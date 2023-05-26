Bungie likes to mix up the offerings it gives players each season. For Season of the Deep, they are giving us a new Dungeon called Ghosts of the Deep. Like all Dungeons, it will allow three players to go in and take on a series of challenges, culminating in a final boss fight that is sure to shiver our timbers. And, of course, we will inevitably see those legends amongst Guardians who can handle the challenges presented on their own.

How to start the Ghosts of the Deep Dungeon in Destiny 2

Starting the Ghosts of the Deep dungeon is easy, but you should be aware that this is not free content. Make sure you have access to the Lightfall Dungeon Key, and you can check that in the expansions tab in your store. If not, then you’ll need to purchase the Lightfall expansion or the Dungeon Key.

Next, go and Visit Hawthorne in the Tower. You can find her in the Bazaar. She will have a quest for you called Rise. Collect that quest and then make your way to the HELM in the Director, and you can start the Ghosts of the Deep Dungeon from there.

Stay tuned to Twinfinite as we will have plenty of guide content coming that is based on this new Dungeon.

