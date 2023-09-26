Should You Start a New Game for Phantom Liberty in Cyberpunk 2077? Answered

With the release of the Phantom Liberty expansion, the story of Cyberpunk 2077 gets expanded in ways you might not have expected. It can be difficult to determine exactly when you should jump into the new content, so if you’re wondering if you should start a new game for Phantom Liberty, here’s what you need to know.

Do You Need a New Character for Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty?

The short answer is, no, you don’t need to start a new game or new character for the Phantom Liberty expansion. In fact, if you really wanted to, you could still use a 1.0 character to go through the new story content. Of course, we’d recommend updating to 2.0 so you can check out all of the new additions, but the main point is that you can jump into Phantom Liberty with any character you want as long as you haven’t beaten the game.

With all that said, though, if you have the time, we do recommend starting a new game before jumping into Phantom Liberty.

With the 2.0 update, you get access to a bunch of new quality-of-life features and an enhanced skill tree, making for a much better gameplay experience overall. Furthermore, the recommended level for Phantom Liberty is around level 20, which means that if you start the expansion with an overleveled character, you probably won’t get much of a challenge, and it may make the new content feel a little too easy.

In short, you don’t need to start a new game to enjoy the expansion, but we do recommend doing so either way.

That’s all you need to know about starting a new game or character for Phantom Liberty in Cyberpunk 2077. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.