Captain Toad doesn’t play a large role in Mario’s new 2D game, but it’s nice to run into him nonetheless. What do you get for your efforts tracking this captain down? Well, not much, but it’s a cool little easter egg that is fun to add to your completion checklist and isn’t covered in most completion guides. Here’s all Captain Toad Locations in Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

Pipe-Rock Plateau Location 1

The first Captain Toad location in Super Mario Bros. Wonder is right at the start of the game in the first world. You’ll need to have unlocked the plains area to the north first, which just requires the first handful of levels to get to. There’s a hidden pipe in the upper right corner of the screen that leads to Captain Toad’s first location. You’ll know you’ve found it when the A button shows up above Mario’s head.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

The warp pipe will lead you to an ice area using the classic “?” indicating a sequence break. This is because you’ve landed in the second world called Puff-Bluff Peaks. Captain Toad is to the right and he’s gazing out over the icy mountains. Talk to him and he’ll give you 50 Flower Coins. The real reward is hearing his theme song play, though.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Pipe-Rock Plateau Location 2

There’s a final area in Pipe-Rock Plateau where you will run into Captain Toad. This area is to the south underground. Complete the Wiggler Race level and head south to the warp pipe leading underground. Once you’re in the cave, go to the right until you see the A button pop up above Mario’s head. Enter this hidden area.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

This pipe will take you to a fiery magma zone deep beneath the earth. Much like the previous location, this is a future World that you’re getting a sneak peek at. To the right, you’ll see Captain Toad. Talk to him and he’ll give you another 50 Flower Coins.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Sunbaked Desert Captain Toad Location 1

The final Captain Toad location is in the fourth world called the Sunbaked Desert. To begin, you need to solve a tile puzzle in the lower right corner of the map. There’s a toad near the first tile.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

To solve this puzzle, simply stand on the tiles in the right order. Stand on this first tile near the Flower Toad, then go to the upper right tile.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

From here, go left and step on the tile in front of the blocked entrance. You have to step on these three tiles in quick succession in order to open the path.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Now that the way is open, complete the couple of levels in this corridor and keep going right. You’ll see the A button pop up above your head. Press A to head through the secret warp pipe.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

This’ll take you to the previous world, Bright Falls, but it’s inside one of the uniquely shaped mountains. Just move towards Toad to talk to him and he’ll give you 100 Flower Coins.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Congratulations, you’ve found every Captain Toad location in Super Mario Bros. Wonder! Yeah, he only rewards you with 200 Flower Coins, but these cool hidden secrets are rewarding in and of themselves. We finally have a 2D Mario game worth getting excited about, so let’s make the most of it while we can. Check out our Super Mario Bros. Wonder coverage here on Twinfinite and much, much more.