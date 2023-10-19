10 Horror Icons Who Would Make Terrifying Dead By Daylight Killers

Dead By Daylight is no stranger to franchise crossovers, with plenty of familiar faces from various horror films and titles appearing in the game as either Survivors or Killers. From Michael Myers to Freddy Krueger to Ghostface, or even the Demogorgon from Stranger Things, there are plenty of fearsome franchise killers to enjoy.

However, this has also resulted in fans hoping that their personal favorites will also show up in the future. Keeping this in mind, we’ve identified ten of the best contenders that could fit right in alongside the fearsome souls working for the Entity. I’m sure we can all admit that these individuals and abominations would make some killer additions to the game.

Pennywise (IT)

Image Source: Warner Bros Pictures

There’s so much Dead By Daylight could do with a Pennywise killer concept.

From including some sort of map objective or replacing generators with the anxiety-inducing red balloons that signify he’s lurking nearby, everything about a playable Pennywise would have Dead By Daylight fans hooked. The developers could even add in his unorthodox and wacky dance move and horrifying circus music to the animation for his Mori kill.

Just imagine: You’ve completed all the generators and are gunning for the exit when you hear that god-awful laughter behind you, followed by a nightmare-inducing scream of “You’ll float too!” right before your survivor meets their demise. Now that’s some spooky stuff.

Plus, there are a bunch of cool concepts that could be delivered with cosmetics, such as creating a skin that resembles the original Pennywise design from the 1990 variation of IT.

Chucky (Child’s Play)

Image Source: Universal Pictures

Chucky from the Child’s Play franchise does a brilliant job at combining the classic terrifying persona of a killer, all whilst having some humor to him due to his small stature (I mean, his spirit is stuck inside a literal doll) and overly sarcastic personality.

Picture it if you will: Your survivor is working hard at fixing a generator, and you hear a small scuttle in the distance. Turn around, and you’d find Chucky running toward you with a knife. This would be horrifying and hilarious all at once, which could create a fun Killer to play both as and against in Dead By Daylight.

There are also several variations of Chucky from throughout the Child’s Play franchise that could allow for a fun set of cosmetics. Also, if they were to add this creepy little guy into Dead By Daylight, then there’s no way they couldn’t add his maniac-like laughter to his Mori kill animation, going all out in classic Chucky nature.



Jack Torrance & Rose The Hat (The Shining / Doctor Sleep)

Image Source: Warner Bros Pictures

The Shining is one of the most iconic Horror universes in existence, with Jack Torrance making himself well-known as a horror killer icon, specifically for the scene in which he bursts through the door with an axe, screaming “Here’s Johnny!”.

There’s something quite ominous and terrifying about Jack’s slow, limped walk and the grip he has on his Axe as he hunts down his family. Besides, Jack Torrance’s killer instinct was completely manipulated by the influence of the hotel’s ghosts, so it’s safe to assume he could just as easily be manipulated by the Entity.

On the other hand, Rose the Hat is the villain of The Shining’s Sequel film, Doctor Sleep. While she presents herself as a friendly magician using her iconic black hat as a prop, her overly charming personality is simply a ruse for her much more malicious intentions. With a sinister “Well, hi there!” Rose hunts down and feasts on children with the Shine to grow even more powerful. Does that not sound like someone the Entity would love to make use of? I mean, Rose is certainly capable of hunting people down, and I’m sure she’d gladly do the Entity’s bidding in exchange for further power.



Carrie White (Carrie)

Image Source: Sony Pictures

Carrie White is a rather tragic tale as far as horror villains go, playing the role of a quiet teenager tragically abused by her religious and mentally unstable mother.

Carrie also just so happens to be gifted with freaky telekinetic powers, which after endless bullying and torment from her peers causes her to unleash her rage upon them in the form of a mass murder spree. This is the exact sort of individual that the Entity would prey upon, forcing them to do its bidding as a killer.

Carrie would look perfect for the horror world of DBD, all dressed up in her blood-soaked dress as she stalks after the survivors. Plus, her telekinesis gives opportunity to get extremely creative with her abilities and Mori Kill. Perhaps she could use a thrown weapon through her telekinesis, or even alter the positioning of pallets or other obstacles.

Lastly, how dramatic and horrifying would it be to watch her just throw the poor survivors around in her Mori animation, with nothing other than her mind? There’s no doubt this would be awesomely terrifying.



Pastor Miller (Fear Street)

Image Source: Netflix

The Fear Street franchise has several different killers, all terrifying in various ways. However, none are quite as gruesome and sinister as Pastor Cyrus Miller, the first victim of the Shadyside Curse.

Pastor Miller’s tale is extremely dark. The series’ curse manipulated him into becoming a killer, locking all of the children from his village into his church and killing them by gouging their eyes out with a hook; only for him to do the same to himself.

Pastor Miller would be a terrifying face to stumble across in Dead By Daylight, and would look right at home in many of the eerie and grim-looking map locations. His Mori would be absolutely brutal too, as it would inevitably involve gouging out the eyes of his target. Yikes! Plus, we all know that the Entity loves hooks, and that just so happens to be Pastor Miller’s weapon of choice.



Valak The Nun (The Conjuring)

Image Source: Warner Bros Pictures

There have been few horror villains or entities quite as terrifying and iconic in recent years as the Conjuring franchise’s Valak — a demonic entity whom Lorraine and Ed Warren are forced to face off against on multiple occasions, usually showing himself in the form of the Nun.

Valak as the Nun would be such a creepy addition to Dead By Daylight; not because he’s loud and chaotic like many of the other killers, but instead because he’s quiet and sinister. He could create a horrifying tension as he slowly moves around the areas in which he inhabits, ever so methodically hunting down any and all Survivors.

Of course, when Valak strikes, it’s nothing less than terrifying, but the way that he would inevitably just slink around the maps in true ghost fashion would create immense pressure for the survivors as they attempt to escape his clutches. Plus, this wouldn’t be all that different from DBD’s already established killer the Nurse, meaning the game’s devs wouldn’t have the hardest job in creating the character’s model and movements.



The Crooked Man (The Conjuring 2)

Image Source: Warner Bros Pictures

Many entities within the Conjuring franchise are terrifying. However, few have managed to leave the same impact on viewers that the horrifying Crooked Man achieved, and in just such a brief scene.

Structured around an eerie nursery rhyme, the Crooked Man is a supernatural entity — and alternate form of the demon Valak — full of sinister and murderous intent. It’s not hard to imagine him fitting into the world of Dead By Daylight with ease, and I’m certain he’d be one of the killers who are more than happy to do the Entity’s bidding.

If the Crooked Man was a Killer in DBD, he would undoubtedly share the same twisted walk shown in The Conjuring 2, wielding his umbrella as his weapon. Furthermore, it could be entirely haunting to have this fellow reciting the nursery rhyme that he’s linked to as he hunts down survivors, creating a sense of dread for players who can hear him approaching.



Twisty the Clown (American Horror Story)

Image Source: FX

American Horror Story is full of wicked entities and spooky individuals, but one of the standout characters by far is Twisty the Clown, who made his first appearance in the world of AHS: Freakshow.

Twisty, though a deranged murderer, actually has quite a sad tale which makes him the exact type of person the Entity would target and manipulate to do its bidding. Plus, clown killers are always ridiculously creepy, so Twisty would surely fit right in.

His Mori would likely involve him doing all of his poorly orchestrated and downright clownish tricks on his victim. He could then strike them down with one of his wooden bowling pins, which would be his melee weapon of choice. Twisty also doesn’t talk, which is a shared feat among DBD killers, so he would be easily incorporated without the need for changing things up with voice lines or special sound effects.



The Rat King (The Last of Us)

Image Source: Naughty Dog

The Rat King is notorious for being the most gruesome and horrifying beast in existence when it comes to the TLOU franchise, taking the internet by storm for scarring almost every player who’s encountered the foul amalgamation of various infected.

A horrible combination of Bloaters, Clickers, Stalkers, and Runners, this being is enough to bring nightmare fuel to anyone. This makes it a perfect addition for another more monstrous killer in DBD, such as the Demogoron or the Dredge.

I mean, in the Last of Us universe, Infected are notorious for hunting down the living, making a beeline towards any human they identify, spreading the Cordecyps Fungus at all costs, much like a rabid animal. Would this not make the Infected perfect for doing the Entity’s bidding, all without conflict? Well, if there was one in particular the Entiy should pick out, it should undoubtedly be the Rat King.

This beast is an absolute force to be reckoned with, and would surely leave just as much of an impact on DBD players as it did on fans of The Last of Us.



The Horde (Split)

Image Source: Universal Pictures

Kevin Wendell Crumb is an individual from the Split film franchise, carrying 23 split personalities within him which are collectively known as ‘the Horde’.

The frightening part about this is that in Kevin’s case, he’s effectively been locked out of his consciousness with these personalities taking over his brain completely. Not all of his personalities are friendly either, with some being much more dangerous and sinister than the majority; the Beast, in particular.

Once again, this is the exact type of person the Entity would take advantage of, manipulating them into killing off survivors. There’d be a lot of really cool opportunities to incorporate Kevin’s various personalities as a Killer of the Horde, and the Beast would be the primary personality that the Entity has employed to deliver the grim task of hunting survivors.

However, it would be undoubtedly frightening to have his other personalities, such as the innocent Hedwig, sarcastic Jade, or responsible Barry, chime in with the occasional noise or voice. They could struggle against the grip the Beast has on Kevin’s body as he commits these atrocities; or, in the case of cold-hearted Dennis and manipulative Patricia, chime in with quips of approval.