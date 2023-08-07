Features

10 Funny Gaming Memes To Beat the Monday Blues

We could all use a good laugh.

gaming memes of 2022
Image Source: Know Your Meme

It’s Monday. Life is overwhelming. Every day feels the same as the last, and you find yourself floating along on the wave of life, barely able to thrive because all you’re focused on is trying to survive. Desperately, you could use any kind of pick-me-up; anything to boost your mood and distract you from the existential dread you find yourself faced with on a regular basis.

Sometimes, a good laugh is what you need when the stress of Monday has kicked you to the ground so hard that your only other option is a 30-minute cry in the shower. So let’s do that, and turn some of those tears into cheers. Here are 10 video game memes that hopefully make your Monday a little brighter:

Oh come on, wasn’t I just trying to distract everyone from this?:

Need For Speed Most Wanted 2012 and Hot Pursuit 2010 gave me depression while waiting for their game to load.
by u/Poopstorm_Creator in gamingmemes

Around these parts, gaming is alive and well…but include Pikmin 4 next time, cowards:

Gaming is far from dead
by u/Barodak in gamingmemes

Link running around in his undies comes to mind. Also, what a good floof:

Posting mediocre memes (day 76)
by u/Ok_Bet6004 in gamingmemes

Oooooh…yikes…let’s, uhh, move past this one:

Posting mediocre memes (day 75)
by u/Ok_Bet6004 in gamingmemes

People helping people. Everyone’s a winner in this scenario:

man deserve heaven
by u/urblondegirl in gamingmemes

Oof. But shoutout to Baldur’s Gate 3, at least…:

It’s true…
by u/xenoman101 in gamingmemes

I mean, they’re kinda spittin’. Polygonal graphics rule over all:

How far we have come!!
by u/black_superman__ in gamingmemes

Don’t act like it hasn’t happened at least once before *eye twitches*:

Elden ring, less your runes😭
by u/Klutzy_Landscape_986 in gamingmemes

Shoutout to all my fellow fun-havers! And hey, if sweating is your way of having fun, go for it! Just enjoy yourself:

The reality
by u/tf_is_life in gamingmemes

Not me standing there staring for an hour pretending that I’m actually gonna buy CSI: Fatal Conspiracy on the Xbox 360:

Posting mediocre memes (day 73)
by u/Ok_Bet6004 in gamingmemes

Hopefully, some of these memes put a smile on your face, because we can all use a chance to smile every now and then. If you’re looking for more gaming memes, check out this list of memes centered around The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. For other gaming content, maybe we can interest you in a list of rare and expensive Game Boy Advance games.

Related Posts

About the author

Matt Anderson

Matt has been a freelance writer at Twinfinite for a year, and he's been in the games media industry for three years. He typically covers topics related to console news and industry trends for the site, and he has a major interest in first-party console games. Matt also has a Bachelor’s in Screenwriting from The University of the Arts in Philadelphia, is an avid content creator on YouTube and TikTok, and legend has it he once asked Super Smash Bros. Melee to be his Prom date.

More Stories by Matt Anderson

Comments