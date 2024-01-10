HBO’s The Last of Us Season 2 Has Officially Cast Abby

HBO’s The Last of Us season 2 is probably still at least a year away, but that won’t stop us from getting hyped up about every little bit of news that comes by. According to a new report from Variety, new character Abby has been cast, and actress Kaitlyn Dever will officially be joining the roster alongside Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal.

Kaitlyn Dever is best know for her appearances in movies like Booksmart and Rosaline, as well as TV roles for Unbelievable and Dopesick.

HBO has yet to release an official synopsis for season 2’s story, but here’s the official description of Abby’s part in the story:

‘Dever joins the hit HBO show in the role of Abby, who is described as “a skilled soldier whose black-and-white view of the world is challenged as she seeks vengeance for those she loved.”



“Our casting process for season two has been identical to season one: we look for world-class actors who embody the souls of the characters in the source material,” said series co-creators Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann. “Nothing matters more than talent, and we’re thrilled to have an acclaimed performer like Kaitlyn join Pedro, Bella and the rest of our family.”’ Variety

Of course, folks who have already played The Last of Us Part II know how crucial Abby will be to the story, and it’s going to be interesting to see how that story is adapted for TV, to say the least.

The Last of Us season 1 is now streaming on MAX, and The Last of Us Part II is set to be released for PS5 later this month.