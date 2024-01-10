Who Plays Abby in HBO’s The Last of Us? Answered

HBO has been pretty on point with their casting for The Last of Us television adaptation so far. Both Joel and Ellie are sorted, and the question remains: who will play Abby in HBO’s The Last of Us? Here’s everything you need to know.

HBO’s The Last of Us Abby Actress

It’s been confirmed that Kaitlyn Dever will be taking on the role of Abby in HBO’s The Last of Us. While we’ve had our own fan casting choices in mind for a while now, we never could’ve predicted that Dever would be tapped on to play Abby, but honestly, that casting decision makes sense. While Dever is seven years older than Bella Ramsey, who plays Ellie, ideally we’d want someone who looks noticeably older than Ellie, while still being young enough to take on the role of a skilled soldier.

Image Source: Gotham/WireImage via Getty Images

Kaitlyn Dever is best known for roles in movies like Booksmart and Rosaline, as well as her TV roles in Dopesick and Unbelievable. She’s no stranger to the world of video games and Naughty Dog either, as she’d originally made an appearance in Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End as the voice and motion capture actress for Cassie Drake.

She’s also set to voice Tess Devine in the upcoming 2024 indie game Open Roads, so she’s certainly familiar with video games and voice work. It’ll definitely be interesting to see how she portrays Abby’s evolution over the course of The Last of Us season 2.

There are still plenty of other new faces to look forward to in the second season, including Dina and Jesse, though there’s no casting information on them just yet.

And that’s all you need to know about who plays Abby in HBO’s The Last of Us. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more news and information on both the game and the adaptation.