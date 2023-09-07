Why Are The Exotic Pyrogale Gauntlets Disabled In Destiny 2? Answered

It’s no secret that Destiny 2 disables a lot of items whenever a new glitch or bug is discovered. Some bugs can be fun, and others can quite literally break the game. Well, the newly added Exotic Titan Gauntlets, the Pyrogale Gauntlets, are the latest item added to the list of disabled, and many Guardians are confused as to why they are and when they will be re-enabled. So today, we’re discussing why the Exotic Pyrogale Gauntlets were disabled in Destiny 2.

The Reason(s) Why The Pyrogale Gauntlets Were Disabled In Destiny 2

Image Source: Cheese Forever Youtube Channel

This time around, there isn’t just ONE reason why this Exotic was disabled, but instead multiple. The main focal point, as shown in the video above, was the Exotic’s ability to break certain aspects of the game.

With the Gauntlets, you could gain a bunch of points and 75% percent of your Super instantly while capturing a point in Iron Banner. You could make endless Solar tornadoes to keep enemies from coming out of spawn doors in certain activities, or break moving objects and to make them travel to places they shouldn’t be. The list goes on. Luckily, Bungie was able to catch on and disable this Exotic quickly before these glitches and bugs became too well-known.

When Will The Pyrogale Gauntlets Be Re-enabled?

Due to an issue, we have disabled the Pyrogale Exotic Gauntlets in all activities.



This item is expected to be re-enabled on September 19. — Bungie Help (@BungieHelp) September 6, 2023

Thankfully, Bungie has already announced that the Gauntlets will re-enabled on Tuesday, Sept. 19th, at the weekly reset, which is a little less than two weeks from now. Bungie would typically keep the player base in the dark regarding when items are disabled and when they will be re-enabled, so it’s good to see them already announcing a date for when we can expect to use them again.

And that’s everything you need to know on why the Exotic Pyrogale Gauntlets were disabled in Destiny 2. Be sure to check out our other guides down below, as they can help you do everything from nab other useful gear to take down challenging bosses.