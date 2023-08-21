Destiny 2: Season 22 Release Date & What We Know So Far

Season of the Deep is coming to a rapid close in Destiny 2, and with a mere day left until the Final Shape Showcase, along with Season 22, our hype is at an all-time high. Information regarding Season 22 is scarce right now, as Bungie is sticking to their formula of waiting until the last minute to reveal anything. In the meantime, we can go over what we know and what to expect. So today, we’re going over the exact release date for Season 22 of Destiny 2 and what we know about it.

While we don’t know the name of the Season just yet, we do know when it will go live and can predict when it will come to a close. Season 22 of Destiny 2 is set to go live tomorrow, August 22, at 1 pm Eastern Daylight Time.

This is the usual reset time for the game, and it is right after the reveal of the Final Shape DLC showcase, which starts at noon tomorrow. Assuming it follows the same timeline as last year’s Season of Plunder, the Season will end roughly at the beginning of December.

What We Know So Far About Season 22

Image Source: Bungie.net

The finale of the story for Season of the Deep left us with a chilling message from Ahsa, the Leviathan whom we have been conversing with throughout the Season, that to follow The Witness through the portal of the Traveler, we must seek the aid of none other than Savathun, The Witch Queen. Unfortunately, this was not the answer we were hoping for, as we fought tooth and nail last year during the Witch Queen DLC to defeat Savathun, and now, we must seek the aid of her ghost, Immaru, to help resurrect her, so she may help us follow The Witness.

Bungie gave us a quick teaser image above, showing Immaru on-screen for the first time since the launch of the DLC last year, alongside Ikora, who seems to be the main focal point for the Season. Given her background with the Hive, we also expect Eris Morn to appear.

Aside from that, Bungie has kept us in the dark regarding what else to expect from the Season regarding the story, as they want to reveal it during the Final Shape showcase tomorrow. However, they did warn players ahead of time that Savathun will not have as relevant of a role as she did during the Witch Queen DLC, as they stated that the DLC was her story, and they want to keep expectations low. Based off this information, it’s safe to assume Savathun will probably only appear for a cutscene or two, and not multiple like she did through multiple Seasons last year.

The last tidbit that we know of is the arrival of a reprised Raid next Season. As usual, Bungie has yet to reveal what the Raid is, but based on the information that next Season will be focused around the Hive, as well as many leakers stating it, we can expect to see the Destiny 1 Raid, Crota’s End, to return to the game.

This seems highly likely, as this time last year, during the Lightfall DLC showcase, the Destiny 1 Raid, King’s Fall, was revealed to be the reprised Raid returning to the game during the Season of Plunder. Unfortunately, for those hoping it would be the infamous Wrath of the Machine Raid, it seems we’ll have to wait one more year for it to return.