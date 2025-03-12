All Ken Kaneki Tokyo Ghoul Powers and Perks in Dead by Daylight

Dead By Daylight has seen some exciting crossovers and collaborations over the years and this year it is the turn of Tokyo Ghoul. Tokyo Ghoul’s dark fantasy elements are a perfect fit for Dead By Daylight, and the first character arriving in the horror game is Ken Kaneki. Read on to find out about The Ghoul’s power and teachable perks in Dead By Daylight.

The Ghoul in Dead By Daylight

The Ghoul, also known as Ken Kaneki, is a half-ghoul, half-human hybrid with a thirst for human blood. Despite trying to escape horrific circumstances and defeating his tormentor, Jason, Ken Kaneki is lured into the Fog by The Entity and transformed into a horrific Dead By Daylight Killer. His fleshy tentacles that emerge from his back make for a great mobility tool (similar to The Mastermind in a way), and also act as a weapon.

Screenshot by Twinfinite

The Ghoul’s power is ‘One-Eyed Terror’, or Kagune, and it allows him to pull himself to a surface, object or Survivor. The power has two charges, which are used up if he vaults a window or a pallet. If the second Kagune charge targets a Survivor, he can attack and put the Survivor into the Deep Wound state, meaning they must mend before they can heal.

If the The Ghoul grabs a survivor, they gain the Kagune Mark. When Survivors gain a Kagune Mark, The Ghoul enters Enraged Mode. This means The Ghoul gets a third charge to his power and can vault before grabbing and attacking Survivors. Survivors lose their Kagune mark whenever they mend or are put in the dying state. If all Survivors lose the mark, The Ghoul has 30 seconds to mark another Survivor before he loses his extra charge. Carrying a Survivor pauses this countdown.

All Ghoul Perks

Like all Dead By Daylight Killers and Survivors, The Ghoul comes with three teachable perks to unlock in the Bloodweb. The Bloodweb must be prestiged at least once to unlock The Ghoul’s perks for other Killers. When The Ghoul is leveled up three times in the Bloodweb, every other Killer gains access to fully prestiged perks.

Screenshot by Twinfinite

Hex: Nothing But Misery When The Ghoul damages a Survivor with his basic attack, they gain 5% Hindered for 10/12.5/15 seconds.

Forever Entwined Gain a token every time The Ghoul injures a Survivor. A maximum of 8 tokens can be gained. For each token gained, picking up, dropping, and hooking Survivors becomes 4% faster.

None Are Free Gain a token for every Survivor you hook. When all generators are completed, a number (depending on how many tokens you gain) of windows and pallets are blocked by The Entity for 12/14/16 seconds.



The Ghoul is currently in PTB and will be released on April 2, 2025. Some perk details may change before then, and we will be sure to keep you updated if that happens. Meanwhile, why not check out our top ten best Dead By Daylight Killer back stories?

