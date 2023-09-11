How to Get New Ritual Armor In Destiny 2 (Hinterland, Biosphere Explorer & Ossuary)

There’s never a more exciting time in Destiny 2 than when Bungie surprises the community with something not well-known. Earlier this year, Bungie announced they would be turning an Eververse Armor set that players would typically have to pay for into a free Armor set for all to obtain. However, this information flew under the radar due to the hype around the Final Shape showcase and more. So today, we’re discussing how to get the new Ritual Armor in Destiny 2.

Getting The New Ritual Armor In Destiny 2

Obtaining the new Ritual Armor set is relatively simple. Each piece of the set has a small chance to drop at the end of a Ritual activity: Strikes, Crucible, or Gambit. The set doesn’t drop as a whole, so you’ll need to run these activities multiple times for each individual part of the set, in which there are five pieces in total. Of course, if you get extremely lucky, this means you would only need to run five Strikes, for example, to get the complete set for your character.

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

However, if you play multiple characters, then it will take you a while to collect all of the sets. If you’re solely looking to acquire the Armor, the most efficient method would be to farm the Vanguard Ops playlist, AKA Strikes. They’re less nerve-wracking than PvP or Gambit, and in most cases, take half the time to complete with an efficient team.

Here are the names of the sets for each class:

Hunters: Hinterland

Titan: Biosphere Explorer

Warlock: Ossuary

And that’s everything you need to know on how to get the new Ritual Armor in Destiny 2. Be sure to check out our other guides down below, as they can help you do everything from nab other useful gear to take down challenging bosses.