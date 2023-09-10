Getting to the rim can be just as valuable as ever in NBA 2K24, but there certain requirements that will always come into play. That said, if you like to dunk, good! There are plenty of options to choose from. But what if you encounter some contact along the way? That’s where we come in. What follows is a break down of all contact dunk requirements in NBA 2K24.

There are a variety of contact dunk requirements to tangle with this year, but they’re relatively easy to navigate. The four types are two foot, one foot, standing, and even the alley-oop. Each of the following sub-types are broken down into Small, Pro, or Elite – with only a slight deviation depending on the type.

With that in mind, I hope you love tables! All of the information you could possibly need can found within them below. As for the animations themselves, those can be found underneath the ‘Dunk Style Creator’ tab when you go to Animations.

Type Required Traits & Height Small Driving Dunk 86+, Vertical 85+, Height Under 6’5″ Pro Driving Dunk 87+, Vertical 75+ Elite Driving Dunk 94+, Vertical 82+

Type Required Traits & Height Small Driving Dunk 93+, Vertical 85+, Height Under 6’5″ Pro Driving Dunk 89+, Vertical 78+ Elite Driving Dunk 96+, Vertical 86+

Standing Dunk Requirements in NBA 2K24

Type Required Traits & Height Pro Standing Bigs Standing Dunk 80+, Vertical 60+, Height At Least 6’10” Elite Standing Bigs Standing Dunk 90+, Vertical 75+, Height At Least 6’10”

Alley-Oops Dunk Requirements in NBA 2K24

Type Required Traits & Height Small Driving Dunk 86+, Vertical 85+, Height Under 6’5″ Big Standing Dunk 85+, Driving Dunk 70+, Vertical 60+, Height At Least 6’10” Pro Driving Dunk 84+, Vertical 70+ Elite Driving Dunk 92+, Vertical 80+

So, how are you going to attack the rim? Once again, the choice is yours and yours alone. But that’s everything you need to know about all contact dunk requirements in NBA 2K24. Make sure you stay close to Twinfinite while you’re commanding the court in order to keep up with our continued 2K coverage.