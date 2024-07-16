Top 15 Legend of Zelda Posters to Buy in 2024

If you’re looking to liven up your walls with a touch of the Legend of Zelda, we’ve got a fantastic list of posters for you. We’ve searched high and low to find the best Legend of Zelda posters you can buy in 2024. Whether you’re a fan of classic Zelda games or you prefer the latest adventures, there’s something here for everyone. So, without further ado, here are our top 15 Legend of Zelda posters you can buy this year!

Starting off our list is the Breath of the Wild Landscape Poster. This stunning poster features a breathtaking view of Hyrule. The poster shows Hyrule with a bow and arrow. The colors complement each other very well. If you’re a fan of the latest iteration of Hyrule, then this poster is a nice and popular choice to add to your collection.

Next up is the Ocarina of Time Artwork Poster. This poster features beautiful artwork from one of the most beloved Zelda games of all time. With Link in his classic green garb standing in a lush green setting in front of the Great Deku Tree, this poster is a nostalgic piece that will transport you back to the days of Nintendo 64.

The Twilight Princess Poster is a dark but aesthetic poster that captures the vibes of this game perfectly. This poster features the dynamic duo of Link and Wolf Link, highlighting their unique dynamism and the darker, more mature tone of the game. The intricate details and the dark pencil shade style art make this poster stand out.

Next up on our list is the Breath of the Wild Link Poster. This poster is the most iconic piece of art that has been used for Link ever since the release of Breath of the Wild. You can see Link leaping into action as he aims with his bow ready to fire a powerful Ancient Arrow and obliterate anything in his path.

The Skyward Sword Loftwing Poster captures the whimsical and adventurous sprint of Skyward Sword. With Link riding his trusty Loftwing through the skies, this poster is a great addition for fans of the Wii title. The bright colors and dynamic composition will brighten up any room and make you feel like you’re flying among the clouds with Link.

One of the most iconic images from Majora’s Mask is the menacing moon, and the Majora’s Mask Poster captures it perfectly. This poster captures the eerie moon with its terrifying grin, looming over Link and the rest of Termina as he puts on Majora’s Mask to prepare for the showdown. It’s great for fans who like the darker, more mysterious side of Zelda.

Set sail with the Wind Waker Ocean Adventure Poster. This poster features Link sailing across the vast ocean on his iconic companion, the talking boat, The King of Red Lions. This vibrant, cel-shaded art style of Wind Waker is beautifully captured, making this poster a delightful addition to any Zelda fan’s collection. The details and strokes on the waves and clouds make this poster look like a true art piece.

The Hyrule Warriors Action Poster is a must-have for fans of the action-packed Hyrule Warriors. This poster features Link, Zelda, and other iconic characters in dynamic battle poses, ready to take on hordes of enemies. The intense action and detailed artwork make this a standout piece that feels extremely high-definition just to look at.

Celebrate the Champions of Hyrule with the Breath of the Wild Champions Poster. This poster features the four Champions alongside Link and Zelda, each in their distinctive garb. The poster’s beautiful design and vibrant colors pay homage to these beloved characters. The art style here feels quite anime and the colors are vibrant, ensuring that it will pop out in any room.

One of the coolest and most affordable posters on this list is the Legend of Zelda Wind Waker Poster. It already has tons of great reviews and you can see why. This Stained Glass poster has the perfect vibrant colors to match its material and you can really see them pop out. You can see Toon Link in his classic garb standing front and center while the rest of the poster shows a beautiful mural depicting Tetra.

The Breath of the Wild Sheikah Slate Poster is a sleek and modern piece that features the Symbol of the Sheikah, whose aid and Slate were both essential tools in Link’s adventure. The minimalist design and bold colors make it a stylish addition to any game. Its sleek and modern design reflects the ancient yet advanced technology of the Sheikah tribe, blending old-world mystique with futuristic elements.

Show your allegiance to the Triforce with the Legend of Zelda Triforce Poster. This poster features the iconic Triforce symbol, glowing brilliantly. It’s a simple yet powerful piece that adds a touch of Buddhism to the already iconic Triforce from Zelda and gives it an even more mystical look that is sure to wow anyone seeing it for the first time and will elicit interest from onlookers.

This 2d anime style Zelda poster features a unique black and green graphic that showcases Link’s silhouette against the expanding forests and mountains that await him. He is accompanied by his iconic sword, shield, and a fairy. What makes this poster unique is its vibrant colors paired with the matte finish which will give it a more hand-painted appearance compared to glossy posters.

Ride into adventure with the Link and Epona poster. This poster features Link riding on a loyal horse, overlooking the castle. The beautiful artwork and dynamic composition capture the bond between Link and his steed, making it a perfect piece for any fan. These two have been a staple of the Zelda series and carry on the spirit of the games no matter which era of Zelda you play.

Lastly, The Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom Poster gives us the latest rendition of Link for fans who love modern Zelda games. Link can be seen in his brand new garb with runes all over him as he reaches behind him to draw out the master sword. The brush-style painting done to draw this piece shows a level of artistry that anyone can appreciate and will spice up your room while also showcasing your love for Tears of the Kingdom.

These are our top picks for the best Legend of Zelda posters to get this year. Whether you prefer the classic games or the latest adventures, there’s something here for every fan. So, gear up and decorate your space with the posters on our list, and bring a piece of Hyrule to your home.

