Alan Wake 2 Coffee World Gift Shop Safe Code Solution

As part of the Alan Wake 2 experience, there will be instances where puzzles need to be solve in order to move on. For players hoping to find the Coffee World Gift Shop safe code solution in Alan Wake 2, you are on the right page.

How to Find the Combination Solution for the Coffee World Gift Shop Safe

Image Source: 505 Games via Twinfinite

This specific digital lock can be found inside the Coffee World Gift Shop in Saga’s section. Once players head inside, they might be confused as to where can the solution be found. The key to opening the safe is the note just on top of it.

As it states, players will need to follow the sequence of Tracker, Lookout, and Cleaner in order to get the safe opened. With this valuable information in hand, it’s time to go over to the employee list found on a nearby wall.

Image Source: 505 Games via Twinfinite

Note the various tickers next to the images of the staff working here. In order to get the right code, these are the individuals of interest:

Tracker – Lost and Found – 1

Lookout – Security – 4

Cleaner – Janitor – 6

Get back to the safe, input the code in the sequence of 1, 4, and 6, and this safe will finally be opened so that Saga can get on with whatever else she has on her agenda.

Image Source: 505 Games via Twinfinite

And there you have it, all the pertinent information there is to know when it comes to finding the Coffee World Gift Shop code solution in Alan Wake 2. For more help, you can check out the related content below for other guides, or search Twinfinite for more tips and tricks.