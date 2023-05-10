5 Letter Words Starting with ET – Wordle Game Help

Image Source: The New York Times

Helping to keep your brain as sharp as an arrow, Wordle is here to test your wits. Yes, the New York Times’ mini game that exploded in popularity back in 2018 is still trucking along, and today brings a fresh challenge. In this guide, we’ll run down all the 5 letter words starting with ET to help you keep your winning streak alive.

Do note that the list of words below has been tried and tested in Wordle. Nevertheless, if you do spot any missing or incorrect answers, please let us know in the comments below and we’ll make sure to update the list if necessary.

All 5 Letter Words Starting with ET

etage

etape

etats

etens

ethal

ether

ethic

ethos

ethyl

etnas

ettin

ettle

etude

etuis

etwee

etyma

Armed with the list above, today’s Wordle challenge will be conquered! That said, if you’re still having trouble, don’t forget to use the in-game hints system to further tune your guesses. Green letters are perfect where they are, while Yellow letters are simply in the wrong position. Grey or Red letters, on the other hand, need to be thrown out, as they’re incorrect.

Be patient and persevere, and you’ll soon crush today’s Wordle showdown. Needless to say, if you’re still scrambling for a solution, here’s today’s Wordle hint and answer.

So, there you have it. We hope this helped to shed some light on all the 5 letter words starting with ET. As always, keep it locked at Twinfinite for more Wordle tips and tricks.

