ball Handle 70+, Height Under 6’10” Coby White Ball Handle 80+, Height Under 6’5″ Jason Williams Ball Handle 85+, Height Under 6’5″ Zion Williamson Ball Handle 70+ Trae Young Ball Handle 92+, Height Under 6’5″

We warned you, didn’t we? Anyway, the fun is far from over. But will these lists get shorter? I suppose there’s only one way to find out.

Image Source: 2K Games via Twinfinite

Regular Breakdown Combo Requirements in NBA 2K24

Similarly to our size-ups, there are plenty of dribbling combos to keep an eye out for this year. So if you’re looking to expand your skillset, then you’ve come to the right place.

Type Required Traits & Height Basic N/A Normal Ball Handle 40+ Pro Ball Handle 70+ Giannis Antetokounmpo Ball Handle 65+ LaMelo Ball Ball Handle 85+, Height Under 6’10” Lonzo Ball Ball Handle 80+, Height Under 6’10” Kobe Bryant Ball Handle 88+, Height Under 6’10” Cade Cunningham Ball Handle 75+, Height Under 6’10” Stephen Curry Ball Handle 92+, Height Under 6’5″ DeMar DeRozan Ball Handle 75+, Height Under 6’10” Luka Dončić Ball Handle 70+ Kevin Durant Ball Handle 85+ De’Aaron Fox Ball Handle 80+, Height Under 6’10” Steve Francis Ball Handle 85+, Height Under 6’5″ Darius Garland Ball Handle 80+, Height Under 6’5″ Devonte’ Graham Ball Handle 80+, Height Under 6’5″ Paul George Ball Handle 75+, Height Under 6’10” Penny Hardaway Ball Handle 85+, Height Under 6’10” Tim Hardaway Ball Handle 80+, Height Under 6’5″ James Harden Ball Handle 85+, Height Under 6’10” Scoot Henderson Ball Handle 80+, Height Under 6’5″ Jrue Holiday Ball Handle 75+, Height Under 6’5″ Kyrie Irving Ball Handle 90+, Height Under 6’5″ LeBron James Ball Handle 70+, Height Under 6’10” Michael Jordan Ball Handle 70+, Height Under 6’10” Zach LaVine Ball Handle 75+, Height Under 6’10” Kawhi Leonard Ball Handle 65+ Damian Lillard Ball Handle 90+, Height Under 6’5″ Jeremy Lin Ball Handle 70+, Height Under 6’10” Kyle Lowry Ball Handle 70+, Height Under 6’5″ Stephon Marbury Ball Handle 80+, Height Under 6’5″ Tracy McGrady Ball Handle 85+, Height Under 6’10” Ja Morant Ball Handle 75+, Height Under 6’10” Jamal Murray Ball Handle 70+, Height Under 6’10” Chris Paul Ball Handle 80+, Height Under 6’5″ Derrick Rose Ball Handle 87+, Height Under 6’5″ Terry Rozier III Ball Handle 80+, Height Under 6’10” D’Angelo Russell Ball Handle 75+, Height Under 6’10” Jayson Tatum Ball Handle 70+, Height Under 6’10” Isaiah Thomas Ball Handle 85+, Height Under 6’5″ Kemba Walker Ball Handle 86+, Height Under 6’5″ John Wall Ball Handle 85+, Height Under 6’5″ Russell Westbrook Ball Handle 70+, Height Under 6’10” Coby White Ball Handle 80+, Height Under 6’5″ Jason Williams Ball Handle 85+, Height Under 6’5″ Trae Young Ball Handle 92+, Height Under 6’5″

Aggressive Breakdown Combo Requirements in NBA 2K24

There’s nothing wrong with a little simplicity, right? Occasionally, though, you might feel like being more aggressive. We’ve got a table for that.

Type Required Traits & Height Basic N/A Normal Ball Handle 40+ Pro Ball Handle 70+ Rafer Alston Ball Handle 80+, Height Under 6’10” LaMelo Ball Ball Handle 85+, Height Under 6’10” Lonzo Ball Ball Handle 80+, Height Under 6’10” Kobe Bryant Ball Handle 88+, Height Under 6’10” Jimmy Butler Ball Handle 70+, Height Under 6’10” Cade Cunningham Ball Handle 75+, Height Under 6’10” Stephen Curry Ball Handle 92+, Height Under 6’5″ Luka Dončić Ball Handle 70+ Kevin Durant Ball Handle 85+ De’Aaron Fox Ball Handle 80+, Height Under 6’10” Steve Francis Ball Handle 95+, Height Under 6’5″ Darius Garland Ball Handle 80+, Height Under 6’5″ Paul George Ball Handle 75+, Height Under 6’10” Tim Hardaway Ball Handle 80+, Height Under 6’5″ James Harden Ball Handle 85+, Height Under 6’10” Scoot Henderson Ball Handle 80+, Height Under 6’5″ Jrue Holiday Ball Handle 75+, Height Under 6’5″ Kyrie Irving Ball Handle 90+, Height Under 6’5″ LeBron James Ball Handle 70+, Height Under 6’10” Michael Jordan Ball Handle 70+, Height Under 6’10” Zach LaVine Ball Handle 75+, Height Under 6’10” Kawhi Leonard Ball Handle 65+ Damian Lillard Ball Handle 90+, Height Under 6’5″ Stephon Marbury Ball Handle 80+, Height Under 6’5″ Tracy McGrady Ball Handle 85+, Height Under 6’10” Ja Morant Ball Handle 75+, Height Under 6’10” Jamal Murray Ball Handle 70+, Height Under 6’10” Chris Paul Ball Handle 80+, Height Under 6’5″ Derrick Rose Ball Handle 87+, Height Under 6’5″ Terry Rozier III Ball Handle 80+, Height Under 6’10” D’Angelo Russell Ball Handle 75+, Height Under 6’10” Jayson Tatum Ball Handle 70+, Height Under 6’10” Isaiah Thomas Ball Handle 85+, Height Under 6’5″ Kemba Walker Ball Handle 86+, Height Under 6’5″ John Wall Ball Handle 85+, Height Under 6’5″ Russell Westbrook Ball Handle 70+, Height Under 6’10” Coby White Ball Handle 80+, Height Under 6’5″ Jason Williams Ball Handle 85+, Height Under 6’5″ Zion Williamson Ball Handle 70+ Trae Young Ball Handle 92+, Height Under 6’5″

Any escape room fans here? Well the following table isn’t quite the same thing, but it’s just another way to better your opponent on the court.

Image Source: 2K Games via Twinfinite

Escape Move Requirements in NBA 2K24

For what it’s worth, the following will have significantly fewer options to choose from. Nonetheless, it’s important to figure out which style will be best for your build.

Type Required Traits & Height Basic N/A Normal Ball Handle 40+ Pro Ball Handle 70+ LaMelo Ball Ball Handle 85+, Height Under 6’10” Kobe Bryant Ball Handle 88+ Jimmy Butler Ball Handle 70+, Height Under 6’10” Luka Dončić Ball Handle 70+ Kevin Durant Ball Handle 85+ Joel Embiid Ball Handle 55+ De’Aaron Fox Ball Handle 91+, Height Under 6’10” Darius Garland Ball Handle 80+, Height Under 6’5″ Paul George Ball Handle 80+ James Harden Ball Handle 80+ Kyrie Irving Ball Handle 90+, Height Under 6’5″ LeBron James Ball Handle 70+ Zach LaVine Ball Handle 80+ Damian Lillard Ball Handle 90+, Height Under 6’5″ Ja Morant Ball Handle 75+, Height Under 6’10” Chris Paul Ball Handle 80+, Height Under 6’10” Jayson Tatum Ball Handle 70+, Height Under 6’10” Kemba Walker Ball Handle 86+, Height Under 6’10” Trae Young Ball Handle 92+, Height Under 6’10”

That’s right, folks, not every table is never-ending. But the combination styles are far from over, so hold onto your butts.

Combo Move Requirements in NBA 2K24

Oh, and before we forget, some of the traits may vary from table to table. Not in an especially annoying way, but more in a way that makes you ask ‘Wait, why?’

Type Required Traits & Height Basic N/A Normal Ball Handle 40+ Pro Ball Handle 70+ LaMelo Ball Ball Handle 86+, Height Under 6’10” Kobe Bryant Ball Handle 88+ Stephen Curry Ball Handle 92+, Height Under 6’5″ De’Aaron Fox Ball Handle 80+, Height Under 6’10” Tim Hardaway Ball Handle 90+ James Harden Ball Handle 80+ Kyrie Irving Ball Handle 90+, Height Under 6’5″ Zach LaVine Ball Handle 80+ Damian Lillard Ball Handle 90+, Height Under 6’5″ Ja Morant Ball Handle 84+, Height Under 6’10” Jayson Tatum Ball Handle 70+, Height Under 6’10” Trae Young Ball Handle 92+, Height Under 6’10”

Crossover Requirements in NBA 2K24

Some familiar names return to the fray here, but once more, this list keeps itself mostly in check. And as always, the Ball Handle skill is of the utmost importance. But don’t take our word for it, just make sure you glance at the table below.

Type Required Traits & Height Basic N/A Normal Ball Handle 40+ Pro Ball Handle 70+ Giannis Antetokounmpo Ball Handle 70+ Lonzo Ball Ball Handle 80+, Height Under 6’10” LaMelo Ball Ball Handle 80+, Height Under 6’10” Kobe Bryant Ball Handle 88+ Jimmy Butler Ball Handle 70+, Height Under 6’10” J. Cole Ball Handle 80+, Height Under 6’10” Mike Conley Ball Handle 79+, Height Under 6’10” Stephen Curry Ball Handle 92+, Height Under 6’5″ DeMar DeRozan Ball Handle 75+, Height Under 6’10” Luka Dončić Ball Handle 70+ Kevin Durant Ball Handle 75+ Anthony Edwards Ball Handle 76+, De’Aaron Fox Ball Handle 80+, Height Under 6’10” Darius Garland Ball Handle 80+, Height Under 6’5″ Josh Giddey Ball Handle 76+, Height Under 6’10” James Harden Ball Handle 80+, Height Under 6’10” Scoot Henderson Ball Handle 80+, Height Under 6’5″ Allen Iverson Ball Handle 80+, Height Under 6’10” Michael Jordan Ball Handle 75+ Zach LaVine Ball Handle 75+ Kawhi Leonard Ball Handle 70+ Damian Lillard Ball Handle 90+, Height Under 6’5″ James Moon Ball Handle 75+, Height Under 6’10” Ja Morant Ball Handle 75+, Height Under 6’10” Jamal Murray Ball Handle 70+, Height Under 6’10” Chris Paul Ball Handle 80+ Terry Rozier III Ball Handle 80+, Height Under 6’10” D’Angelo Russell Ball Handle 75+, Height Under 6’10” Jayson Tatum Ball Handle 75+ John Wall Ball Handle 80+, Height Under 6’10” Jason Williams Ball Handle 75+ Zion Williamson Ball Handle 70+ Trae Young Ball Handle 92+, Height Under 6’10”

Image Source: 2K Games via Twinfinite

Behind the Back Requirements in NBA 2K24

We’re here for you and your dribbling success every step of the way, but we’re also in the home stretch. Maybe. Probably. Nonetheless, let’s press forward with even more slick moves. And once more, previous player types may see their requirements alter ever so slightly. Typically, more skill will be needed to pull of some of these behind the back moves consistently.

Type Required Traits & Height Basic N/A Normal Ball Handle 40+ Pro Ball Handle 70+ LaMelo Ball Ball Handle 80+, Height Under 6’10” Kobe Bryant Ball Handle 88+ Jimmy Butler Ball Handle 70+, Height Under 6’10” Stephen Curry Ball Handle 92+, Height Under 6’5″ DeMar DeRozan Ball Handle 75+, Height Under 6’10” Luka Dončić Ball Handle 80+ Kevin Durant Ball Handle 75+ De’Aaron Fox Ball Handle 80+, Height Under 6’10” Darius Garland Ball Handle 80+, Height Under 6’5″ James Harden Ball Handle 80+, Height Under 6’10” Kyrie Irving Ball Handle 90+, Height Under 6’5″ LeBron James Ball Handle 70+ Zach LaVine Ball Handle 84+, Height Under 6’10 Kawhi Leonard Ball Handle 80+ James Moon Ball Handle 75+, Height Under 6’10” Jamal Murray Ball Handle 83+, Height Under 6’10” Chris Paul Ball Handle 85+ Scottie Pippen Ball Handle 75+ Jayson Tatum Ball Handle 75+ Andrew Wiggins Ball Handle 75+ Trae Young Ball Handle 92+, Height Under 6’10”

Spin Requirements in NBA 2K24

There’s at least one name appearing for the first time on the following list. That’s right, big men can spin too.

Type Required Traits & Height Basic N/A Normal Ball Handle 40+ Pro Ball Handle 70+ LaMelo Ball Ball Handle 80+, Height Under 6’10” Jimmy Butler Ball Handle 75+ Stephen Curry Ball Handle 92+, Height Under 6’5″ Anthony Davis Ball Handle 70+ DeMar DeRozan Ball Handle 75+, Height Under 6’10” Kevin Durant Ball Handle 75+ Anthony Edwards Ball Handle 76+ Darius Garland Ball Handle 80+, Height Under 6’5″ Penny Hardaway Ball Handle 75+ LeBron James Ball Handle 80+ Nikola Jokić Ball Handle 55+ Kawhi Leonard Ball Handle 75+ James Moon Ball Handle 75+, Height Under 6’10” Ja Morant Ball Handle 75+, Height Under 6’10” Jamal Murray Ball Handle 70+, Height Under 6’10” Steve Nash Ball Handle 80+, Height Under 6’10” Terry Rozier III Ball Handle 80+, Height Under 6’10” Jayson Tatum Ball Handle 75+ Karl-Anthony Towns Ball Handle 70+ John Wall Ball Handle 80+, Height Under 6’10” Andrew Wiggins Ball Handle 70+ Trae Young Ball Handle 92+, Height Under 6’10”

Hesitation Requirements in NBA 2K24

Are you ready for another Hall of Famer? Because that’s exactly who you’re going to get in this next block of dribble moves. Not to mention, plenty of familiar faces as well. And this time, your height matters when it comes to the Kobe Bryant hesitation maneuver. So, yeah, try to keep up! Plus, Luka and KD switch their ball handling requirements for their respective moves. As a treat, I suppose.

Type Required Traits & Height Basic N/A Normal Ball Handle 40+ Pro Ball Handle 70+ LaMelo Ball Ball Handle 85+, Height Under 6’10” Larry Bird Ball Handle 70+ Kobe Bryant Ball Handle 88+, Height Under 6’10” Jimmy Butler Ball Handle 70+, Height Under 6’10” Stephen Curry Ball Handle 92+, Height Under 6’5″ DeMar DeRozan Ball Handle 75+, Height Under 6’10” Luka Dončić Ball Handle 75+ Kevin Durant Ball Handle 80+ Anthony Edwards Ball Handle 76+ Darius Garland Ball Handle 80+, Height Under 6’5″ Paul George Ball Handle 75+, Height Under 6’10” James Harden Ball Handle 80+, Height Under 6’10” Kyrie Irving Ball Handle 90+, Height Under 6’5″ James Moon Ball Handle 75+, Height Under 6’10” Ja Morant Ball Handle 75+, Height Under 6’10” Jamal Murray Ball Handle 70+, Height Under 6’10” Chris Paul Ball Handle 85+ Scottie Pippen Ball Handle 70+ Jayson Tatum Ball Handle 75+ John Wall Ball Handle 80+, Height Under 6’10”

Stepback Requirements in NBA 2K24

We understand if you’re ready to hop off this particular ride. But, Giannis is back! Also, our table of contents near the top of this page is a trusty tool as you navigate your way through this vast field of dribble moves. Keep riding along, won’t ya?

Type Required Traits & Height Basic N/A Normal Ball Handle 40+ Pro Ball Handle 70+ Giannis Antetokounmpo Ball Handle 70+ Jimmy Butler Ball Handle 70+ Vince Carter Ball Handle 70+ Stephen Curry Ball Handle 92+, Height Under 6’5″ Luka Dončić Ball Handle 80+ Joel Embiid Ball Handle 55+ James Harden Ball Handle 80+, Height Under 6’10” Kyrie Irving Ball Handle 90+, Height Under 6’5″ Zach LaVine Ball Handle 75+ Kawhi Leonard Ball Handle 70+ Chris Paul Ball Handle 75+, Height Under 6’10” Jayson Tatum Ball Handle 75+ Kemba Walker Ball Handle 86+ John Wall Ball Handle 80+, Height Under 6’10”

And there you have it, folks. Ideally, that’s all of the dribble move requirements in NBA 2K24 that you’ll have to worry about. But if more surface, Twinfinite is where you’ll want to be. So while you’re out there mastering those dribble skills, be sure to keep an eye on our 2K coverage.