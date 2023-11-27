7 Best Games Like Lethal Company If You’re Looking for Something Similar

Lethal Company is a popular horror multiplayer game from Zeekerss that took the internet by storm when it first released via early access. It quickly surpassed Phasmophobia in terms of peak concurrent players, which is nothing to scoff at. If you’re looking for more games like Lethal Company, we’ve got you covered.

Phasmophobia

Image Source: Kinetic Games via Twinfinite

We’ll get the obvious pick out of the way first. If you haven’t already played the excellent Phasmophobia from Kinetic Games, go get it right now. Before Lethal Company arrived on the scene, Phasmophobia was the horror multiplayer game you wanted to be playing with friends.

Your crew is tasked with using various tools at your disposal to identify the type of ghost that’s haunting a house, then fill in the clues in your notebook and get out before you’re trapped in there forever. It’s like Ghostbusters, except you’re doing all the prep work before the ghost busting actually happens.

Midnight Ghost Hunt

Image Source: Vaulted Sky Games

Speaking of Ghostbusters, if you want a horror multiplayer game that actually lets you do the busting, then Midnight Ghost Hunt is a good one to check out.

While it’s significantly less creepy than the likes of Phasmophobia and Lethal Company, it’s also a hell of a lot more fun. There are plenty of fun weapons to choose from, and teams will take turns playing as humans and ghosts. The ghosts, in particular, get to do all sorts of zany things like possessing inanimate objects to scare and misdirect the humans, and things get crazy once the clock strikes midnight and the ghosts finally get their chance to shine.

The Outlast Trials

Image Source: Red Barrels

Thought the Outlast games were scary enough on their own? Well, wait till you check out The Outlast Trials! A multiplayer horror game that’s, well, not really quite as scary as the single-player games from Red Barrels. But still, it’s plenty fun.

Players can work together to survive the messed up therapy sessions and challenges presented by the Murkoff group in order to escape, and just like the single-player games, you’ll need to focus on running and hiding from your foes. You’ll still be able to stun them, and it’s possible to heal and recover if you do get caught, but it’s almost always instant death if you get yourself into a bad situation.

Escape the Backrooms

Image Source: Fancy Games

Escape the Backrooms gives us major Severance vibes just in aesthetic alone, which already makes it a pretty creepy game. Similar to Lethal Company, up to four players need to work together via proximity voice chat (which automatically makes any game 10 times scarier, in our opinion) to escape, while also keeping an eye out for hostile entities lurking around the corner.

You’ll need to find the exit out of this terrifying maze, and the great thing about Escape the Backrooms is that there are almost always multiple ways to solve a level, so there’s plenty of replay value to be had here.

SCP Containment Breach

Image Source: Fusion Creators Studio

SCP Containment Breach’s multiplayer section is one of the best and most terrifying co-op horror experiences you can check out on PC right now. If you enjoyed Lethal Company but were hoping for a bit more story and lore, then Containment Breach should be right up your alley.

You know the deal here: there are scary experimental monsters to evade, all with unique abilities and different ways for you to survive them, and your team needs to find a way to escape the facility intact. The story beats here can get a little convoluted at times, so this isn’t necessarily a great chill game to play on a casual evening, and will likely require a bit more focus and attention from all parties involved.

Demonologist

Image Source: Clock Wizard Games

Demonologist’s concept is extremely similar to that of Phasmophobia’s, but it’s worth noting that the latter is a much more polished and refined experience overall.

That said, though, Demonologist can get a lot more exciting and scarier than Kinetic Games’ horror experience. Aside from just identifying the ghost, you’ll also need to exorcise it yourself before leaving. Demonologist also comes with plenty of jumpscares to keep you on your toes, and it’s a great one to check out if you prefer having the ability to fight back in these sorts of games.

Dead By Daylight

Image Credit: Behaviour Interactive

Finally, it’s a staple when it comes to fun multiplayer games, but if you’re just looking for more co-op goodness with a horror setting, then you can’t go wrong with Dead By Daylight.

Four survivors are tasked with activating generators on a map in order to escape an arena, while the killer has to hunt them down before the exits become available. Dead By Daylight continues to be extremely tense, especially early on in a match when you’re still getting your bearings and figuring out where everything is.

Throw in the iconic faces like Leatherface and Jason, and you’ve got one of the most solid horror multiplayer games on the market.

And those are our picks for the best games to play if you’re looking for games similar to Lethal Company. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.