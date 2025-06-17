Best Springtrap Animatronic Perk Builds in Dead By Daylight

Springtrap has arrived in Dead By Daylight, and brings three unique perks with him. Coming straight from Five Nights At Freddy’s, Springtrap, known in DBD as The Animatronic, will benefit from some gnarly perk builds to complement his power, and we have a few Springtrap perk builds to recommend.

Recommended Videos

How to play as The Animatronic in Dead By Daylight

Screenshot by Twinfinite

In Dead By Daylight, Springtrap’s power utilizes a fire axe that he can throw at Survivors and grab for a jumpscare. Every Springtrap game has a Security System features where seven doors are dotted around the map, used by both The Animatronic and the Survivors.

Each door has a camera from which Survivors can spy on and reveal the Killer’s location. Springtrap can move quickly through the map using these security doors, and he can also grab any Survivor moving through the Security System.

With these powers in mind, we have curated a few Springtrap perk builds to help you find and chase down Survivors.

The Animatronic Springtrap comes with three unique teachable perks that can be added to any perk build:

Phantom Fear Any Survivor within the Killer Terror Radius will scream and reveal their position. The Killer will see their aura for 2 seconds, with a cooldown of 80/70/60 seconds.

Help Wanted After kicking a generator, this perk activates. When the generator is completed, the Killer’s basic attack cooldown is 25% faster for 40/50/60 seconds.

Haywire When an Exit Gate gets to 50% progress or more and a Survivor lets go of the switch, it starts to regress at a rate of 40/45/50%.



Best Phantom Fear build in Dead By Daylight

Screenshot by Twinfinite

As Phantom Fear is an aura-reading perk, it would be good to support it using other aura perks. Of course, the perks you choose depend on what Killers you have unlocked, but we love Barbeque & Chilli from The Cannibal (Bubba), A Nurse’s Calling from The Nurse, and Iron Grasp, a general perk available to all Killers. Iron Grasp helps you keep a hold of those pesky Survivors as you carry them to the hook, while BBQ grants you the ability to see the auras of other Survivors after you hook their teammate. When they heal each other, A Nurse’s Calling will show their positions, and Phantom Fear will help you keep track of each one as they enter your radius.

Perk Description Barbeque & Chilli After hooking a Survivor, all Survivors more than 60/50/40 meters away have their aura revealed for 5 seconds. A Nurse’s Calling See the aura of all healing Survivors within 20/24/28 meters. Iron Grasp Reduces the strength of Survivor wriggling while being carried, and increases the maximum wriggle duration. Phantom Fear Any Survivor within the Killer Terror Radius will scream and reveal their position. The Killer will see their aura for 2 seconds, with a cooldown of 80/70/60 seconds.

Best Help Wanted build in Dead By Daylight

Screenshot by Twinfinite

Help Wanted is a generator-based perk, so we have created a specific Springtrap perk build to support it. First up, we recommend Brutal Strength, a general perk available to all Killers, to speed up your gen-kicking. Next, Overcharge, a Doctor perk, reduces the generator progress and gives the Survivor a difficult skill check, which, if failed, reduces progress further and alerts you to their failure. Finally, we would add Trail of Torment, an Executioner perk, that grants you the Undetectable status, hiding your Terror Radius from the unsuspecting Survivors.

Perk Description Brutal Strength Survivors drop their held items when hit by a basic attack. The item then depletes in use until it loses all its charges. Overcharge Damaging the Generator applies the Overcharge effect, giving a difficult Skill Check to Survivors. When they fail, the Generator will explode and lose progress, also alerting the Killer to the position. Trail of Torment Grants Undetectable until the generator stops regressing. Has a cooldown of 60/45/30 seconds. Help Wanted After kicking a generator, this perk activates. When the generator is completed, the Killer’s basic attack cooldown is 25% faster for 40/50/60 seconds.

Best Haywire build in Dead By Daylight

Screenshot by Twinfinite

Haywire is an end-game perk, and a good addition to a surprise end-game Sprintrap perk build that will slow Survivors trying to escape. No Way Out helps slow down the opening of the Exit Gates, as does Remember Me. As long as you have been active in injuring and hooking Survivors through the game, these two will make opening the gates very difficult. If they do manage to get the gates open, you can try to hook a Survivor before they all leave and activate Blood Warden, blocking their exit completely.

Perk Description Blood Warden When a Survivor is hooked after the gates are opened, Blood Warden activates. Any Survivors in the exit gate area are revealed to you, and the gates are blocked for 40/50/60 seconds. Remember Me Gain tokens every time the Obsession loses a Health State. Each token increases the opening time for the Exit Gates up to 12/18/24 seconds. No Way Out Gain tokens for every Survivor you hook for the first time. When they go to open the gates, you will be alerted, and the switch will be blocked for up to 36/48/60 seconds. Haywire When an Exit Gate gets to 50% progress or more and a Survivor lets go of the switch, it starts to regress at a rate of 40/45/50%.

That’s all we have for the best Animatronic Springtrap perk builds in Dead By Daylight. For more DBD fun, why not check out all Ken Kaneki perks and powers.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy