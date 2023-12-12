5 Baldur’s Gate 3 Gift Ideas for the Faerun Fan in Your Life

Help your loved ones celebrate the best game of the year this holiday season.

Whelp, it’s official: Baldur’s Gate 3 is the game of the year, and you’ve likely got a super fan in your life who would appreciate some merch tied to the game this holiday season.

Luckily for you, we’ve got a plethora of suggestions that can make for great stocking stuffers and big gifts alike.

Silly & Serious Character Stickers

Price Range: $5.00 — $15.00

Image Credit: GeekALotl and Larian Studios via Etsy

Need to nab a cute little gift as fast as possible? The wide array of Baldur’s Gate 3 character stickers available on Etsy should do the trick nicely.

Ranging from simple portraits of the characters to silly and cute caricatures of everyone from Lae’zel to Scratch, these simple signs of fandom will put a smile on even the grumpiest super-fan’s face. We’re especially big fans of GeekALotl’s Best Bois sticker, which pays homage to the best heckin’ pets of 2023.

Party Member Plushies

Price Range: $9.99 — $27.99

Image Credit: XingyueShop and Larian Studios via Amazon

Simple yet effective, the plushies of the core party members from Baldur’s Gate 3 are a quick and easy way to show your loved ones you care.

Available in both simple designs and in more obscure outfits, these stuffed stocking stuffers will fill that space on someone’s bed or shelf perfectly. Not only that, but they’re readily stocked through Amazon and Cossky, meaning they’re a great option if you’re racing to find a last-minute gift. Hop on these while there’s still time, and you’ll score massive brownie points from your favorite fan of Faerun.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Clothes & Apparel

Price Range: $24.99 — $49.99

Image Credit: IGN and Larian Studios

Is your special someone lacking in clothes that show off their love for a specific party member? Does your friend need a shirt or hoody that lets everyone know they’re an Astarion fan for life?

Look no further than the slew of apparel available for the game, which runs the gamut from official apparel via the IGN store to fan-made designs available through retailers like TeePublic. Whether you need a jacket that shows love to God’s Favorite Princess Shadowheart or a more subtle T emblazoned with the game’s logo, there’s sure to be something that’ll strike your giftee’s fancy.

Shadowheart’s Artifact Replica

Price Range: $61.74 — $88.21

Image Credit: BevarianRoots and Larian Studios via Etsy

The Artifact which protects the party from the influence of the Netherbrain is one of the most notable pieces of iconography from the game, and you can grab an impressive replica of it for a modest price.

Boasting the ability to light up as well as a magnetic top to more discreetly hide the batteries, this hand-made bit of merch created by BevarianRoots on Etsy will show your intended recipient you both care about them and understand at least a little bit of what makes the series great. Plus, as an added bonus, it’ll lend some ambience to any space where it’s displayed, ensuring it’ll remain one of their favorite Knick Knacks for years to come.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Physical Deluxe Edition

Price: $79.99

Image Credit: Larian Studios

Before reading further, it’s worth noting that this gift is explicitly for those who wouldn’t mind receiving the promise of a better gift at a later date. The Deluxe Physical Edition of Baldur’s Gate 3 offered via the official Larian Merch Store isn’t set to release until early 2024, and won’t arrive in time for Christmas as a result.

If this isn’t a problem, then there’s little doubt this is the best possible gift for the Baldur’s Gate 3 fan in your life. Not only does it allow them to hold onto a physical copy of the game into the foreseeable future, but it comes with plenty of other goodies ranging from in-game bonuses to posters and a physical soundtrack.