Top 10 Best Elden Ring Tattoos & Ideas

Elden Ring is just brimming with themes, motifs, weapons, armor, bosses, and fantasy elements out the wazoo. That makes it the perfect place for coming up with tattoo ideas, and it just so happens other fans think so, too. The two couldn’t be happier together, so let’s take a look at the best Elden Ring tattoos and offer some ideas of our own for good measure!

10. Malenia, Blade of Miquella

Malenia tattoos aren’t unique, not by a long mile in the Elden Ring community. That’s not to say you shouldn’t get one—far from it, but I wanted to highlight this one in particular for its use of color. If you have even a passing knowledge of how tattoos work, colored art can be a pain to work with. Not to mention color tends to fade quicker than black ink.

Not only does the overall tattoo look absolutely fantastic, the gold is exceptionally vibrant. To get gold to stand out against white skin is impressive, and the shading gives the tattoo so much depth. I’d love to see an update on this tattoo, just to see how the color held up.

9. Malenia’s Arm

Image Credit: FromSoftware

Speaking of Malenia, one of her most iconic features is her metal, prosthetic arm. You can probably guess where this is going, right? If you got the time, the space, the pain tolerance, and the right artist, you can turn her prosthetic arm into an entire sleeve tattoo. I’ve seen Edward Elric’s automail arm as a tattoo, so it can be done and done well.

It has a tarnished brass look to it, too, which means the artist wouldn’t have to use any vibrant colors that might fade over time. Most of the work would involve shading. You’d have to be very dedicated as it’ll take several sessions, many hours, and a lot of pain, but probably not as painful as scarlet rot, so keep that in mind.

8. Prattling Pate

What can I say? I like silly tattoos just as much as serious ones. In the vast pool of items in Elden Ring, the Prattling Pates are perfect for turning into a tattoo. This one is the “Thank You” Prattling Pate, but there are seven others you can pick from. Given their appearance, they serve as pretty good conversation starters, too.

Overall, the tattoo’s shading is on point, and the artist even managed to capture the strands of wispy hair that still cling to the Prattling Pate’s head by simply omitting ink in those areas. And since it’s all black ink, it’ll age beautifully.

7. Behold, Dog!

Image Source: FromSoftware via Twinfinite

If we’re talking about silly tattoo ideas, we can’t forget one of the community’s favorite NPCs: the turtle. Normally, I’d be against getting memes as a tattoo since memes age like milk, but I think this is the exception. It’s no surprise that the Elden Ring community clung to calling every animal they came across—mostly turtles—and labeling them “dogs” with the limited in-game messaging system.

Boot up Elden Ring and find the nearest turtle. There’s a good chance someone left behind “Behold, dog!” or “Could this be a dog?” or just plain old “dog.” It’s cute, funny, and would make for a pretty good tattoo.

6. Realm of the All-Knowing

Your back is definitely on the list of top 10 most painful areas to get a tattoo, but this trooper got most of theirs covered with the very elaborate Realm of the All-Knowing symbol. And instead of going with black, the artist used red, which makes it rather intimidating.

Along with the blood red coloring, the symmetry is pretty darn good. Unless you zoom in, you don’t realize just how thick the lines are, though, which only intensifies the pain. This person was definitely hurting, but at least Sir Gideon Ofnir would approve.

5. The Elden Ring

Like a Malenia tattoo, getting the Elden Ring inked on your skin isn’t really unique, but again, it’s the execution that counts. The all black Elden Ring symbol looks great, don’t get me wrong, but the artist gave grade A work here with the golden yellow coloring instead. Given how fairly dark the coloring is, it shouldn’t fade too much, either.

4. Elden Ring Symbols

Seeing the Elden Ring and Realm of the All-Knowing symbols has got me thinking. With all the other symbols in the game, just about any of them could be excellent tattoo material. They’re practically designed to be inked onto someone’s skin, like the Ancient Dragon Cult, Blood Oath, Frenzied Flame, and the Servants of Death symbols, for example.

In fact, just about any of the spells and incantation art in Elden Ring would be shoe-ins for the best tattoos. Imagine slapping the Frenzied Flame symbol on your arm with a demonstration of the Unendurable Frenzy incantation in action!

3. Astel, Naturalborn of the Void

Image Source: From Software/Elden Ring Wiki

Astel, Naturalborn of the Void is great tattoo material, despite having a lot going on. Considering how large Astel is, you’ll want as much space as possible to do the dark creature justice. It’s surprisingly colorful, too, with many shades of purple, black, and grey. With those kind of colors, you wouldn’t have to worry about fading all that much.

Arguably the best execution would be to have Astel start from your upper bicep and have its body snake around your arm, down to the forearm. Not only would this show off just how grotesque Astel is, but there would be gaps you can fill with other smaller tattoos.

2. Maliketh, the Black Blade

Considering Maliketh’s color scheme, it’s no surprise he made for a great tattoo. Other than a bit of gold trim on his armor, Maliketh is mostly black and grey. For that reason, the owner of this particular tattoo wouldn’t have to worry about colors fading too much. Even after a couple of years, it’ll still look just as awesome and intimidating.

The use of red is also a fantastic choice as it makes Maliketh pop, especially with the chosen pose. It’s the same pose you see just before Maliketh comes crashing down to end your life.

1. Radahn’s Meteor Attack

Image Source: FromSoftware via Twinfinite

Watching Starscourge Radahn suddenly launch himself in the air, then come crashing down like a meteor was one of the highlights of my first playthrough. Sure, I died (and yet his horse survived), but even then I thought his attack would make for an amazing tattoo. I’m actually a little surprised it hasn’t been done yet, at least to my knowledge.

It’d be a versatile project, too. You could go more realistic, like many of the other tattoos we have listed, or try for a more cartoon look. Just imagine Radahn’s swords crossed against his chest, his crazy visage in sight, and a blazing trail of fire at his feet (with his trusty horse peeking out from underneath).

That’s the last of the best Elden Ring tattoos and ideas for now. Did you like the simpler works of art or the grand, colorful designs? Let us know in the comments if you have Elden Ring tattoos of your own!