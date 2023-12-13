The Top 10 Best Anime of 2023, Ranked

After a barn-burner of a year for anime, some classics in the making have set themselves apart. These shows are must-watch material for any self-respecting anime fan, and more than deserve the distinction of being among our picks for the best anime of 2023.

10. Ancient Magus Bride Season 2

Image Credit: Studio Kafka via Crunchyroll

The first season of Ancient Magus’ Bride was already an imaginative twist on the usual Shojo trappings, but the second season only raised the bar further to establish itself as one of the best anime of the year.

Through an extended arc dedicated to Chise’s time at a magic academy, the second batch of episodes provides plenty of time for her to come into her own and grow as a person who is more than Elias’ bride. With each friend saved and mystery uncovered, she becomes less of a vehicle for seeing this magical world and more of a protagonist capable of influencing its people and creatures for the better.

The same can be said of both Elias and the supporting cast. Each sees their own character arcs and storylines play out, allowing them to feel more fleshed out and substantial. And, when their arcs become intertwined with Chise’s, they help to build up a wider world of relatable characters who come off as all the more human, magical powers or no.

Past that, it’s the kind of deeply moving fantasy romance series most anyone could — and should — get into, especially given the gorgeous art and creative magical creature designs. Even if you were to only check out this season, you’d more than likely fall in love with the series the same way longtime fans have.

9. Scott Pilgrim Takes Off

Image Credit: science SARU via Netflix

Identity crises brought on by MyAnimeList aside, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off is the best anime continuation to a graphic novel series fans never knew they wanted.

Digging into an alternate version of the original story where Scott never defeated Ramona’s Seven Evil Exes, the show focuses in on the deeper issues between its characters and how it impacted them long-term. Most every member of the cast, from the Exes to Scott’s friends, are given time to develop and grow beyond the perspective of the series’ trash-tier human being of a protagonist.

Not only that, but it’s largely done from the perspective of Ramona. Once a side character and an object of affection, she instead actively tracks down her exes in an attempt to find Scott; and, in the process, resolves her issues with all of them in a much more fulfilling way.

And don’t even get us started on the presentation. Science SARU has nailed the aesthetic of Bryan Lee O’Malley to a T, and the sound track is used to full effect in order to accentuate the tone and emotion inherent to most every moment.

Through all of this, the show is not only faithful to the soul of its source material but also helps it to grow into something so much more impactful. Just make sure you watch the show via the Japanese dub with subs; otherwise, you’re in for a less than stellar listening experience.

8. Trigun Stampede

Image Credit: Studio Orange

Trigun didn’t necessarily need a remake, but we can’t deny that Trigun Stampede is one of the best anime of 2023.

Rendered in gorgeous 3D via Studio Orange and touting new character designs for a modern age, the series brings the emotion and action of the source material’s story to life with fluid animation and gut-wrenching character expressions. Vash’s conflicted feelings on harming others, and the brutal fracases that play out as a result, are just as worth watching for their art and animation as they are for their narrative gut-punches.

Not only that, but the larger plot proves its worth over the original by digging deeper into the arcs of its heroes and villains. Whereas the original adaptation could feel a bit rushed and lacking in areas, this one sets the stage for most every character arc’s development with methodical pacing and masterfully doled out twists.

There’s still much more set to occur in the plot too, making this a terrific first act worthy of being called some of the best anime to come out this year.

7. Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End

Image Credit: Madhouse via Crunshyroll

What happens after you’ve reached the end of an adventure that defined the life of you and your friends? And how do you make peace with the fact that you may not have made the most of that time?

These questions are the base upon which the plot of Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End is built, and the show’s narrative makes perfect use of it. Devastating one minute and uplifting the next, it tackles the very real emotions wrapped up in the many moments of love, loss, and carrying on that come with living a full life.

This would make it noteworthy enough, but it’s also jaw-droppingly gorgeous. Both in quieter moments and segments packed with action, the series flows and moves with a gorgeousness fitting of its touching story and helps to fully sell its message of appreciating the beauty of life.

If the full series had been released before the end of this year, it would have undoubtedly risen higher on our list. All the same, it sits comfortably among the best anime to come out in 2023.

6. Vinland Saga Season 2

Image Credit: MAPPA

The second season of Vinland Saga is nothing less than a masterpiece of animated storytelling.

Building off of the first season’s themes and stylings, the show examines what comes after Thorfinn’s quest for revenge and its unsatisfying conclusion. Through his indentured servitude on a farm and the friendships formed there, he grows from an angry young boy into a man capable of accepting that the choices he made in the past were wrong; and, more importantly, that he can grow past that to become a better, less violent person.

Though it can be a little slow to start, this approach offers a refreshing spin on the usual violence-heavy Shonen and Seinen offerings out there. Not only that, but it provides plenty of room for the art and sound design to shine, accentuating key plot points with fantastic animation and superb voice acting.

Little else can be said aside from the fact that the series is a classic in the making, and the fact that it didn’t break into the top five of this list only speaks to the caliber of shows it stood alongside.

5. Oshi no Ko

Image Credit: Doga Kobo

Anime about the idol industry are nothing new, but Oshi no Ko stands as both an exemplar of this genre and one of the best anime of 2023.

Blending harsh truths about the sphere of entertainment media with a carefully-crafted murder mystery, this series revels in shining a light on the realities of acting which other shows would shy away from. As a result, its storytelling and character development are top-notch, with the cast coming off less like chipper caricatures and more like genuine people who would realistically be chasing dreams of stardom.

Outside of the narrative, the presentation is sublime. The art is striking, utilizing both its exceptional animation and a color-focused aesthetic to draw viewers in to its highest highs and lowest lows alike. The sound design is terrific too, with the voice acting and music both pairing with the visuals perfectly for an experience that’s hard to beat.

It’s the kind of show you can tell is going to be a hit for years to come, and this first season more than deserves the distinction of being among the year’s best offerings.

4. Heavenly Delusion

Image Credit: Production I.G

One of the biggest and best surprises of the year, Heavenly Delusion feels like a forgotten classic that was just unearthed for the anime community’s viewing pleasure.

Built around the simple premise of two youths wandering a post-apocalyptic Japan, the series quickly revealed itself to be a multi-layered experience that would constantly keep viewers guessing. Through both unexpected developments in the relationships the aforementioned youths formed with other survivors and a separate storyline of children raised in a secret facility, the show weaved a narrative that most anyone could be drawn into in a matter of minutes.

The presentation doesn’t leave anything to be desired either. Offering crisp and fluid Sakuga alongside a distinct art style and top-tier voice acting, the show always maintains a level of quality that’d be right at home in an anime film passion project from the early 2000s.

There’s still more of the series to be adapted too, so this is definitely one of the best anime of 2023 you should catch up on first so that you’re ready for the next cour.

3. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

Image Credit: MAPPA

While the extreme working conditions and crunch of the MAPPA animation staff is the real story people should be focusing on when it comes to this show, it’s hard not to also admit that Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 was indisputably some of the best anime to come out this year.

The show’s animation maintained a near-constant level of quality that could rival ufotable, bringing the fights from both the Gojo’s Past arc and the Shibuya Incident arc to life. The insanity of each battle, and the sheer magnitude and speed of the Cursed Techniques colliding with one another, came to life in a way few could have ever dreamed of.

And that’s just the art and animation. From voice acting to the writing and narrative, most everything else was handled masterfully, conveying the full spectrum of emotions inherent in both the lowkey and happy scenes between the cast and the heart-wrenching moments of pain and suffering brought on by the Curses.

Does this mean it deserved to come at the expense of the show’s animators and their health? Not in the slightest, and that’s a big reason this show didn’t rise any higher. But when all is said and done, Jujutsu Kaisen’s second season is a master work of Shonen storytelling, and will likely go on to be a benchmark for the wider genre moving forward.

2. Pluto

Image Credit: Studio M2

It feels like a miracle that the Pluto anime even exists, and we can’t deny that it’s more than welcome among the best anime of 2023.

Adapting one of the more interesting works by master mangaka Naoki Urasawa, the series offers a grim and grounded view of the world of Astro Boy. Better yet, it shifts the focus away from the mechanical boy wonder in favor of a tried and tested detective on the trail of a robotic murder, revealing a dark underside to the whimsical world of humans and robots coexisting.

Admittedly, it’s a bit of a slow burn of a show, but the series uses this to the best effect possible. All of that anticipation erupts into perfect moments of catharsis thanks to stellar animation, masterful use of music, and some of the best voice acting of the year.

Most importantly, however, is that it tells a complete story in a mere eight episodes (albeit double-length ones). If you haven’t taken the time to watch what was very nearly the best anime of 2023 full stop, do so as soon as possible.

1. Attack on Titan Final Season: The Final Chapters

Image Credit: MAPPA

For all of its flaws and shortcomings, what else could be called the best anime of 2023 but the epic conclusion to Attack on Titan?

Closing out the series with the climactic confrontation between the Scouts and Eren Yeager, the finale did everything it needed to via exceptional animation, voice acting, and long-awaited pay-offs to plot threads. Every crushing goodbye, and nihilistic ending matched by a glimmer of hope, brought the series full circle in a way that fans of most any stripes can take solace in.

Better yet, it revised and improved segments from the manga, cleaning up what was undoubtedly one of the messier conclusions to a major story in recent memory. Though dark, it confirmed that most all of the series’ protagonists were far from heroes; and that, for all his blustering and scheming, Eren could never be right and was nothing more than an idiot who gained colossal power.

Was it perfect? Not in the slightest. But despite its warts, it still managed to make an impact on the anime industry that’ll be felt for years to come, and it easily stands as the best anime of the entire year.