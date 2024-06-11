Even with Minecraft and Super Mario in LEGO’s plastic hands, we can’t wait to see more video games turn into sets. With a Legend of Zelda theme and LEGO Horizon Adventures recently announced at Summer Game Fest, LEGO and the world of video games would be crazy to not carry on this momentum. Here are 10 video game franchises we’d love to see as LEGO themes.

Recommended Videos

1. Metroid

Image Source: Nintendo

From its 2020 Super Mario Bros. playset, Nintendo has been at the forefront of video game collaboration with LEGO. Following this we’ve seen other Nintendo franchises like Animal Crossing and The Legend of Zelda be painstakingly recreated in plastic. However, with hopes of a crossover with Fortnite seemingly dashed, why don’t we see Metroid’s Samus Aran transformed into bricks?

With the biomes and caverns of the games’ layout, it’s easy to see aspects of Metroid in LEGO’s other playsets.

The LEGO sets which would fit with this theme are: 60430 Interstellar Spaceship and 21137 The Mountain Cave.

2. The Elder Scrolls

Image Source: Microsoft

Microsoft has been very vocal about its love for representing its poster child Master Chief through its partnership with Mega Bloks. Yet with Halo seemingly happy with Mega Bloks for now, why don’t they bring another series over to LEGO? Translating the player choice in Elder Scrolls games to LEGO would be tricky, but if anyone can succeed it’s LEGO.

Balancing that role-playing game action with the different races of Tamriel in a theme should be clear once you look at LEGO’s other medieval-themed sets.

The LEGO sets which would fit with this theme are: 21348 Dungeons and Dragons: Red Dragon’s Tale and 10332 Medieval Town Square.

3. Uncharted

Image Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Not to be left with no place on the shelf, Sony has been very enthusiastic about seeing their brand represented. We have already seen LEGO bring Horizon Forbidden West’s protagonist Aloy and a buildableTallneck to market.

It’s often said that Nathan Drake’s relic-hunting adventures in Uncharted are the video game equivalent to the cinematic antics of Indiana Jones. With that in mind, a collaboration with LEGO makes perfect sense, considering that LEGO has been crafting Indiana Jones-themed sets for nearly two decades.

The LEGO set which would fit with this theme is: 77015 Temple of the Golden Idol.

4. God of War

Image Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment

It’s no easy job to reboot an entire franchise, and even harder to turn its narrative on its head. However, when Sony Santa Monica took hold of the God of War franchise’s reins that’s exactly what they did. Placing focus on the father-son dynamics of the titular Kratos and his young son Atreus, this resonated greatly with gamers.

LEGO’s Brickheadz series already revolves around particular characters, and the preexisting Lord of the Rings theme fits very smoothly with the medieval fantasy setting of the games. As such, a collaboration would be really interesting to see develop.

The LEGO set which would fit with this theme is: 40751 Legolas and Gimli.

5. Monster Hunter

Image Source: Capcom

Campcom’s Monster Hunter franchise first hit shelves in 2004. Since then gamers have been constantly in awe of the satisfaction from felling some of the titles’ great beasts.

Dragons and other large creatures already feature a lot in LEGO sets. With the possibility of removable sections as a play feature, to emulate the games, this LEGO theme could see some great sets.

The LEGO set which would fit with this theme is: 71809 Egalt the Master Dragon.

6. Tetris

Image Source: The Tetris Company

While it may seem like a peculiar one, Tetris is one of the best-selling games of all time and a de facto mascot for the industry. As such, it seems like a no-brainer.

To transition more smoothly, it’s imagined in LEGO’s Icons line. These are more technical builds to represent ‘pop culture favorites’ amongst other things. Perhaps with some involvement of a motorized feature, courtesy of LEGO’s Powered Up series of batteries and motors, the blocks could actually fall!

The LEGO set which would fit with this theme is: 10323 PAC MAN Arcade.

7. Starfox

It has been eight whole years since the newest game in the Starfox franchise. However, of Nintendo’s top franchises, Starfox still has a great presence alongside Mario, Pokemon, and The Legend of Zelda. While the characters themselves are rarely fully seen in a majority of titles, their Arwing starfighters are used by them in most of their adventures.

As it features prominently in marketing and imagery of games, the Arwing’s inclusion in a LEGO set could be imagined as more of a decorative piece rather than a traditional playset.

The LEGO set which would fit with this theme is: 75382 TIE Interceptor.

8. Pikmin

Image Source: Nintendo

Although Pikmin may be Mario-creator Shigeru Miyamoto’s passion project, it’s never quite reached the sales numbers that the quality of its titles should suggest. Looking forward, this could be starting to change; with the never-before-seen highs with the popularity of re-releases of Pikmin 1, 2, and 3 on Switch alongside the acclaimed Pikmin 4.

As LEGO already makes near-to-scale plastic versions of household objects, the incorporation of the Pikmin franchise’s tiny scale would be an excellent fit. The Pikmin themselves could be represented by LEGO’s small-scale Microfigure character size, making this theme a joy to see for kids and adults.

The LEGO sets which would fit with this theme are: 10329 Tiny Plants and 60439 Space Science Lab.

9. Banjo-Kazooie

Despite floundering for the last few years with a lack of new title, their inclusion in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and the release of older titles on Nintendo’s Switch Online platform have increased gamers’ knowledge of Rare’s witty pair to a new high. Clearly Microsoft are happy to see Banjo and Kazooie take strides in other places other than on Xbox. As such, I see no reason LEGO couldn’t pitch ideas for their inclusion as a theme.

As the characters themselves are the focal point for their games’ enjoyment by gamers, I can imagine a larger scale, articulated model similar to other LEGO have produced in the past being the best fit.

The LEGO set which would fit with this theme is: 76282 Rocket and Baby Groot.

10. Fallout

Image Source: Microsoft

Todd Howard himself has said how the Fallout television series has brought new eyes to Bethesda’s post-apocalyptic franchise like never before. While it may seem at first too mature for a LEGO collaboration, the toy company has a way of adapting any property into an appropriate theme.

The game franchise’s use of notable landmarks to ground its titles in real-life locations would be paramount to its adaptation into a LEGO theme. Luckily, as LEGO themselves have already incorporated real-world locations into their sets, this should be no problem.

The LEGO set which would fit with this theme is: 70840 Welcome to Apocalypseburg.

Do you think there are any other franchises you’d like to see turned into LEGO? Let us know your thoughts below! For more like this, check out our LEGO Fortnite weapons list and five Ubisoft game locations we’d love to see as XDefiant maps.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy