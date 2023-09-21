How Big Is Cyberpunk 2077’s 2.0 Update? Answered

It’s a fact that games are only getting bigger when it comes to install size. Though Cyberpunk 2077 isn’t as massive as other games, between content updates and DLC, it is still growing. The 2.0 update specifically brings major changes, but does it also take a massive toll on your hard drive? The base game is just about 60 gigabytes, so we can give you a better idea of how much space you’ll need for the game from now on.

The PS5 version of Cyberpunk 2077, downloaded before 2.0 went live, took up 57.42 GB. This is nothing compared to Call of Duty, but it’s definitely primed to grow.

The Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 update that was released on Sept. 21 is available to download, but it will take a sizeable chunk compared to the game’s other updates with a bit of a difference depending on the platform. However, it might be a little smaller than you might be expecting, coming in at a little under 18 GB. We’ve listed the exact size of the update on PS5 down below, and will have similar metrics once we know how big it is on PC and Xbox.

PS5: 17.531 GB

Xbox: TBD

PC: TBD

The patch download is its own thing, as it will integrate with the files already installed for the game to produce a different total size. We will update this when we have figured out the new size of the game so you can better clear up space.

From what we can tell, the 2.0 update won’t put too much strain on your hard drive relative to the total game size, but that might change when Phantom Liberty drops.

That’s all we have to share regarding the Cyberpunk 2.0 update download size. Stick with us as we bring you all sorts of guides to cover the new content added in the update.