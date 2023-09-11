When Does Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost 2023 Start? Release Date Revealed

The summer is coming to a close, and the fall is settling in. With the arrival of the new Season, we have another Seasonal Holiday event to look forward to in Destiny 2, the Festival of the Lost. Last year, the Festival of the Lost event was revamped with a new model and reward system, and now, players are wondering when it will start again. So today, we’re discussing when Destiny 2’s Festival of the Lost 2023 event will begin.

Image Source: Bungie.net

Last year, the 2022 Festival of the Lost event began on Oct. 18. Assuming it follows the same schedule as before, we can expect the 2023 Festival of the Lost event to start on Tuesday, Oct. 17, at 1 pm EDT. The event typically runs for three weeks, which means it will end on Tuesday, Nov. 7, at 1pm EDT.

Festival Of The Lost 2023 Rewards

Image Source: Bungie.net

While we have yet to determine all of the rewards, we do know some of the more important ones, such as the featured armor and weapon for the event. Earlier this year, players voted on what armor set would be featured for the event, and the Bug-Armor shown in the image above won the polls. By far, it is one of the most detailed armor sets Bungie has come up with for any holiday event, so we’re eagerly looking forward to seeing it in-game very soon.

Regarding the featured weapon, thanks to datamines, we know it’s a Void Rapid-Fire Heavy Grenade Launcher with a decent perk selection. The previous Festival of the Lost weapons will also be returning to the loot pool during this time.

We also know there will be a new suite of Masks, Exotic Emotes, Sparrows, Ships, Ghosts, and more for all to enjoy throughout the celebration.

And that's everything you need to know on when the 2023 Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost event will begin.