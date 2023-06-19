Top 10 Best Fortnite DC Skins, Ranked

Image Source: Epic Games

Comic books, shows, and movies coexist in Fortnite’s DC Series. From Atlantean kings to Gotham City mobsters, the cosmetic rarity inspired by DC characters might not be as large as Marvel’s but also has some of the greatest-looking skins in the battle royale. After almost a year gone, most of these superhero outfits are back in the Item Shop due to The Flash’s release in theaters. Fans are still waiting for a DC-themed battle pass, but in the meantime, we thought it would be nice to rank our 10 favorite DC skins in Fortnite. Will you be picking up any?

10. The Flash

The Flash may have not gotten a new skin based on his first solo movie, but fortunately, Fortnite had this one up their sleeves. Based on the outfit from The CW show in which actor Grant Gustin dons the suit, the Flash joined Green Arrow during Chapter 2: Season 5 and quickly became a fan-favorite item in any DC fan’s locker.

Although we can’t run like Barry Allen across the island, the Quick Bite emote gives us a fun taste of the Scarlet Speedster’s powers in-game. The Flash bundle also came with the Speed Force back bling and dual pickaxe, and an exclusive loading screen.

9. Beast Boy

Based on the comic book series by Kami Garcia and artist Gabriel Picolo, Beast Boy came into the Item Shop during Chapter 2: Season 6 to keep his girlfriend Raven company, featured in that season’s battle pass.

The greenest member of the Teen Titans comes with two styles, the default and casual one, but the buying factor for this skin relies on Beast Boy’s ability to completely change his form to a gorilla thanks to his Go Ape built-in emote, something very unusual to see in Fortnite even these days. Only a few other characters can change styles while already in a match, such as She-Hulk, Mystique, and Isabelle.

8. Aquaman

The first Aquaman movie hit theaters in December 2018. Less than two years later, when Fortnite’s island was almost completely underwater, players got caught by surprise with the King of Atlantis’ cameo in Chapter 2: Season 3’s launch trailer, meaning an unlockable skin for him was on the way.

The Aquaman outfit had two styles both inspired by his solo movie starred by Jason Momoa, and truth be told, even though I’m not a huge fan of this version of the character, the effort put into this skin is extraordinary, especially with the highly-detailed orange armor. The Supreme Shell back bling, the Aquaman’s Trident pickaxe, and an awesome loading screen by DC Comics artist Dan Mora completed his set.

7. The Batman Who Laughs

The Batman Who Laughs outfit offers the best of both worlds: Batman and Joker within the same skin. Well, kind of. Pulled straight from the Dark Multiverse from DC Comics, this evil counterpart of Bruce Wayne created by Scott Snyder and artist Greg Capullo is a hybrid between the Dark Knight and the Joker in an alternate universe.

Extremely creepy and amazingly detailed, the Batman Who Laughs got a full set in the Item Shop during Chapter 2: Season 8 when it arrived just in time for Halloween that season. Players could also get the skin by redeeming a code from the Batman/Fortnite: Foundation comic book. The bundle contained the Robin’s Perch backpack, the Death Metal Scythe pickaxe, the Wings of Madness glider, and an exclusive loading screen.

6. Poison Ivy & The Joker

The Last Laugh Bundle was released during Chapter 2: Season 4 at the price of $29.99 and consisted of a bunch of DC cosmetics, including the two iconic Batman villains and… Rex Midas. We’re not really sure what Midas is doing there, but this is overall a bang for your buck.

Amazingly colorful skins, both Poison Ivy and Joker became quite rare to spot on the island as their bundle hasn’t returned to the shop since October 2021, after it was surprisingly available for 10 months. It’s pretty ironic since the community was frustrated that the three of them were in the Item Shop for so long, and now everyone wants them back. They were both pretty customizable as well, Poison Ivy had a choice between green skin and her human style, while the Joker had three costume variations between his hat and the purple jacket.

5. Wonder Woman

Wonder Woman was the last member of DC’s Holy Trinity to join Fortnite. Released in Chapter 2: Season 7, her outfit was an instant buy for me – and also a huge relief – after seeing so many male superhero skins coming out under the DC Series rarity.

Like Batman and Superman, the Princess of Themyscira came with a look mainly inspired by her comics. Officially, she has a second style, the Armored one based on the New 52, but Diana’s Mantle cape can give players a third variation to play with and make it look even more unique. Wonder Woman’s full set includes the Athena’s Battleaxe pickaxe, the Golden Eagle Wings glider, the Bracelets of Hephaestus emote, and an exclusive loading screen featuring the Justice League trio.

4. Rebirth Harley Quinn

Harley Quinn debuted in Fortnite with two styles based on her DC Extended Universe appearances at the time, Suicide Squad (2016) and Birds of Prey (2020). But our favorite outfit of hers came a year later with the Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point miniseries by DC Comics.

Still with the colorful pigtails but with a more accurate costume to her comic book counterpart, Rebirth Harley Quinn had just the attitude we expect from the Joker’s Pumpkin Pie. She was also a redeemable reward to players who bought the first issue of the unexpected Batman crossover with Fortnite. Besides a second style altering her pigtails to red and black, this Harley Quinn set includes the reactive Harley Quinn’s Revenge backpack.

3. Batman Comic Book Outfit

Batman and Catwoman arrived on the island during Season X and were actually the first DC characters to ever star in the Epic Games’ battle royale. The Dark Knight’s arrival in the game exceeded fans’ expectations, as players got a whole new thematic POI based on Gotham City, replacing the crowded Tilted Town at the time, and the awesome Caped Crusader Pack available for purchase in the Item Shop.

The bundle contained an extra style based on Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight trilogy, two capes as back blings, the Batman Pickaxe, and the Batwing glider at the price of $19.99. DC Comics’ most popular hero may have got many other outfits later in the game, but the first one, made over a Jonesy model, will always have a special place in our hearts.

2. Clark Kent

Not a bird, not a plane, it’s Superman who gets second place in this list – actually, Clark Kent. Daily Planet’s strongest journalist landed at the Corny Complex farm in Chapter 2: Season 7 as the “secret” skin of that season, coming with the Secret Identity emote that let players change Clark’s appearance to Superman at the press of a button.

A mix of the classic Superman suit with the New 52’s design created by Jim Lee, this outfit still stands as one of the best of the DC Series and is sorely missed by those who didn’t play Fortnite back then. Besides the built-in emote, players could also unlock the Shadow style for all his cosmetics by completing challenges, which was a nod to the black Recovery Suit Superman wore in the 90s after his death.

1. Rebirth Raven

The Chapter 2: Season 6 battle pass was quite random if you ask me, but the addition of Raven made it a special one. The darkest member of Teen Titans was included as the tier 77 unlockable skin.

Raven’s main outfit was based on her look from DC Rebirth, while a second style inspired by classic comics could be unlocked at tier 85. Her third style, equally gothic as the others and based on artist Gabriel Picolo’s design, was unlockable through challenges. Raven’s matching cosmetics also made everything more mystical – and by that, I mean prettier – with her Dimensional Gate back bling, the Axe-tral Form pickaxe, and the Soaring Soul-Self glider, which all go well with plenty of other galaxy-themed skins.

