Alan Wake 2 Both Studio Door Code Solutions

Once the story swaps to Alan Wake, he is trapped in a strange studio. The bad news is that this area somewhat loops and makes you figure out a door code for yourself to solve twice. Like all other puzzles in Alan Wake 2, the hints are in the surroundings. However, they aren’t always easy to figure out.

Studio Door Code Solutions in Alan Wake 2

As this section of Alan Wake 2 takes place in The Dark Place, everything is constantly looping to drive Alan insane. There are two separate instances of the exit door that each take a different code. They involve the same solution somewhat, but you have to know what to look out for in the area.

First Door Code

Alan will be free to explore after the first interview with Mr. Door, but there is one path ahead. Unfortunately, there is a door code keypad keeping him from progressing that takes three numbers. You don’t have to leave the hallway for this answer and can double back to the first dressing room. You can check out the second room, but it’s mostly empty with a book written by Casper Darling, a character from Control.

This dressing room belongs to the Old Gods of Asgard, which is a band from the first Alan Wake game. If you look in the farthest section, there is a neon sign that says “665 Neighbor of the Beast.”

Image Source: Remedy Entertainment via Twinfinite

That 665 is the solution. I overthought the answer originally as I thought it was a trick and tried 667 and then 666.

Image Source: Remedy Entertainment via Twinfinite

Second Door Code

The area after the first door ends in a dead end that traps you right back before the talk show. It plays out differently this time but still ends with Alan alone on stage. Take the same route as before. This time, the neon sign is different. Instead of giving you the code directly, it flashes between three numbers.

Image Source: Remedy Entertainment via Twinfinite

If you watch it for a second, you’ll see it shows 565, which is your answer.

Image Source: Remedy Entertainment via Twinfinite

Thankfully, the story will continue once the second door code has been entered, and this is where the loop ends. This definitely isn’t the most bizarre thing Alan Wake will run into this time around, either. If you’d like a little foresight into what might be coming, have a look at our links below.