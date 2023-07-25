Top 10 Rarest Xbox 360 Games That Are Worth a Fortune

Few consoles possess the sheer resonance and overwhelming mindshare of the Xbox 360. Not only did it help usher in the huge industry shift to online multiplayer culture we see today, but it was also a fertile hotbed for independently-developed classics like Limbo, Braid, Castle Crashers, Super Meat Boy, and many more.

From 2005 to 2016, Microsoft’s sophomore console was home to a ton of acclaimed games, and even though it’s a reasonably young system in the grand scheme of things, there are still some rare titles that’ll yield some surprisingly decent results money-wise.

As a result, much like our recent PS2 and PS3 features, we’ve whipped together a list of 10 of the rarest Xbox 360 games available right now, so you can browse your local brick-and-mortar retailer, confident in the knowledge that your luck finding a rare game will be buffed to the max. Before we kick things off, however, do note that all the prices shown on this list are taken from PriceCharting in July 2023 and feature the CIB (Complete In Box) listings of recent purchases by collectors.

Image Source: EA Sports

It’s hard to believe that 2014 was the last year we saw a sports title centered around college football. After all, due to licensing issues, combined with the fact that the football players at the heart of the game were getting very little return investment using their likeness, EA put the series on ice.

For that reason, NCAA Football 14 is still very much the chef-d’oeuvre of the college football world. In fact, even to this day, modders have even updated the game’s rosters to keep fans up-to-date with the latest player records.

Interestingly, EA is planning to bring back the franchise next year with EA Sports College Football so that may impact the desirability of the game for collectors in the future. Nevertheless, right now, if you have a copy of the title that’s in good nick, you should be able to earn yourself around $90, which ain’t too shabby at all, eh?

El Chavo Kart – $100

Image Source: Efecto Studios/ Slang

Move over Super Mario Kart, there’s a new racer in town! That’s right, if you’re one of the many folks based in Spain or Latin America, you’ll probably have heard of El Chavo, an animated TV show centered around a young lad who is flat broke and his gang of friendos. Elsewhere in the world, however, the series is a bit of a blind spot for most.

As a result, only 5,000-ish copies were pressed in the west, so it’s a very rare title that many collectors have their eyes on. Funnily enough, though, the core game is actually well-made and enjoyable to play. Of course, it verges on a carbon copy of the mustachioed plumber’s iconic series, but it’s always nice when a rare game is also a fun time to boot.

The most recent sale was back in April, and it was a CIB version that sold for a fairly modest $66 over on eBay. Still, as the game is so hard to come by, we can see this one only getting more valuable as time goes on.

Marvel Ultimate Alliance Gold – $115

Image Source: Raven Software

While exclusive day one DLC is still a thing these days, it’s fair to say that back in the noughties, it was very much the golden age of the practice. Not only did companies dabble with locking extra missions and free cosmetics behind day one DLC, they even went as far as implementing those dreaded online passes as well. (Remember them?!)

What makes 2006’s Marvel Ultimate Alliance Gold special is the fact that it came toting a bunch of exclusive superhero characters as DLC. Said DLC was soon discontinued on the Xbox Live marketplace, thus amplifying the game’s rarity status and desirability.

These days, CIB copies fetch around $123 from collectors. In fact, one copy was sold as recently as a week ago for that specific asking price. So, if you’re looking to add some je ne sais quoi to your Xbox 360 game collection, this one’s quite the find.

Dragon Age: Inquisition (Inquisitor’s Edition) – $135

Image Source: BioWare

Swooping down next, we have Dragon Age: Inquisition‘s Inquisitor’s Edition, and as special collector’s editions go, this one’s bursting at the seams with goodies.

Not only do you get an intricately crafted case with faux reptile leather, but you’ll also nab a cloth map of Thedas, a 72-card tarot deck, a six-piece lock tool set, a full scale map marker, a badge, a quill and ink pot, a 40-page Inquisitor’s journal, some Orlesian coins, a steelbook case, some DLC multiplayer items, and a copy of the game, of course. (And breathe!)

As a result of its 2014 launch date, the majority of special edition sales were for the newest generation at the time: the PS4 and Xbox One. Ergo, only a few Xbox 360 versions were sold, which has led to its rarity with connoisseurs. Admittedly, the last recorded sale was back in 2018, though it did sell for a rather hefty $275 price tag.

BioShock Infinite (Ultimate Songbird Edition) – $170

Image Source: Irrational Games

Speaking of special editions that pulled out all the stops, Irrational Games’ dystopian multidimensional action-adventure wants to kindly introduce itself.

Boasting a nine-and-a-half-inch statue of the eponymous Songbird creature, who was designed by System Shock, Thief, and BioShock concept artist Robb Waters, as well as a 64-page art book, a Handyman figurine, a lithograph, three Murder of Crows keychains, and a digital soundtrack, this is the perfect edition for hardened fans.

The most recent purchase was only a few days ago and went for a modest $125. That being said, if you’ve got this limited edition in mint condition, you’ll definitely be able to fetch more if you’re patient.

The Beatles: Rock Band (Limited Edition) – $260

Image Source: Harmonix Music Systems

They may’ve wanted to hold your hand and they may’ve wanted to let it be, but did you know that the Fab Four are still legit the biggest band on the planet, bar none? Pretty amazing for four mustachioed Scousers sporting psychedelic suits, skinny ties and bowl cuts, huh?

While this special edition features 45 official Beatles songs, what truly makes this collection so valuable are the four unique instrument peripherals, which are all stylised on what the Beatles members brandished in real life: John Lennon’s Rickenbacker 325 guitar, George Harrison’s Gretsch Duo Jet guitar, Paul McCartney’s Höfner bass and Ringo Starr’s Ludwig drum set.

Expect to fork out the big bucks for sealed versions of this limited edition, as new copies can fetch up to $450. But if you’ve got a used CIB bundle that’s in good working order, you’ll be able to net around $260, which is definitely a good reason to twist and shout.

Titanfall (Collector’s Edition) – $300

Image Source: Respawn Entertainment

When the Xbox One was on the precipice of launch back in 2013, Titanfall was its big-hitter exclusive and hype for it was through the roof. But what if you were one of the folks who still had an Xbox 360? Well, fortunately, the Respawn-developed futuristic first-person shooter dropped on Microsoft’s last-gen console, too. Of course, the bulk of sales were for the eagerly anticipated Xbox One version, and it’s this reason why the lesser-known Xbox 360 collector’s edition is so rare.

Featuring an 18-inch tall handcrafted Titan statue with LED lighting, a 190-page hardcover art book, an Atlas Titan poster, and a copy of the game, it retailed for an eye-watering $249.99 back in the day. So, interestingly, it’s not worth that much more than its original price, which is slightly deflating.

Still, if you have a sealed copy knocking around, you’ll be able to nab an impressive $540 from some diehard connoisseurs. And if you’ve played Titanfall and fancy selling on your CIB copy of the collector’s edition, then you’re looking at around $300 or so on the current market.

Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning (Exclusive Signature Edition) – $350

Image Source: Big Huge Games

You’d be hard pressed trying to find a game with such an interesting backstory as Kingdom of Amalur: Reckoning. Firstly, it was co-written by famous fantasy novelist and New York Times bestseller R. A. Salvadore. Meanwhile, Spawn creator, Todd McFarlane, contributed artwork to the project, and was ostensibly the “Art Boss” during its production.

Next up, one of the lead designers from Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion designed the gameplay. And lastly, famous Boston Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling helped to create the action-RPG’s setting. What’s really fascinating, though, is that the game was partially financed by taxpayers from Rhode Island (which allegedly lost the state millions of dollars). Yikes!

Due to the incredibly limited number of Exclusive Signature Editions — there are allegedly only 300 out in the wild — this is an astonishingly rare and super valuable item for collectors that goes for around $630 for sealed copies these days.

Fallout 3 (Survival Edition) – $575

Image Source: Bethesda Game Studios

War may never change, but the prices of rare games often do. Yes, Bethesda Game Studios’ beloved post-apocalyptic shooter-RPG was lucky enough to net several collector’s editions, but the Survival Edition is very much the crème de la crème of the bunch.

Not only does this Amazon exclusive include the entire contents of the collector’s edition, but it also throws in one sought-after goodie: a Pip-Boy 3000 clock. Unfortunately, a sticker on the box recommends that you don’t actually wear this timepiece, so it’s more of an eye-catching knick-knack to put on your shelf.

Nevertheless, CIB bundles that are in good shape can wrangle up to $575, and if you’re one of the lucky few who still owns a new one in pristine condition, a graded Fallout 3 Survival Edition can fetch up to $2,400. Crikey!

Dead Space (Ultra Limited Edition) – $815

Image Source: Visceral Games

Drumroll, please… we now have the rarest of the rare and the most collectible game on the Xbox 360. That’s right, Isaac Clarke and his grisly limb-slicing adventure aboard the USG Ishimura takes the top spot with the Ultra Limited Edition.

Amazingly, only 1,000 copies were ever released, and unlike some of the other collector’s bundles out there, this one boasts some legit collectible memorabilia. Case in point: this special edition comes with a numbered postcard signed by co-creator and executive producer Glen Schofield, an exclusive custom lithograph signed by comic artist Ben Templesmith, an Ishimura crew patch, a 97-page hardcover art book, a signed 160-page hardcover graphic novel, the Dead Space: Downfall animated movie on DVD, and a CD-ROM with some bonus content.

Plus, if you’re one of the fortunate folks who still has an unopened Dead Space Ultra Limited Edition bundle, you’ll be able to bag a rather tasty $2,500 if you decide to part with it. On the other hand, those with just the base game — like yours truly — expect eBay to only muster up a measly $6 for your troubles.