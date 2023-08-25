Destiny 2: How To Get Monte Carlo Exotic Catalyst

Every Season in Destiny 2, Bungie adds a new Exotic Catalyst to a random Exotic weapon. This time around, the Exotic Auto Rifle, Monte Carlo, received “one of the most complex Catalysts” ever crafted, as stated by Bungie. However, the method of obtaining the Catalyst wasn’t specified. So today, we’re discussing how to get the Monte Carlo Exotic Catalyst & what it does in Destiny 2.

Getting The Monte Carlo Exotic Catalyst In Destiny 2

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

To obtain the Exotic Catalyst for the Monte Carlo, you’ll need to partake in either of three core playlists: Strikes, Crucible, or Gambit. It isn’t guaranteed, but completing full runs of these activities will give you a chance for it to drop. This applies to all Strikes, including Nightfalls, as well as all forms of PvP like Trials of Osiris. Ideally, running Strikes would be the fastest method, as you can run through them relatively quick.

Monte Carlo Exotic Catalyst Explained

Video Source: Destiny 2 Youtube Channel

“The most complex Catalyst ever crafted.” So what exactly does it do? After obtaining five stacks of the Exotic perk, Markov Chain, which can be done by getting five kills, you can turn the bayonet at the end of the gun into a Glaive. This has been a highly requested feature for a long time, and finally, it’s now a reality.

When turned into a glaive, you only get one swing that deals a ludicrous amount of damage. It will then revert back into a gun, where you must get five more kills to turn it into a Glaive once more. This works very nicely with Melee-focused builds like Strand Titan or Arc Hunter. A great addition to the game overall.