Games Like Spider-Man 2 on Xbox Series X|S If You’re Looking for Something Similar

We may not get to play Spider-Man 2 but we can have the next best thing!

If you’re anything like me, you are probably considering buying a Playstation 5 so you can play Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. Of course, this is beyond the realm of possibility for most of us, so for now, we will have to look for similar titles elsewhere. Luckily, there are some amazing games on Xbox Series X|S that are similar to Spider-Man 2!

The Amazing Spider-Man 2

Image Credit: Beenox

Let’s kick off with a game centered around the man himself: The Amazing Spider-Man 2. This title was first released in 2014 but still holds up as a decent game today. Thanks to backward compatibility, Xbox One and Series X users can enjoy this open-world adventure if they have the original on disc.

This game has everything you could want from a Spider-Man game: web-slinging, wall-crawling, and, of course, fighting bad guys. You play as the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man as he explores a city inspired by classic Manhattan. You progress through the main story by completing missions but can also enjoy the freedom of swinging around the city streets. The open-world aspect is as you would expect; there are crimes to stop, gun fights and car chases, and endless fun rescuing folk. This was the final Spider-Man title released for Xbox, so it is the closest we will get for now.

Sunset Overdrive

Image Credit: Insomniac Games

Another classic 2014 title, Sunset Overdrive, has since been polished up and optimized for the Xbox Series X|S and can be played via GamePass for free. This third-person action adventure is wild, thrilling, and so much fun! You create your character and then jump into a bright and colorful dystopian world of mutants, robots, and gangs.

If you are looking for similar traversal gameplay to the Spider-Man games, Sunset Overdrive does not disappoint. Players can use a range of epic moves in fast-paced battles, from wall running to acrobatics. Zoom around the streets on zip-lines and grind rails, or parkour from one roof to another. The more stylish moves you make, the more your Style Meter increases and the more buffs you receive. So, the wilder your moves and combat are, the more you are rewarded! There is also an eight-player co-op mode, which is more fun than you can even imagine, so get your friends involved too!

Batman: Arkham Knight

Image Credit: Rocksteady Studios

Adding a DC game to a list based on a Marvel character may seem like sacrilege to some of you, but hear me out. Batman: Arkham Knight brings a darker, more brooding vibe to the superhero game genre. Plus, you get to drive the Batmobile, so surely it is worth playing just for that?

Just like Spider-Man 2, Arkham Knight is an open-world action title based in a city littered with criminals to beat and exciting side missions to complete. Arkham Knight offers similar Spidey aspects of flying around the city as a hero but with more gadget-focused stealthy gameplay. There are certainly elements of gliding and launching yourself through the air using a grapnel gun, but the combat is really where this game sings. I particularly enjoy the dual roles you can take as Batman and whichever ally he has with him, such as Robin or Catwoman.

Dying Light

Image Credit: Techland

Dying Light is an open-world survival horror set in Harran, an urban landscape occupied by zombies. Players have to constantly change up their tactics depending on whether it is day or night as the infected dead really come alive, so to speak, in the dark. Players use a vast range of weapons and traps to keep the dead at bay while exploring the compelling story as an undercover agent.

Dying Light is similar to Spider-Man 2 thanks to the open-world aspects of both games and the emphasis on traveling quickly around the city. In Dying Light, players can parkour to their hearts’ content by jumping, climbing, and zip-lining around to avoid the infected. Eventually, you get a grappling hook (although we wish you got it sooner!) to zip about even faster. Your character even gets his very own ‘Spidey Sense’ of sorts, to help you seek out loot and useful items. All that, plus the option of co-op games if the mood takes you.

Lego Marvel Superheroes 2

Image Credit: Traveller’s Tales

Back on the Marvel train, we have Lego Marvel Superheroes 2. This is one of my all-time favorite games, and, to be honest, you can’t go wrong with Lego games in general. They are relatively stress-free, brilliantly made, and filled to the brim with puzzles and easter eggs.

Each of the heroes has their own style and special moves so that you can play as Spider-Man among your favorite Marvel heroes. Not only can you take on the role of Spidey, but also other versions from all over the Marvel universe, like Spider-Gwen and Spider-Man Noir. Each of these can use the infamous webs for swinging, crawl up walls, and use the Spidey-Senses to detect hidden things. The best thing about Marvel Superheroes 2 is Stan Lee as a playable character. Excelsior!

Assassin’s Creed

Image Credit: Ubisoft Entertainment

The Assassin’s Creed series has been around since 2007 and now boasts an impressive 13 titles, not including the many spin-offs. Every Assassin’s Creed fan has their favorite title (it’s Origins for me), but each game has the same open-world parkour gameplay we all love.

The similarities to Spider-Man 2 start with the open-world concept but don’t end there. There’s a gripping main story and a ton of side missions to keep you busy as you parkour around the map. Each title is unique and notable but with the same stealth and parkour elements throughout. There may not be web-slinging and swinging from buildings, but the running, jumping, and leaping make up for it. You do get a grapple gun in Assassin’s Creed Syndicate if you feel you are seriously missing out on zip-lining and swinging from buildings.

Guardians of the Galaxy

Image Credit: Eidos-Montréal

Guardians of the Galaxy is the first title in our list that is not an open-world adventure. Instead, it is a linear, third-person combat adventure where you play as protagonist Starlord and direct the other Guardians. The story is very true to the Guardians of the Galaxy’s warm and witty vibe by balancing comedy and tragedy perfectly.

Marvel fans, in particular, will appreciate this title’s inclusion. Guardians of the Galaxy has that offbeat humor we know and love about most Marvel productions. Like Spider-Man 2, this 2021 action-adventure has fun combat, an exciting storyline, and an epic soundtrack full of 80s hits. The combat gameplay is excellent as you direct each character’s unique ability, using them to your advantage. If you love Marvel, especially the Marvel cinematic universe, you will love this Guardians of the Galaxy game.

South Park: The Fractured But Whole

Image Credit: Ubisoft

This is the second South Park video game created by Trey Parker and Matt Stone, and it is an instant classic. As is true South Park style, South Park: The Fractured But Whole parodies a famous rivalry between two groups of superheroes who are trying to start their own movie franchises, but they uncover something sinister.

Playing as the New Kid, whom we first met in The Stick of Truth, you and the gang uncover a conspiracy in the town. There’s genetic engineering, cat pee drugs, and crime syndicates to discover alongside a chaotic group of superhero kids. If you wished Spider-Man 2 would have more rude jokes, cursing, and time travel, South Park: The Fractured But Whole is for you. This may not be as family-friendly as our Spidey, but it is just as entertaining!

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Image Credit: EA Games

Set five years after Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, this next title in our list follows Cal Kestis as he battles through the Galactic Empire, lightsaber in hand. Jedi: Survivor is a semi-open-world game that has large areas to explore. It only feels truly open once you complete the main story and unlock more areas.

Like Spider-Man 2, Jedi Survivor brings action and adventure with stunning graphics and satisfying combat. This high-quality adventure will take you on a sci-fi ride through the galaxy. There may not be any web-slinging, but there is plenty of saber-swinging and a bit of helpful, fast travel to help you get around quickly. It’s the perfect game for wannabe heroes.

Biomutant

Image Credit: Experiment 101

Our final game similar to Spider-Man 2 is Biomutant, an action RPG where players inhabit a world of mutant animals. You can customize your character with various physical aspects that cleverly impact gameplay and give it a class to determine your starting ability.

Just like other open-world titles like Spider-Man 2, Biomutant is chock-full of missions and NPCs to interact with. The decisions you make, and the allies you align with will decide where the story goes and how it ends, which adds a fun element to the game. Exploration is easy and fast as you run or fly from one area to another, with some places requiring specialist kit for deeper exploration. Biomutant is one of the most colorful post-apocalyptic games out there, and highly recommended if you love open-world adventures.