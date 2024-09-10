Want to Know the PS5 Pro Price? Just Check Your Twitter Feed

Wondering what the PS5 Pro price is? The new version of Sony’s signature console, the PS5 Pro has been officially revealed at last with some of its special features, but its price is the biggest takeaway of all and not in the best way. Let’s get into the console’s price and why all of X (formerly Twitter) seems to be reacting the same as us.

PS5 Pro Price & Reaction

Image Source: PlayStation

The price of the PS5 Pro will be $699.99 / £699.99 / €799.99 / ¥119, 980 – as revealed at the end of its Technical Presentation by Mark Cerny. If we had to sum up our general feelings about that, we’d mirror the below X post in absolute astonishment at such a high price tag:

SEVEN HUNDRED BRITISH POUNDS??? — Mike Rose (@RaveofRavendale) September 10, 2024

Priced at $300/£340 more than the digital PS5’s launch back in 2020 – or £200/£240 more than the disc drive version, the PS5 Pro offers these key four features:

Running higher fidelity graphics at 60FPS

A Larger GPU – 67% more compute units & 28% faster memory

– 67% more compute units & 28% faster memory Ai-Driven Upscaling – using PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution for machine-based learning to add extra detail

– using PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution for machine-based learning to add extra detail Advanced ray tracing – Providing more dynamic reflection and refraction of light, with at least 2x base PS5’s speed

In short, along with a 2TB SSD, the PS5 Pro’s big selling point is offering higher graphical fidelity while minimizing the loss of frame rate, compared to the situation with many games where players have to choose between a Performance mode or Graphics mode. The PS5 Pro Game Boost feature is capable of being applied to 8500 backward-compatible PS4 games as well.

While a decent upgrade, pricing that on a base level for hundreds of pounds more than what the base console was four years ago – not even including the attachable disc drive and vertical stand which will be sold for extra – it comes off as a level of audacity that has us feeling the same as these other X/Twitter users:

Average PS5 Pro owner pic.twitter.com/fQK7wmRhrI — Tamoor Hussain (@tamoorh) September 10, 2024

PS5 Pro being $699 is one of the funniest things I have seen in a long time. It reminds me of this beautiful snapshot in time. pic.twitter.com/dgZQ9EkgDM — teraflare (@xloadingscreen) September 10, 2024

Hm. A PS5 Pro or Nintendo Switch lites for everyone in the family including the cat. https://t.co/7n3LOc1Pih pic.twitter.com/WqhJeZE3Jz — Pat Stares At (@PatStaresAt) September 10, 2024

Me seeing 700 dollars on the PS5 Pro with no disc drive ): pic.twitter.com/wueeHc5QeP — DomTheBomb (@DomTheBombYT) September 10, 2024

The PS5 Pro has lines across the middle of the console which are a nod to the lines Sony executives were doing when they priced the thing pic.twitter.com/NPWP5ilfsC — Ross Tweets Games (@RossTweetsGames) September 10, 2024

Sure, we understand that cost of living crises across the world has affected supply chains all over in the last few years, but we were expecting a $550 price tag to adjust for inflation at the very most. But this takes the PS5 Pro being the future default console for those wanting the best of the PlayStation of the ecosystem, to being a pure luxury item like the PSVR2 was. PlayStation as a brand has been increasingly brash with its price hikes and such for a while, but it looks like we’re back to the 2006 PS3 pricing era of Sony overconfidence.

Just like Sony’s virtual reality console, we can only expect lower sales as a result. While we could be wrong, we now know from what happened to the PSVR2 that Sony is no longer immune to price cuts unit sales are poor enough.

The PS5 Pro will launch on the release date of Thursday, November 7, 2024. If not enough PlayStation fans make the upgrade or decide this is the system to buy for anyone new wanting to try the platform, we predict a price decrease by April 2025.

