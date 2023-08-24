How to Get Tessellation Exotic Fusion Rifle in Destiny 2

Season of the Witch has gone live in Destiny 2, and with it comes an abundance of new Exotic weapons for Guardians to obtain. One of which is a brand new Exotic Fusion Rifle that is themed around the upcoming Final Shape DLC. However, some players need clarification on how to acquire the gun. So today, we’re going over how to obtain the Tessellation Exotic Fusion Rifle in Destiny 2.

Getting the Tessellation Fusion Rifle In Destiny 2

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

For the short and sweet answer, you must pre-order either the Deluxe or Collector’s Edition of the Final Shape DLC to obtain the Tessellation Exotic Fusion Rifle. Pre-ordering just the Final Shape DLC will not grant you the weapon. The Deluxe Edition costs $100 (USD), and the Collector’s Edition is $275 (USD). Assuming it follows the same pattern as the Quicksilver Storm Exotic Auto Rifle, the pre-order weapon from this year’s Lightfall DLC, the Tessellation will become available for everyone in-game when the Final Shape DLC launches early next year.

However, if you pre-order the DLC, then you pick up the gun from the new Special Deliveries Kiosk located in the Tower. It’s right next to Banshee, the weaponsmith.

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

Alongside the gun will be a new Exotic Ghost, Emote, and an Emblem.

Tessellation Exotic Fusion Rifle Explained

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

The Tessellation is arguably one of the most versatile weapons the game has ever seen, as one of its Exotic Perks, Property: Undecidable, changes the gun’s element based on what subclass you have equipped.

These elements include:

Arc

Solar

Void

Stasis

Strand

This is amazing for build crafting, especially for the Darkness subclasses, which now have a weapon that lets them have their respective types in all three weapon slots!

The icing on the cake is the gun’s secondary perk, Property: Irreducible, which allows the user to consume their grenade and make the gun shoot a high-powered explosive shot. It’s very similar to the explosion of a Chain Reaction.

Currently, this weapon does not have an Exotic Catalyst, but it’s safe to assume it will receive one when the Final Shape launches, based on what happened with Quicksilver Storm.