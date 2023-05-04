5 Things to Do After Beating Redfall (Post Game/ End Game)

Redfall has been infested by vampires and only you can stop them. All those survivors hiding in the Maritime Center or Fire Station? Pffft, they’ve nothing on you… and seemingly have no desire to… y’know, save the world. Once you’ve successfully pushed back the blood-sucking foes, though, what’s left to do in Redfall? Here’s 5 things to do after beating Redfall, though before we dive into them, we’ve got something important to note.

Let’s make one thing very clear first. If you’re not looking to start the campaign from the very beginning again, don’t start the final mission/ boss battle. After defeating them, you’ll be shown the credits and a cutscene which… well… let’s just say means you can’t go back into the open world for post-game fun. As such, we’ve listed on some of these entries which you should do before completing the story, and which you’re free to dive into after beating that final mission.

Discover the Fate of the Blackwood Sisters (Before Final Mission)

While there are a number of different side missions that aren’t clearly marked on your map or indicated by the ‘!’ quest markers as you explore the world, the Blackwood Sisters quest was one of my personal favorites. To do this, you’ll need to visit The Blackwood House found northeast of the Maritime Center, head to the map room and pick up the pictures laying on top of it.

You’ll then need to head to various points around Burial Point to find each sister’s key. Upon doing so, you can return to the Blackwood House, head inside and open each of the three doors to read the sister’s diaries, and grab the Basement Key from Katherine’s room.

It’s not some revelatory gameplay experience, but the Blackwood Sister’s story is pretty interesting. There’s also an achievement for it, which is always a nice added bonus if you ask us!

Complete All Side Missions & Neighborhoods in Burial Point (Before Final Mission)

Image Source: Bethesda Softworks via Twinfinite

If you’ve not yet cleared side missions from your fellow survivors from the Maritime Center, or you’ve spotted something you can do when exploring the world, then it’s heavily advised you do this before you progress to the final mission.

As noted above, after beating the final mission, you’ll be kicked back to the main menu and you won’t be able to load into your old save. Trying to use your character again will just start the campaign from the beginning, which means you’ll need to go through the first Redfall Commons island before reaching the larger Burial Point map again. That can be handy if you missed doing something on Redfall the first time around, but given a bulk of the action takes place on Burial Point, it can just set your progress back a few hours.

For completing all side missions in Redfall Commons you’ll earn an achievement, and you’ll get another for doing the same in Burial Point. While these quests often just turn out to be some form of fetch quest, they do add a little more to the relatively barebones story of the main quests. Plus, who doesn’t want another reason to go firing a stake right into the face of those pesky vampires?

Clear Remaining Achievements (Before or After Final Mission)

Image Source: Bethesda Softworks

Depending on how thorough you were in doing everything there was to see in Redfall Commons, you might want to do this before or after the final mission. Cleared everything out in Redfall Commons? Hold off on the final mission until you’ve thoroughly explored and pushed back the vampire uprising in all neighborhoods across Burial Point. Did you rush through Redfall Commons in a desperate attempt to reach the bigger map? Well, a second playthrough might be worth it if you’re intent on 100%’ing the game.

There are a number of easily missable achievements in Redfall, and that means you’ll probably want to do another playthrough anyway. Achievements like ‘Rum Runner’ which requires you enter Bellwether’s Stronghold via the bootlegger tunnel, or taking the survival tips without triggering the tripwires for ‘Dexterity Save’ can easily slip you buy, but are well worth pursuing anyway, if only to put your survival skills to the test.

There’s a ton more, too, but we won’t bore you with the whole list here.

Play Through on Eclipse Difficulty (After Final Mission)

Image Source: Bethesda Softworks

So you’ve done a thorough playthrough of Redfall on your first time around and now you’re wondering what to do now you’ve beaten the story. Well, the obvious choice is to see just how good your vampire slaying skills are by playing through the campaign again but on the newly-unlocked Eclipse difficulty.

Eclipse is only unlocked after beating the story and will ramps up just how tough those blood-sucking beasts really are. While the standard vampires shouldn’t give you too much trouble, the tanky Rook is going to be a real pain in your backside on Eclipse. Fortunately, we’ve got a handy Redfall Rook cheese guide that’s proven to make light work of this nightmarish foe.

Help Out Friends in Co-Op (After Final Mission)

Image Source: Bethesda Softworks

So you’ve beaten the final boss. You’ve seen everything story-wise that Redfall has to offer, and you’ve got a powerful, high-level character just sitting their waiting to shiv some vampires through the heart once more. Now’s the perfect time to dive into Redfall’s co-op and help out a friend.

Let’s be honest, Redfall’s gameplay can get a little repetitive. This is especially true if you’re slogging through it solo. You know what’s more fun than playing through repetitive missions on your own? Playing through them with the help of a friend!

The power of friendship is a magical thing, and at the very least, you’ll be able to earn some extra loot for your character and catch up with a friend at the same time. What’s not to love about that?

