10 Games Like Cyberpunk 2077 If You’re Looking for Something Similar

Despite a rocky start, Cyberpunk 2077 has become one of the most impressive and engaging games ever. Its deep RPG systems, captivating storytelling, and iconic visual style make it a game worth sinking countless hours into, but there’s always a limit. Those who’ve finished the main game or the Phantom Liberty expansion and are looking for a kindred experience can rest assured, as there are plenty of games in the same vein. Here’s a list of games similar to Cyberpunk 2077.

Deus Ex: Human Revolution & Mankind Divided

Image Source: Square Enix

Deus Ex was championing the cyberpunk aesthetic years before CD Projekt Red’s take on the genre started development. So it’s a crying shame the franchise was put on ice shortly before the whole cyberpunk scene suddenly became popular again.

Both Deus Ex: Human Revolution and its sequel, Mankind Divided, are superb in their own right, boasting quality stealth gameplay and robust RPG mechanics. The stories are top-notch, too, set amid a dystopia that almost perfectly captures the gritty, somber “high tech, low life” tone so indicative of the cyberpunk genre.

Both games are a “new” generation of prequels based on Eidos Montreal’s original Deus Ex and Deus Ex: Invisible Warfare PC games of the early 2000s, iterating on their immersive-sim design in clever ways that pay homage to the originals but defining themselves with a compelling new setting and storyline.

If you like the branching dialog, role-playing mechanics, and stealth gameplay of Cyberpunk 2077, then you’ll find all that here. But Deus Ex’s vision of the future is much darker and frightening than Cyberpunk 2077. It’s less funky and more serious but a must-play for those interested in the cyberpunk genre.

Observer

Image Source: Aspyr Media

Another game that leans into the macabre tone of classic cyberpunk fiction is Observer. This short but sweet story-driven adventure game sees you take control of a police detective investigating a strange series of murders, all from within the confines of a run-down apartment block.

You spend most of the game moving from apartment to apartment speaking with its inhabitants and trying to piece together evidence from the crime scene. Most of these dialog exchanges are brilliantly written and voice-acted; they do a superb job of conveying the hopelessness and desperation of “normal” life within the dystopian, corporate-controlled setting of Observer.

There’s no combat here to speak of, though, nor is there much in the way of active gameplay outside of speaking with locals and solving basic puzzles. If you’re after an FPS experience like Cyberpunk 2077, this isn’t it. But if you really want to explore other types of games within the cyberpunk genre, then Observer is required reading.

There’s a next-generation “redux” version of Observer, too, so if you have an Xbox Series X or PS5, then make sure you’re getting the enhanced version.

Dex

Image Source: Dreadlocks Ltd.

Dex is a 2D cyberpunk RPG that was around long before cyberpunk became a popular design choice amongst the indie gaming scene. It first launched in 2015 after a successful crowd-funding campaign and enjoyed a fairly solid critical reception. Dex’s gameplay is a blend of classic 2D side-scrolling, beat em’ up action with robust progression mechanics.

You can outfit your character according to your preferred playstyle, using a classic RPG leveling system offering a host of different abilities and skills to invest in. There’s also a wide variety of weapons, gear, and other items to choose from. All the upgrades in the game are augmentations, similar to those you’ll find in Cyberpunk 2077, and the whole game really plays on the traditional cyberpunk nomenclature and style.

As does its aesthetic, Dex’s dingy, dystopian setting makes for a moody, ambient environment typical of the cyberpunk genre, and the OST also does a great job of adding tension and atmosphere. This is as close to a 2D Cyberpunk 2077 as you’re ever going to find.

Starfield

Image Source: Bethesda Softworks

Starfield isn’t precisely a cyberpunk game, but the genre certainly inspires it. Nowhere in the game is this better felt than the city Neon. The bright, colorful lights shining on a dingy, crime-ridden society fit perfectly in the cyberpunk genre. Moreover, Starfield’s open-world experience shares plenty of similarities with Cyberpunk 2077.

There’s the same first-person perspective (though you can switch to third-person if you prefer), shooting mechanics, deep RPG systems, and sprawling quests tied together with branching dialog options. Put simply, if you enjoyed the gameplay loop of Cyberpunk 2077, you’ll feel right at home playing Starfield. Overall, it feels somewhat similar to play in the moment-to-moment action.

The quality story-telling is another similarity between the two games, with quests that feature colorful side characters, some of which you can even buddy up with as companions. Notably, some quests, like Juno’s Gambit, explore themes like artificial intelligence, similar to one or two in Cyberpunk 2077.

The Witcher 3

Image Source: CD Projekt RED

CD Projekt Red’s other iconic RPG, The Witcher 3, is definitely not a cyberpunk game, but there is so much in common with Cyberpunk 2077 that fans simply must give it a shot. The Witcher 3 features the same masterful storytelling as its sci-fi counterpart, putting players in the shoes of Geralt of Rivia as he navigates a morally complex fantasy world.

The gameplay loop is similar to Cyberpunk 2077, with the significant differences being a third-person camera and sword-based combat. However, many other RPG mechanics, like branching dialogue, crafting, and exploration, are remarkably similar, so players will likely feel right at home in The Witcher 3.

Cloudpunk

Image Source: ION Lands

Cloudpunk turns the flying cars and futuristic cities seen in classic cyberpunk films like Blade Runner into a game. If it’s more cities with neon-soaked streets and high-rise buildings you’re looking to explore and immerse yourself in, then few games capture that style better.

While this is another open-world game, the gameplay doesn’t resemble Cyberpunk 2077 very much. Instead, you take control of a delivery driver tasked with taking packages and passengers to different locations around the city. Occasionally, you’ll have the chance to park and explore the city on foot, too. Most of Cloudpunk, though, is simply about enjoying the story that unfolds as a result of the clients you interact with along the way.

The Shadowrun Series

Image Source: Harebrained Schemes

Just like Cyberpunk 2077, the Shadowrun series is a deep, immersive RPG based on a popular tabletop license. However, the gameplay is a tactical, turn-based experience played from an isometric perspective. Like the aforementioned Cloudpunk, you’d be playing Shadowrun more to soak up the cyberpunk ambiance and themes similar to Cyberpunk 2077 instead of playing it for a similar gameplay experience.

To be sure, Shadowrun is still incredibly fun and engaging to play in its own right. The series spans several games and is beloved by a vast community for good reason, with all three recent games earning critical acclaim. The most relevant (PC) games to play are the recent trilogy Shadowrun Returns, Shadowrun: Dragon Fall, and Shadowrun: Hong Kong.

Ghostrunner

Image Source: 505 Games

Ghostrunner is one of 2020’s standout action games, combining slick traversal and fantastic first-person slasher combat amid a wonderfully atmospheric cyberpunk world. Players take control of a cyber ninja who lives in the grim underbelly of a megastructure called the Dharma Tower. It’s humanity’s last shelter after a world-ending cataclysm ended life as we know it.

But, predictably, the wealthy corporate overlords who rule the roost are determined to force poorer inhabitants to keep the lights on while they live the good life, so it’s up to players to confront its leader, the tyrannical Keymaster, and take revenge.

If you like the fast-paced action of Cyberpunk 2077, then you’ll absolutely love Ghostrunner, which is played at warp speed as you cut enemies down in quick succession, dodge incoming bullets, and perform death-defying leaps as you scale the heights of its futuristic city setting. A sequel to Ghostrunner is set to release later in 2023, so now is the perfect time to dive into the first game.

Remember Me

Image Source: Capcom

Remember Me is a 2013 third-person action game from Dontnod, the developer behind games like Life is Strange and Vampyr. It didn’t enjoy the best critical reception at launch for its repetitive gameplay and overly linear design, but it’s still worth playing for those looking for another cyberpunk experience.

Players take control of Nilin in Neo-Paris during the year 2084. There, the megacorporation Memorize has invented a device called Sensen, which allows people to both alter their mood and store their memories in a cloud.

In turn, the technology has essentially created a surveillance state, with the population of Neo-Paris forcibly controlled by Memorize. It’s up to Nilin and a group of rebels to take down the corporation in the hope of restoring life to normalcy.

Remember Me’s gameplay features platforming sequences, melee combat, and a unique mechanic that involves controlling the minds of Memorize’s security forces to dispatch them. The story-telling, though, is Remember Me’s best quality, which is probably not a surprise given the caliber of story-telling in Dontnod’s games ever since.

Mirror’s Edge Catalyst

Image Source: Electronic Arts

Mirror’s Edge Catalyst is also an excellent choice for those looking to experience another game set within a dystopian world rife with cyberpunk themes. This first-person parkour experience doesn’t play anything like Cyberpunk 2077, but it does feature similar themes, such as taking place in a futuristic city-setting tightly controlled by government surveillance. You play as Faith, a member of an underground group of “Runners” who deliver private goods and sensitive information across the city.

Faith uses her athleticism to leap between buildings and evade the government’s security forces at warp speed. While there’s combat in the form of melee attacks and various moves to disarm enemies, it’s generally better to use speed and movement rather than force. The first-person perspective makes the fast-paced action a really unique gameplay experience.

That’s it for our picks of the best games like Cyberpunk 2077. Be sure to check out Twinfinite’s coverage of the 2.0 update and the Phantom Liberty expansion for more.