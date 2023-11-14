Top 10 Rarest Gliders in Fortnite (November 2023)

Fortnite has a staggering amount of cosmetics, but sometimes, all the V-Bucks on the Fortnite island can’t buy you some of these items. Here, we’re running through the top 10 rarest Fortnite gliders you can have in your Locker in 2023.

10. Get Down

Image Credit: Epic Games

The Get Down glider is all about glitz and glam, releasing as part of the Season 2 Battle Pass back in Chapter 1.

That makes it yet another glider that originally featured in 2017, but rather than being bought from the Item Shop, players had to reach Tier 14 on the Battle Pass to unlock it. As the game was still fairly early on in its life, not a ton of players were investing in buying the Premium Battle Pass and so may have never got it. Get Down was also the first ever glider to be included in a Battle Pass!

It’s never appeared in the Item Shop which makes the Get Down glider one of the rarest in Fortnite to-date.

9. Sir Glider the Brave

Image Credit: Epic Games

Sir Glider the Brave doesn’t just have an epic name, it’s also got a stylish, medieval design to fall in-line with Fortnite Battle Royale’s initial theme, hence why so many ‘Knight’ skins appear in the Rarest Fortnite Skins you can own right now.

This glider is rare for the very same reasons as the Knight skins are that it complements so well. It appeared early on in the life of Fortnite Battle Royale and as such, few players ever really obtained it. Plus, you had to reach Tier 35 of the Season 2 Battle Pass to unlock it, meaning those who didn’t pay for the Premium pass would miss out on it entirely.

8. Flappy

Image Credit: Epic Games

The Flappy glider was a Playstation exclusive for players who redeemed the PlayStation Plus Celebration Pack No.3 for $9.99 back in September 2018.

Flappy is a reskin of the Googly glider! Googly appears in the Item Shop pretty regularly but Flappy doesn’t. Flappy was only available in the PlayStation pack which also included the Artifact Contrail and Controller Pickaxe. This googly-eyed blue glider is cute but pretty plain and isn’t seen around a lot these days. If you have one of these Flappy gliders you are pretty lucky as it is one of the rarest out there.

7. Rhinestone Rider

Image Credit: Epic Games

The Rhinestone Rider glider looks like your mom’s old rhinestone-studded denim pants she wore in the 90s. Just like those jeans, this glider isn’t to everyone’s taste. It was in the Item Shop in January 2023 for 500 V-Bucks but only turns up once every year or so.

Given it’s not the most exciting-looking glider, chances are if you own it, you’re probably one of a very small numbers of players that do. Even though it is cheap and could appeal to some players, it is not a popular glider so we don’t see it used often. The Rhinestone Rider might not look it, but it’s one of the rarest Fortnite gliders in 2023.

6. Rainbow Rider

Image Credit: Epic Games

Now popular with streamers because of its colorful rainbows, stars and sprinkles, the Rainbow Rider isn’t going to appeal to everyone with its lighthearted design.

It was available as part of the Fortnite Season 3 Battle Pass, unlocking at Tier 15. Rainbow Rider never showed up for purchase in the Item Shop, making this one of the rarer gliders in Fortnite right now. Many players wish it would return as it is such a funky looking glider!

The glider is part of the Sunshine and Rainbows set which includes Brite Bomber and the Rainbow Smash pickaxe. Despite the rest of the set appearing in the Item Shop multiple times, the Rainbow Rider has never returned.

5. Diamond Pony

Image Credit: Epic Games

The Diamond Pony glider is a Gaming Legends Glider and appeared in the Item Shop in April 2022 for one week.

This amazing glider has not been seen in the Item Shop since it first appeared during Chapter 3 Season 2 and there doesn’t seem to be any sign that it will return yet. It costs 1,200 V Bucks, making it a pretty expensive glider but if you love ponies and all things sparkly and rainbows then it is the perfect glider for you. This glider is actually part of the Mayhem Set introduced when there was a brief Borderlands crossover with Fortnite, and was also unlockable if you bought Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands spin-off game.

Diamond Pony is one of the few rideable gliders in Fortnite, and makes a magical neighing sound as you ride.

4. Rotor

Image Credit: Epic Games

The Rotor Glider is part of the Double Helix set, which was released exclusively as part of a Nintendo Switch console bundle. This release during Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 6, during what many would consider to be the peak of Fortnite’s popularity.

Despite releasing at this peak of popularity, the Rotor glider remains incredibly rare because of the fact that so few people would go out of their way to buy the Nintendo Switch hardware bundle specifically for the Double Helix cosmetics. If you see one being used in a lobby you are pretty lucky!

The Rotor glider has never come to the Item Shop so it is one of the rarest Fortnite gliders today.

3. Discovery Glider

Image Credit: Epic Games

The Discovery Glider was one of the first of its kind. It couldn’t be bought from the Item Shop or unlocked as part of the Battle Pass. It was free to players on Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and Galaxy Tab S4 back in November 2018. The Galaxy skin is also one of the rarest in the game right now, for the very same reason.

This is also one of the most visually impressive gliders in the game. Discovery Glider has stars shifting as you float through the skies.

2. Stealth Pivot

Image Credit: GeForce/Epic Games

The Stealth Pivot glider was part of a bundle only available to players who purchased a GeForce GTX graphics card.

Anyone who bought one of the GeForce graphics cards back in 2017 would get a code included with their purchase. This code could then be redeemed for 2,000 V Bucks and a full Counterattack cosmetic bundle. The bundle included:

Reflex Outfit

Stealth Pivot Glider

Angular Axe

Response Unit Back Bling

As this was a time-limited special edition bundle there are not many players using, or even owning, this bundle. The regular Pivot glider still ranks pretty highly as a rare glider, but this Stealth version is virtually unseen today.

1. Beast Brella

Image Credit: Epic Games

The Beast Brella makes our top spot as literally only 100,000 people own this glider, making it supremely rare!

The Beast Brella is not available for purchase and will never be in the Item Shop. It was introduced as a reward for the first 100,000 players to complete the Mr Beast Extreme Survival Challenge in Creative Mode. This competition was open to all Fortnite players during December 2022 and those skilled (or patient!) enough to win the tough creative map by Mr Beast was given one of these epic gliders. It is very rare to see anyone using this glider today.