Who Plays Dina in HBO’s The Last of Us? Answered

The debut season of HBO’s The Last of Us wowed us with a pretty impressive cast. Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey brought Joel and Ellie to life, and were also supported with talent like Melanie Lynskey. Similarly, season 2’s cast is also looking pretty sweet. Here’s what you need to know about who plays Dina in HBO’s The Last of Us.

HBO’s The Last of Us Dina Actress

Isabela Merced will be playing Dina in season 2 of HBO’s The Last of Us. According to a report by Deadline, Dina’s character is described as “instantly lovable”.

Image Source: Charley Gallay and Stringer via Getty Images

‘“Dina is warm, brilliant, wild, funny, moral, dangerous and instantly lovable,” said Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, The Last of Us‘ co-creators, writers, executive producers and directors. “You can search forever for an actor who effortlessly embodies all of those things, or you can find Isabela Merced right away. We couldn’t be prouder to have her join our family.”’ Source: Deadline

Dina serves as Ellie‘s main romantic interest in season 2, and also happens to be Jesse’s ex-girlfriend. Isabela Merced herself is best known for her TV roles in Nickelodeon’s 100 Things to Do Before High School, as well as movie roles in Transformers: The Last Knight, Instant Family, and Sicario.

She was also in Rosaline alongside Kaitlyn Dever, who’s been tapped to play Abby in season 2. This will mark their reunion since working on Rosaline together. Fans shouldn’t expect to see the two actresses interact much with each other in the show, though, as both characters will likely only cross paths once in the entire story.

That’s all you need to know about who plays Dina in HBO’s The Last of Us. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more news and information on the show.