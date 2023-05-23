Any Guardian who puts in the effort to get their hands on the Malfeasance deserves a nice reward. The Exotic quest, which has traditionally been considered to be awkward and difficult, despite being made easier over the years, can take some time. When you get the weapon, it’s a delightfully evil thing that pounds wicked slugs deep into your enemies before they explode. The Malfeasance Catalyst will add even more power to this already mighty Hand Cannon.

How to get the Malfeasance Catalyst in Destiny 2

To get the Malfeasance Catalyst, Destiny 2 players will need to spend some time in the Vanguard Strikes, Crucible, and Gambit playlists. The Catalyst can drop upon the completion of any of these activities, so get to grinding, Guardian.

Now, you will need to stick with us as we are currently seeking to piece together all the information about the Malfeasance Catalyst, as it has not dropped for us yet. So far, it looks like it gives the Vorpal Weapon perk when you fully unlock it. This means the weapon will do additional damage against Bosses, vehicles, and Guardians who are actively in their super. It also appears that to unlock the Catalyst fully when you do get it to drop, you will need to score 700 kills, which is considerable.

We will continue to update this article as we learn more about this new Catalyst.

