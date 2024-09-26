Dynasty Warriors: Origins TGS 2024 Hands-on Preview – Battlefield Glory Beckons

When it comes to realizing the ultimate power fantasy, nothing quite comes close to the 1v1,000 combat that the Dynasty Warriors series delivers. Take your pick of a general, get onto the battlefield, and eliminate all that stand in your way – it’s always a satisfying ride. However, the series has undergone some recent changes, and going into a hands-on session of Dynasty Warriors: Origins at Tokyo Game Show 2024, I wasn’t entirely sure what to expect.

What Omega Force and Koei Tecmo have put together is a refreshed formula that retains that classic feel of the series, but infused with new but meaningful changes to help enhance your enjoyment on the battlefield. As part of the demo, it was time to take on the Battle of Sishui Gate against the forces of Dong Zhuo, and taking down his leading generals, Li Jue and Hua Xiong, meaning I was in for a tough fight.

Playing as the Wanderer, whose place in the overall narrative is still something to be discovered by players, you have the freedom to choose from all sorts of weapons that suit your play style. Depending on your chosen companion, the starting positions will differ, too.

Satisfied with my choices, it was time to let loose the dogs of war. While seeing swarms of enemies on screen is a common sight, Dynasty Warriors: Origins has upped the ante in both number and visual fidelity. It is no Space Marine 2, but it is still the most impressive showing for the series yet.

Plenty of enemy soldiers fell as I got to grips with the more familiar combo system of differing button presses, while more powerful Battle Arts moves can be unleashed once you have built up enough of your special meter, further adding more power to your attacks.

This comes in handy the most when facing the more formidable generals, who have gotten an upgrade as well even on the easier difficulties. While they used to be trampled with ease, players need to take in mind the new Fortitude system, which acts as their additional layer of defense against your attacks. Only with smart timing and perfect parries will you be effective in reducing their Fortitude, opening them up for sustained punishment. These generals can unleash special attacks of their own, so knowing when to counter or dodge will ensure you live to fight another day.

Between smashing the countless soldiers and engaging in tougher fights against enemy generals, it is clear that the moment-to-moment gameplay is more engaging than ever before. Furthermore, there are tactical elements at play as well, with the Wanderer’s personal guard capable of carrying out specific orders like charging, shooting volleys of arrows, or encircling an enemy when you call for it.

This was prominently displayed as the final battle drew near, with Hua Xiong and Li Jue making their last stand at Sishui Gate. As the allies charged down toward their foes, so did my guards and the Wanderer, allowing for more visceral combat and the use of the aforementioned tactics. It can be very overwhelming to the uninitiated, but for a fan, this is truly the peak of the series thus far.

It doesn’t take long for the enemies to feel the sharp blade of our forces, and Hua Xiong challenges the Wanderer to a duel, showcasing another new feature in Dynasty Warriors: Origins. A solo fight between an immensely powerful foe, it becomes a more daunting affair as both sides look on. Knowing when to press the advantage or to back off, timing your blocks and dodges, it is all key to coming out on top. That sense of triumph when dealing that finishing blow is something that I hope to relive over and over again in the story, which is always a good sign.

As victory drew near, the enemy tried to turn the tide with one final push, and together with my companion Guan Yu, it was time to finally witness the sheer power of the Musou moves. Just like everything else, this showstopping move remains a sight to behold, made even better with this new iteration as tons of enemies get decimated in an instant, and those close-up, slo-mo shots of your heroes only add to the excitement.

Just as I thought things were over, cue the arrival of everyone’s favorite adversary, Lu Bu. Many have tried and failed, and given that he possessed a large pool of Fortitude, this was certainly not the time and place to snatch victory from the demon. Yet, I very much look forward to the rematch in just a few months, and any fans of the Dynasty Warriors series should as well.

Dynasty Warriors: Origins will be released on January 17, 2025, on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.

