Top 10 Rarest PS3 Games That Are Worth a Fortune

Right, I’ll make no bones about it: the PS3 is my favorite Sony system of all-time. Why? Because, personally, I believe it remains the golden age of the Japanese company’s most creative and inventive era to date. The embryonic beginnings of downloadable games was beginning to take shape with the advent of PSN, an industry in flux was on the cusp of its big shift to online gaming, and once the cutting-edge tech of the cell architecture finally started hitting its stride, we were blessed with some bonafide classics in the form of Heavy Rain, Uncharted 2, The Last of Us, and many more.

During the PS3’s tenure, plenty of huge games launched, but the interesting thing is, many of the system’s rarer titles are largely not amazing games. Sure, there are one or two exceptions to that rule (I’m looking at you Ni No Kuni!), but many of the more desirable and valuable games in the PS3’s library are usually rare for a reason.

So, we’ve put together a list of 10 of the rarest PS3 games on the market right now for your reading pleasure. Before we get into the nitty-gritty details, do note that all the prices shown on this list are taken from PriceCharting in July 2023 and feature the CIB (Complete In Box) listings of recent purchases by collectors. With that out of the way, let’s get straight into it, shall we?

Godzilla – $116-131

Image Source: Natsume-Atari

Coming in hot, we have 2014’s mediocre movie tie-in starring everyone’s favorite skyscraper-munching prehistoric reptile. Unfortunately, it wasn’t particularly well-regarded: the PS3 port boasts zero critic reviews over on Metacritic, though the superior PS4 version totes a lowly 38 percent critical rating.

Most recently, a disc-only version of the game sold for a surprisingly high asking price of $66 on eBay. Meanwhile, a CIB offering sold for $123 only last month from the same auction house. What makes Godzilla on PS3 particularly rare are a number of factors.

Firstly, the game was de-listed from the PSN Store back in 2017, which likely made physical copies more desirable. Additionally, the amount of physical discs that were pressed was pretty limited as it’s quite a niche genre. That being said, Godzilla as a brand is still alive and kicking today. In fact, not only does the monster boast a large cult following, but a new movie is officially on its way, too, which also may contribute to its desirability factor.

Asura’s Wrath (Limited Edition) – $120-140

Image Source: CyberConnect2

You may’ve heard of the God of War, but have you ever heard of his long lost cousin… Wrath? Alright, they’re not actually related per se, but they’re both gods, and they’re both super-powered badasses, okay? Specifically, you assume the role of the titular God of Wrath on his path for revenge as he takes on the many deities that have wronged him. Sounds pretty familiar, right?

Described as a “hidden gem” by many collectors, this action-packed anime adventure is fairly uncommon to come across in brick-and-mortar shops. While standard versions of the game will fetch you around $40, the real cash cow is the e-Capcom Limited Edition of the game, which comes with two unique art books, and an Asura’s Nirvana DVD.

This limited edition version of the game sells for around $140 online, and as physical copies become increasingly rare, it’ll only get more precious as time goes by.

Lollipop Chainsaw (Japanese Valentine Edition) – $145

Image Source: Grasshopper Manufacture

Suda51 and James Gunn’s zombie-slicing action opus is equally bonkers as it is a fun-packed thrill-ride. Not only do you step into the dainty shoes of San Romero cheerleading captain, Juliet Starling, but you’ll also be treated to some pretty hilarious banter between her and her decapitated boyfriend, Nick.

While the standard version of the game will net you around $60, the golden goose is undoubtedly the Valentine edition, which currently sells for around $145 online. This special edition features a unique Happy Valentine Disc, which contains a desktop Juliet clock, some wallpapers and lots of snapshots of official cosplay models. In addition, it also includes a Premium Movie Disc full of trailers and vids, as well as a special manga and some unlock codes.

Unlike many of the other rather middling games on this list, Lollipop Chainsaw is a genuine gem, and is absolutely worth checking out if you haven’t done so already. Plus, there’s even a remake in the works, which will likely increase interest and desirability of the original title.

Afrika – $150

Image Source: Rhino Studios

Ever wanted to be a photographer in the wilds of the Mother Continent but don’t fancy the round-the-world trip? Boy, have we got the game for you. Yes, Rhino Studios’ snap ’em up throws you into the heart of the Sahara as you traverse the natural habitats of a plethora of dangerous wildlife.

Thankfully, there’s no real death in the game (you’ll just be teleported back to your base if you get too close to, say, a lion or rhino) so if you were hoping for a grisly, horrifying experience, this isn’t it. Instead, it’s more of a chill, relaxing photography sim, with some really dope music from acclaimed composer, Wataru Hokoyama.

Known as “Hakuna Matata” in parts of Asia, the Japanese version of the game sells for a paltry $15-20 on eBay. However, if you’re one of the lucky few who owns the US version, you’ll be pleased to hear that you’ll be able nab around $148 if it’s in good condition.

Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch (Wizard’s Edition) – $215

Image Source: Level-5

The PS3 was home to a ton of top-tier JRPGs, though it’s fair to say that Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch was definitely one of the best, right? Blending the creature-collecting and turn-based combat from Pokemon with the painterly, anime visuals of Spirited Away, the touchingly poignant story of Oliver, Drippy, and co. is a real tear-jerker.

Amazingly, Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch is a one-of-a-kind collaboration between Level-5 and Studio Ghibli, which is where many of its aesthetic comparisons come from. At its core, Oliver and his wee companion Drippy must embark on a quest to put an end to the dark djinn, Shadar, in a bid to save his mom.

If you own the standard edition of the game, you’ll likely only snag some pocket change for it right now. Instead, the key to netting a heap of moolah is if you’re one of the lucky few who pulled the trigger on the Wizard’s Edition, which includes a stunningly illustrated Wizard’s Companion book, a super cute Drippy plush, and a flashy case. If so… cha-ching!

Painkiller: Hell & Damnation – $270-400

Image Source: The Farm 51

Rising from the ashes of the cavalcade of gloomy Doom-likes from the noughties, Painkiller: Hell & Damnation is the quintessential throwback FPS replete with buckets of blood, extreme gore, and hellish flesh-eating monstrosities that want to nibble your face off.

Because of all the violence, however, the game was hit by several roadblocks due to censorship issues. German censors even branded the title as “too evil” to be released in the gruesome state it was in.

As a result, getting your mitts on a physical PS3 copy of Painkiller: Hell & Damnation is no easy task. Indeed, this incredibly sought-after game is regularly described as one of the “holy grails” on the PS3, and often fetches a rather tidy $300 online.

The Last Guy – $300

Image Source: Japan Studio/ Sony

One of the major downloadable indie games that arguably kicked off the industry-shattering digital revolution on PS3 is Japan Studio’s bizarre and quirky isometric puzzler, The Last Guy.

It’s the end of the world as you know it, and to save the day, players have to maneuver an increasingly-growing conga line of survivors to the safe zone. Circling around buildings is a surefire way of rescuing big groups of survivors and even gives you bonus points. Think the ol’ Snake game on your very first mobile phone, combine that concept with an assortment of images from Google Maps, and throw in some killer extraterrestrials and you’re pretty much there.

What makes the rarity of The Last Guy so interesting is that most people probably don’t even realise that a physical copy of the game even exists, thanks to the ubiquity of the digital version of the title. Still, there are hard copies out there, and thanks to the Hong Kong and Taiwan editions being the only English installments, these can fetch a pretty penny from collectors.

Syberia: Complete Collection – $370

Image Source: Microïds

The Syberia series comprises a quadrilogy of steampunk point-and-click adventure games, though they’re largely the victim of the law of diminishing returns. While the 2002 debut is a solid puzzler and a love letter to the graphic adventure titles of yesteryear, its first couple of sequels gradually got worse and worse with weak writing and repetitive puzzles.

Adding insult to injury, the console ports — like this PS3 version — were poorly executed as well, resulting in clunky controls and plenty of frustration. Interestingly, as the Syberia: Complete Collection released in 2016, and the threequel launched in 2017, this collection actually only features the first two games in the trilogy.

Nevertheless, the PS3 collection still manages to sell for around $400 because of the very limited quantity of physical copies that were pressed.

Aquanaut’s Holiday: Hidden Memories (English Version) – $470

Image Source: Artdink

Aquanaut’s Holiday is a relaxing, quasi wildlife documentary experience that places players into the role of a journalist investigating the disappearance of a missing oceanographer, William Glover. It’s largely an adventure game, with an emphasis on free-roaming exploration.

The main reason why the game is so expensive these days is because it didn’t receive a proper release in the west. However, it was re-released with a loose English localization in China and South Korea, and it’s these specific copies that are worth a lot of money.

In fact, over on eBay, there’s currently a copy of the much sought after title for $675. So, if you’ve ever wanted to head to the bottom of the ocean, this may be the cheapest and safest way to do so.

NBA Elite 11 – $3,650

Image Source: EA

And finally we have the rarest of the rare and the rarest game on the PS3, bar none. Yes, finding a copy of NBA Elite 11 is much akin to stumbling upon a dodo’s egg. Atop of a unicorn. During a solar eclipse.

Why’s this EA basketball title so hard to find? Well, it’s mainly because it’s not meant to have been released in the first place. See, NBA Elite 11 was all set to launch back in 2010, and even had a demo on PSN.

However, before the game released, players experienced a bunch of horrible bugs and game-breaking glitches that forced EA to pull the game from its scheduled release and cancel the title wholesale. But for a handful of copies, it was too late, as they’d already entered circulation.

Interestingly, the last recorded sale of NBA Elite 11 was for six sealed copies of the game and they sold for a staggering $30,000. That’s five grand a piece, folks! Holy moly.

Now, if you’ll excuse me, I have an attic to rummage through…