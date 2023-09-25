How Long Does it Take to Beat Phantom Liberty? Answered

Cyberpunk 2077 is far from a small game, so it stands to reason that Phantom Liberty would take a while to beat. However, you may have heard a variety of different lengths and playtimes thrown around, resulting in you needing to know how long the DLC actually takes to complete based on your playstyle. Fortunately, we have all the answers you’re looking for.

Phantom Liberty Length Based on Play Style

To cut right to the chase, Phantom Liberty takes between 15 and 30 hours to complete based on how much of its content you dig into.

If you only want to play through the main missions and skip as much of the side content as possible, then you’ll fall on the lower end of this range. You might be able to get through the expansion even faster depending on how quickly the game registers that you’ve let time pass between missions that require you to wait a day or two.

Going the completionist route, meanwhile, results in a total playtime closer to the far end of our estimate. This entails tracking down every Side Job and Gig that the DLC offers, as well as finding a smattering of collectibles scattered throughout Dogtown. This may take you a little longer to do if you get stuck on a tough enemy or can’t quite find a Tarot Card because it’s not appearing on your map yet.

And of course, there’s the chance you might fall somewhere in-between because you prefer to pick and choose which content you do. It’s really up to you, but you’ll still only spend about half the time playing through Phantom Liberty that you would going through a playthrough of the base game.

Should You Play Through the Side Jobs and Gigs in Phantom Liberty? Explained

However, we strongly recommend doing a near-complete run-through of the DLC, especially when it comes to the Side Jobs and Gigs.

Both of these side activities provide some of the best story content Cyberpunk 2077 has to offer, and contain meaningful choices for you to make. Not only that, but they can be impacted by the decisions you made throughout the base game, making them feel that much more responsive to your specific character.

They don’t take long to get through either, and’ll give you a reason to stay immersed in the new environs on offer through CD Projekt RED’s finishing touch of an expansion.

Do You Need to Complete the Game for the New Cyberpunk 2077 Endings?

With all of this in mind, you might now be wondering if you need to complete all of the content offered by Phantom Liberty in order to get its new endings for Cyberpunk 2077.

Luckily, this doesn’t appear to be the case. We were able to obtain both endings despite having one file where we completed as much content as possible and another where we sped through the DLC. So long as you complete the main story, you can fly through this new section of the game as quickly or as slowly as you like, and still get some new endings based on your choices.

Hopefully this cleared up how long it takes to beat Phantom Liberty. For more on the game and Cyberpunk 2077 proper, feel free to take a look at our related articles down below.